The Essential Guide To Cooking With Chives

Chives are a delicious, oniony addition to all kinds of recipes. They're used like a condiment, sprinkled on top of soups, casseroles, stir-fries, and potato dishes to give them a bit of color and flavor. Although they're super popular, many people aren't getting the most out of them by keeping them on hand. They can be easy to grow in a garden, as they thrive in pretty much any type of soil or pot.

Moreover, many people confine chives to possibly a baked potato but not much else, and that's if they're really making an effort. The truth is, though, they should be a staple in any home cook's kitchen.

If you're looking to expand your repertoire as a cook and get the most out of the flavor potential of every dish, then it's time you invested more in chives. Today, you'll learn what they are, what they taste like, how to use them, and the easiest ways to keep them on hand. Plus, they're beneficial for your health, so let that be some extra motivation right there. Grab your coffee and your cream cheese and chive bagel, and dig in.