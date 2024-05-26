Mushroom And Leek Quiche Recipe

Quiche is one of those classic, crowd-pleasing dishes that every home cook should strive to master. Quiche can be the star of breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner and is infinitely customizable for any occasion. The key to a good quiche is knowing how to achieve a crisp, flaky crust and savory custard filling. In this recipe for mushroom and leek quiche — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – you will learn the basics, from crust to filling.

Quiche can be prepared in a variety of pans, including a basic pie dish, round cake, or springform pan. Kinnaird prefers to make her quiche in a fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Not only does the finished tart have a nice curb appeal, but this type of pan makes it easy to remove the finished quiche for slicing. Kinnaird likes using an all-butter crust, which is blind-baked before it's filled with the custard and savory ingredients. Getting the ratio of eggs to dairy correct in the filling (1 egg to ½ cup dairy) is also key to avoiding a rubbery or spongy custard.