White And Green Scallions Actually Have Different Purposes In Cooking

Chopping vegetables is pretty straightforward. But scallions, also called green onions, present a particular predicament. There's a firm white bulb and a softer, tubular green leaf. It's almost like it's two vegetables in one. In fact, sometimes, they serve different functions in a recipe. The white bulb, closer to a traditional white onion in flavor and texture, works well as a flavor-enhancer in soups, sauces, and sautés. The green leaves, which have a grassy, mildly spicy flavor, work nicely as garnishes on top of eggs, soups, rice, and saucy meat dishes.

Preparing scallions is pretty easy. Wash them and remove the roots and the thinnest, scraggly portions of the greens. You're now faced with a small white bulb, a sort of ombré section where white fades to green, and the green tubular leaves. The white part is crisper and more dense, and cuts like a miniature onion. Slice it crossways into rings or dice finely it. You can slice the long green leaf longways into thin strips or cut it crossways into small tubes or discs.

But what about the middle section, where white gradually evolves into green? The dividing line is up to you, but generally, as the stalk starts to firm up and become crunchy, you probably want to include it with the white. The nice thing is, when it matters, most recipes make it clear how you're supposed to divvy up this multipurpose veggie.