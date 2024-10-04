The Best Way To Store Garlic (And How Long It'll Stay Fresh)

Unless you're a vampire, you probably enjoy garlic in many ways, from flavorful garlic bread to vibrant garlic butter shrimp. However, if you love cooking with garlic, you have to make sure you always have some in your kitchen that's ready to use. The best way to store garlic is to keep the unpeeled whole heads in a cool, dark, dry place with decent airflow, such as in a basket or mesh produce bag. Airflow is essential because rot can begin to set in without it. Likewise, garlic is best kept at temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

If garlic is stored in a cold environment, like a refrigerator, it can trigger sprouting once it returns to warmer temperatures. Stored in optimal conditions and away from sunlight, garlic bulbs can last up to six months, and unpeeled cloves can last roughly three weeks. While whole bulbs shouldn't be kept in the fridge, peeled garlic cloves should.

A good rule of thumb is that garlic will last longer if it is fresher when you buy it. When purchasing garlic bulbs, take a close look at their texture. You want garlic that is firm with tight skin. If the bulb feels soft, it has started to degrade and should be avoided. That said, don't shy away from garlic with a purple hue; this is just another variety known as hardneck garlic, while all white bulbs are softnecks.