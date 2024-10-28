The 5 Key Spices You Need For Indian Dishes

Cumin, also known as jeera in India, and mustard seeds, or rai, form a common spice combination that brings depth to most popular Indian dishes. Chefs often temper these spices when using them in savory meals. A common cooking technique in Indian cuisine, tempering involves combining spices in a pan with hot oil to extract their essences, making for a higher concentration of flavor. This process also brings flavor into the oil, which, when combined with the other ingredients for a dish, can help better coat the meal with spice.

After tempering these spices, chefs can add the rest of the ingredients into the same pot to coat them in the cumin and mustard seeds, or they save the infused oil as a garnish. According to chef Varun Inamdar, this process makes for especially aromatic and tasty meals. "They add a warm, earthy, and nutty flavor to dishes like dals, curries, and stir-fries," he says. To learn more about one half of this equation, here's everything you need to know about cooking with cumin.