Here's How Spring Onions Differ From Scallions

Spring onions (Allium cepa) get their common name from their planting and harvesting cycle. Fast and easy to grow, all you need to do is sow the seedlings in late autumn, and you'll have them ready for harvest by early spring. They are also incredibly affordable, typically priced at around $2 per pound in the USA. These green-leaved alliums come from varieties which develop small bulbs at the base. This means that they are underdeveloped bulb onions which will grow into full-sized ones if left to mature.

Because they are harvested before their bulbs fully develop, spring onions taste sweeter and milder than traditional onions. A fresh substitute for their aged counterparts, they are particularly delicious when added to sandwiches or salads. Their leaves, on the other hand, pack a slightly sharper taste, but provide a vibrant green touch to just about any dish.

Considered native to Central Asia, onions are now grown all across the globe and thrive in temperate regions where the balance of the four distinct seasons — spring, summer, fall, and winter — creates the perfect environmental conditions for their development. And as it turns out, their use in our diets dates back over five millennia, with our Bronze Age ancestors being the first to incorporate them into their recipes.