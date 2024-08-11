The Foolproof Tricks You Need To Cut Onions Without Crying

For many of us, it's our least favorite thing to do in the kitchen — even more so than unloading the dishwasher or trying to peel the skin off of apples for our children. Peeling and chopping onions always ends in tears. Your eyes are on fire, your hands smell awful, and you have to pause to dab away the tears running down your cheeks before continuing with the prep work.

Onions make us cry as a means of defense. While growing underground, onions could potentially be the star of dinner for moles, voles, rabbits, and other hungry critters. So, to prevent being eaten, onions release enzymes and sulfenic acid if their skin is broken. These two elements — once let loose — combine and create propanethial S-oxide gas, which burns eyes, makes noses runny, and is generally unpleasant.

If you're thinking you can simply swap the type of onion that's making you cry for a different, less upsetting variety, that isn't necessarily the case. Some sweeter and smaller varieties of onions like green onions and chives may make you cry less, but they'll still cause some irritation for some folks. As a means of battling these alliums, there are a few home remedies and special equipment items you can try.

