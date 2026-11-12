Hailing from Minnesota, the Juicy Lucy burger has a heart of golden melted cheese tucked inside a double burger patty, allowing all that savory goodness to ooze out with every bite. Using this tasty and decadent burger as inspiration, I've crafted this Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf recipe, which boasts a similar molten cheese core along with a bonus layer of deeply caramelized sweet onions and bacon (for a bacon cheeseburger effect). This meatloaf not only mimics the taste of a classic Juicy Lucy, but it contains all the best elements of a good cheeseburger in general: pickle relish, mustard, ketchup, onion, and even a bread element thanks to breadcrumbs.

For optimal cheesy appeal, I used a combination of American and sharp cheddar cheeses to create that Juicy Lucy effect. American cheese is a quintessential burger cheese, with its mild flavor and easy melting ability, and sharp cheddar also melts down quite nicely, all while providing a nice hint of tangy flavor. Ultra-savory, rich, oniony, and delightfully cheesy, this Juicy Lucy-inspired meatloaf makes for the ultimate weeknight dinner.