Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger Meatloaf Recipe

By Julie Kinnaird  and Chowhound Staff
Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf slices on plate with sides Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound
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Hailing from Minnesota, the Juicy Lucy burger has a heart of golden melted cheese tucked inside a double burger patty, allowing all that savory goodness to ooze out with every bite. Using this tasty and decadent burger as inspiration, I've crafted this Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf recipe, which boasts a similar molten cheese core along with a bonus layer of deeply caramelized sweet onions and bacon (for a bacon cheeseburger effect). This meatloaf not only mimics the taste of a classic Juicy Lucy, but it contains all the best elements of a good cheeseburger in general: pickle relish, mustard, ketchup, onion, and even a bread element thanks to breadcrumbs. 

For optimal cheesy appeal, I used a combination of American and sharp cheddar cheeses to create that Juicy Lucy effect. American cheese is a quintessential burger cheese, with its mild flavor and easy melting ability, and sharp cheddar also melts down quite nicely, all while providing a nice hint of tangy flavor. Ultra-savory, rich, oniony, and delightfully cheesy, this Juicy Lucy-inspired meatloaf makes for the ultimate weeknight dinner.

Gather the juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf ingredients

Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf ingredients on countertop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

We've already touched on the American cheese and sharp cheddar filling that this meatloaf gets, but you'll also need thick-cut smoked bacon and a large sweet onion for the bacon-onion portion of the filling. For the meatloaf mix, you will need panko breadcrumbs and whole milk for the panade, along with Kewpie mayo, dill pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, kosher salt, and freshly cracked black pepper. Next, you will fold in 85/15 ground beef by hand to make sure that your meatloaf doesn't come out tough or rubbery from over-mixing. Once you have formed and filled your Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf you will make a "special sauce" glaze from ketchup, reserved dill pickle brine, and smoked paprika. 

Step 1: Add the bacon to a skillet

Bacon lardons in cast iron skillet on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the bacon to a skillet over medium-low heat.

Step 2: Render the bacon fat

Rendering fat from bacon lardons in cast iron skillet on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Cook until the bacon is crispy and the fat has rendered, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Remove the bacon from the pan

Removing crispy bacon lardons from cast iron skillet with slotted spoon Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Remove the crispy bacon pieces with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Step 4: Cook the onions

Stirring sliced yellow onion caramelizing in bacon fat in cast iron skillet on stovetop with wooden spoon Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the onions to the bacon fat and cook over medium-low heat until deeply caramelized, about 20 minutes.

Step 5: Return the bacon to the skillet

Crispy bacon lardons and caramelized yellow onion slices in cast iron skillet on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the crispy bacon back to the skillet with the onions, remove from heat, and set aside to cool.

Step 6: Mix the panko breadcrumbs with milk

Mixing panko and milk in glass bowl with wooden spoon Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

In a large bowl, mix the panko with the milk and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 7: Whisk in the Kewpie mayo, relish, mustard, and other flavorings

Whisking meatloaf panade in bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Whisk in the Kewpie mayo, pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon Dijon, garlic powder, salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.

Step 8: Fold in the ground beef

Gloved hands mixing meatloaf in bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the ground beef to the bowl and fold in by hand, taking care not to over-mix.

Step 9: Preheat the oven

Oven preheated to 375 F Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 10: Prepare a baking sheet

Baking sheet lined with parchment paper on cutting board Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 11: Shape the meatloaf

Gloved hands pressing well into meatloaf on baking sheet Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Shape ⅔ of the meat into a rectangle on the baking sheet and make a trough down the center.

Step 12: Layer on the cheese and bacon-onion filling

Layering cheese batons and bacon onion filling into meatloaf Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Layer the cheese with the cooled bacon-onion filling inside the trough.

Step 13: Form the meatloaf top

Gloved hands shaping meatloaf on baking sheet Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Flatten the remaining ⅓ meat mixture over the filling, pressing the edges firmly to create a tight seal around the cheese and bacon filling.

Step 14: Mix the glaze

Mixing meatloaf glaze in bowl above meatloaf on baking sheet Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

In a small bowl, mix the ketchup, remaining Dijon, dill pickle brine, smoked paprika, and remaining black pepper.

Step 15: Coat the meatloaf with the sauce

Using small offset spatula to apply sauce to unbaked meatloaf on baking sheet Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Spread the sauce over the top and sides of the meatloaf.

Step 16: Bake the meatloaf

Meatloaf and instant read thermometer on baking sheet in oven Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Bake the meatloaf for about 50 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 165 F.

Step 17: Rest and serve the Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf

Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf slice on plate with green beans and potatoes Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Rest the meatloaf for 15 minutes to set, then slice and serve with your favorite sides.

What to serve with Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf

Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger Meatloaf Recipe

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Inspired by the cheese-stuffed Juicy Lucy, this cheeseburger meatloaf features a molten, cheesy center, bacon-onion filling, and tangy ketchup glaze.

Prep Time
50
minutes
Cook Time
1.33
hours
servings
8
Servings
Juicy Lucy cheeseburger slices on plate with green beans and potatoes
Total time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 strips thick-cut smoked bacon, cut into ¼-inch strips
  • 1 large sweet onion, peeled and thinly sliced
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • ⅓ cup whole milk
  • ⅓ cup Kewpie mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish, drained and brine reserved
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 ½ teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper, divided
  • 2 pounds 85/15 ground beef
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar, cut into ½-inch batons
  • 4 ounces American cheese, cut into ½-inch batons
  • ⅓ cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon dill pickle brine (reserved from relish)
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions

  1. Add the bacon to a skillet over medium-low heat.
  2. Cook until the bacon is crispy and the fat has rendered, about 10 minutes.
  3. Remove the crispy bacon pieces with a slotted spoon and set aside.
  4. Add the onions to the bacon fat and cook over medium-low heat until deeply caramelized, about 20 minutes.
  5. Add the crispy bacon back to the skillet with the onions, remove from heat, and set aside to cool.
  6. In a large bowl, mix the panko with the milk and let stand for 5 minutes.
  7. Whisk in the Kewpie mayo, pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon Dijon, garlic powder, salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
  8. Add the ground beef to the bowl and fold in by hand, taking care not to over-mix.
  9. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  10. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  11. Shape ⅔ of the meat into a rectangle on the baking sheet and make a trough down the center.
  12. Layer the cheese with the cooled bacon-onion filling inside the trough.
  13. Flatten the remaining ⅓ meat mixture over the filling, pressing the edges firmly to create a tight seal around the cheese and bacon filling.
  14. In a small bowl, mix the ketchup, remaining Dijon, dill pickle brine, smoked paprika, and remaining black pepper.
  15. Brush the sauce over the top and sides of the meatloaf.
  16. Bake the meatloaf for about 50 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 165 F.
  17. Rest the meatloaf for 15 minutes to set, then slice and serve with your favorite sides.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 579
Total Fat 44.5 g
Saturated Fat 16.7 g
Trans Fat 1.5 g
Cholesterol 118.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 15.0 g
Dietary Fiber 1.1 g
Total Sugars 7.6 g
Sodium 716.3 mg
Protein 29.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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What makes a Juicy Lucy burger different from other types of burgers?

Close-up of juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf interior Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

It's a bit unclear who exactly invented the Juicy Lucy, and in fact, there are two Minnesota restaurants that claim fame to such a title. Regardless of the burger's exact origin point, if you order a Juicy Lucy burger — whether it's in the state of Minnesota or elsewhere — you know that a molten core of cheese will be hidden inside. That cheesy center is an absolute hallmark of such a burger, and it's truly what sets the Juicy Lucy apart from other burger types out there. 

Not only does a Juicy Lucy stray from your basic cheeseburger by featuring the cheese on the inside instead of on top, it often has a higher-fat to lean beef ratio. An 80/20 ground chuck or 85/15 ground round selection is desirable for the ultimate rich flavor and tender texture. You can achieve this blend in meatloaf form by specifically looking for 80/20 or 85/15 beef at the store, or by seeking out a specialty mix of ground brisket or short rib combined with basic ground beef. 

Can I make this Juicy Lucy meatloaf in advance?

Whole baked juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf on parchment-lined baking sheet Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

It's always nice to have a prepared meal on hand that only requires heating or baking before serving, and meatloaf is a great candidate. For this recipe, to prep the loaf before you intend to bake it, start by making and cooling the bacon-onion filling, slice the cheeses, make the meatloaf mix, and whisk together the glaze. You can store and refrigerate all of these components for a day or two before assembling the meatloaf for baking. 

Alternatively, you can form and stuff your meatloaf, place it directly on the parchment-lined baking sheet, wrap the entire thing in plastic, and refrigerate until ready to bake. Wait to apply the glaze until right before baking. Keep in mind that if you are baking a meatloaf straight from the refrigerator, it will require a bit of extra baking time. Tent your meatloaf with foil as needed if the glazed exterior becomes overly browned.

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