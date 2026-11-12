Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger Meatloaf Recipe
Hailing from Minnesota, the Juicy Lucy burger has a heart of golden melted cheese tucked inside a double burger patty, allowing all that savory goodness to ooze out with every bite. Using this tasty and decadent burger as inspiration, I've crafted this Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf recipe, which boasts a similar molten cheese core along with a bonus layer of deeply caramelized sweet onions and bacon (for a bacon cheeseburger effect). This meatloaf not only mimics the taste of a classic Juicy Lucy, but it contains all the best elements of a good cheeseburger in general: pickle relish, mustard, ketchup, onion, and even a bread element thanks to breadcrumbs.
For optimal cheesy appeal, I used a combination of American and sharp cheddar cheeses to create that Juicy Lucy effect. American cheese is a quintessential burger cheese, with its mild flavor and easy melting ability, and sharp cheddar also melts down quite nicely, all while providing a nice hint of tangy flavor. Ultra-savory, rich, oniony, and delightfully cheesy, this Juicy Lucy-inspired meatloaf makes for the ultimate weeknight dinner.
Gather the juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf ingredients
We've already touched on the American cheese and sharp cheddar filling that this meatloaf gets, but you'll also need thick-cut smoked bacon and a large sweet onion for the bacon-onion portion of the filling. For the meatloaf mix, you will need panko breadcrumbs and whole milk for the panade, along with Kewpie mayo, dill pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, kosher salt, and freshly cracked black pepper. Next, you will fold in 85/15 ground beef by hand to make sure that your meatloaf doesn't come out tough or rubbery from over-mixing. Once you have formed and filled your Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf you will make a "special sauce" glaze from ketchup, reserved dill pickle brine, and smoked paprika.
Step 1: Add the bacon to a skillet
Add the bacon to a skillet over medium-low heat.
Step 2: Render the bacon fat
Cook until the bacon is crispy and the fat has rendered, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Remove the bacon from the pan
Remove the crispy bacon pieces with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Step 4: Cook the onions
Add the onions to the bacon fat and cook over medium-low heat until deeply caramelized, about 20 minutes.
Step 5: Return the bacon to the skillet
Add the crispy bacon back to the skillet with the onions, remove from heat, and set aside to cool.
Step 6: Mix the panko breadcrumbs with milk
In a large bowl, mix the panko with the milk and let stand for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Whisk in the Kewpie mayo, relish, mustard, and other flavorings
Whisk in the Kewpie mayo, pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon Dijon, garlic powder, salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
Step 8: Fold in the ground beef
Add the ground beef to the bowl and fold in by hand, taking care not to over-mix.
Step 9: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 10: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 11: Shape the meatloaf
Shape ⅔ of the meat into a rectangle on the baking sheet and make a trough down the center.
Step 12: Layer on the cheese and bacon-onion filling
Layer the cheese with the cooled bacon-onion filling inside the trough.
Step 13: Form the meatloaf top
Flatten the remaining ⅓ meat mixture over the filling, pressing the edges firmly to create a tight seal around the cheese and bacon filling.
Step 14: Mix the glaze
In a small bowl, mix the ketchup, remaining Dijon, dill pickle brine, smoked paprika, and remaining black pepper.
Step 15: Coat the meatloaf with the sauce
Spread the sauce over the top and sides of the meatloaf.
Step 16: Bake the meatloaf
Bake the meatloaf for about 50 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 165 F.
Step 17: Rest and serve the Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf
Rest the meatloaf for 15 minutes to set, then slice and serve with your favorite sides.
What to serve with Juicy Lucy cheeseburger meatloaf
Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger Meatloaf Recipe
Inspired by the cheese-stuffed Juicy Lucy, this cheeseburger meatloaf features a molten, cheesy center, bacon-onion filling, and tangy ketchup glaze.
Ingredients
- 4 strips thick-cut smoked bacon, cut into ¼-inch strips
- 1 large sweet onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ⅓ cup whole milk
- ⅓ cup Kewpie mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish, drained and brine reserved
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper, divided
- 2 pounds 85/15 ground beef
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar, cut into ½-inch batons
- 4 ounces American cheese, cut into ½-inch batons
- ⅓ cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon dill pickle brine (reserved from relish)
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Directions
- Add the bacon to a skillet over medium-low heat.
- Cook until the bacon is crispy and the fat has rendered, about 10 minutes.
- Remove the crispy bacon pieces with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Add the onions to the bacon fat and cook over medium-low heat until deeply caramelized, about 20 minutes.
- Add the crispy bacon back to the skillet with the onions, remove from heat, and set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, mix the panko with the milk and let stand for 5 minutes.
- Whisk in the Kewpie mayo, pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon Dijon, garlic powder, salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
- Add the ground beef to the bowl and fold in by hand, taking care not to over-mix.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Shape ⅔ of the meat into a rectangle on the baking sheet and make a trough down the center.
- Layer the cheese with the cooled bacon-onion filling inside the trough.
- Flatten the remaining ⅓ meat mixture over the filling, pressing the edges firmly to create a tight seal around the cheese and bacon filling.
- In a small bowl, mix the ketchup, remaining Dijon, dill pickle brine, smoked paprika, and remaining black pepper.
- Brush the sauce over the top and sides of the meatloaf.
- Bake the meatloaf for about 50 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 165 F.
- Rest the meatloaf for 15 minutes to set, then slice and serve with your favorite sides.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|579
|Total Fat
|44.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.7 g
|Trans Fat
|1.5 g
|Cholesterol
|118.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|7.6 g
|Sodium
|716.3 mg
|Protein
|29.2 g
What makes a Juicy Lucy burger different from other types of burgers?
It's a bit unclear who exactly invented the Juicy Lucy, and in fact, there are two Minnesota restaurants that claim fame to such a title. Regardless of the burger's exact origin point, if you order a Juicy Lucy burger — whether it's in the state of Minnesota or elsewhere — you know that a molten core of cheese will be hidden inside. That cheesy center is an absolute hallmark of such a burger, and it's truly what sets the Juicy Lucy apart from other burger types out there.
Not only does a Juicy Lucy stray from your basic cheeseburger by featuring the cheese on the inside instead of on top, it often has a higher-fat to lean beef ratio. An 80/20 ground chuck or 85/15 ground round selection is desirable for the ultimate rich flavor and tender texture. You can achieve this blend in meatloaf form by specifically looking for 80/20 or 85/15 beef at the store, or by seeking out a specialty mix of ground brisket or short rib combined with basic ground beef.
Can I make this Juicy Lucy meatloaf in advance?
It's always nice to have a prepared meal on hand that only requires heating or baking before serving, and meatloaf is a great candidate. For this recipe, to prep the loaf before you intend to bake it, start by making and cooling the bacon-onion filling, slice the cheeses, make the meatloaf mix, and whisk together the glaze. You can store and refrigerate all of these components for a day or two before assembling the meatloaf for baking.
Alternatively, you can form and stuff your meatloaf, place it directly on the parchment-lined baking sheet, wrap the entire thing in plastic, and refrigerate until ready to bake. Wait to apply the glaze until right before baking. Keep in mind that if you are baking a meatloaf straight from the refrigerator, it will require a bit of extra baking time. Tent your meatloaf with foil as needed if the glazed exterior becomes overly browned.