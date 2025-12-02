The Best Type Of Beef To Use For An Epic Juicy Lucy Burger
Hamburgers are a craft unto themselves and their dominion covers every corner of the country. Each state has a burger that reigns supreme and its loyal fans. But one burger, with origins in Minnesota, has risen above the rest in its gooey cheese-forward glory. We're talking, of course, about the Juicy Lucy. Legend has it that the name comes from the juicy result of a customer's request to have a slice of cheese inserted inside her burger patty before being cooked, although two different Minnesota establishments lay claim to the tale.
Rich, flavorful beef is a big part of what makes a Juicy Lucy worthy of its name. Chowhound consulted beef expert and gourmet meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda for his take on how to create your very own Juicy Lucy. His biggest piece of advice was to use a brisket blend. "My favorite is 78:22, as a fat ratio," he said. LaFrieda added that careful attention to the kinds of trimmings incorporated into the grind is also key. "The whole muscle is the only way you'll get the flavor that you're looking for," he explained.
Achieving Juicy Lucy glory
Beyond the importance of a quality brisket beef blend, the way you shape the patty is essential to an ideal homemade Juicy Lucy. A stuffed Juicy Lucy patty is made from two thin patties that are then sandwiched around bits of folded cheese and then crimped along the edges. This approach seals in the cheese before cooking and creates that special moment, as perfectly melted cheese pours forth from the burger when you bite into it. Other tips for Juicy Lucy success include making a dimple in the finished patty to keep it flat as it cooks, cooking the burger to medium, and sticking with classic toppings like caramelized onions.
If you are reveling in your newly acquired stuffed patty prowess and would like to make a Juicy Lucy with a protein other than beef, consider stuffing a chicken patty with mozzarella and basil; a lamb burger with feta; or a turkey burger with cheddar. Though you may dabble with other proteins, there's just something about the beefy goodness of a Juicy Lucy that's bound to have you pledging allegiance (and frequently craving) this OG brisket-blend beauty.