The Best Type Of Beef To Use For An Epic Juicy Lucy Burger

Hamburgers are a craft unto themselves and their dominion covers every corner of the country. Each state has a burger that reigns supreme and its loyal fans. But one burger, with origins in Minnesota, has risen above the rest in its gooey cheese-forward glory. We're talking, of course, about the Juicy Lucy. Legend has it that the name comes from the juicy result of a customer's request to have a slice of cheese inserted inside her burger patty before being cooked, although two different Minnesota establishments lay claim to the tale.

Rich, flavorful beef is a big part of what makes a Juicy Lucy worthy of its name. Chowhound consulted beef expert and gourmet meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda for his take on how to create your very own Juicy Lucy. His biggest piece of advice was to use a brisket blend. "My favorite is 78:22, as a fat ratio," he said. LaFrieda added that careful attention to the kinds of trimmings incorporated into the grind is also key. "The whole muscle is the only way you'll get the flavor that you're looking for," he explained.