Spinach And Artichoke-Stuffed Burgers Recipe

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There's a whole world of stuffed burgers out there — a cheesy, gooey, melty world of burger bliss that somehow makes the beloved handheld even more delectable. Stuffed burgers have been a thing for quite some time, and I remember my grandma used to make a cheddar cheese-stuffed burger simmered in tomato sauce, which definitely satisfied a couple generations of family members. Perhaps the most famous stuffed burger out there is the Juicy Lucy, a Minnesota-born, cheese-stuffed burger grilled and sealed to conceal its molten melty center. There's really no stopping the creativity when it comes to stuffed burgers, and that's exactly the sentiment I run with in this spinach and artichoke-stuffed burger recipe.

This fun and creative burger iteration combines that Juicy Lucy-inspired double patty burger base with a super cheesed-up spinach and artichoke dip. I did have to tweak that classic dip formula a little bit to create a more successful stuffing, but those rich, creamy flavors are still very much at play. Instead of relying on mostly cream cheese in the stuffing, I added a hearty helping of grated mozzarella for maximum melt. This uptick in cheese helps keep the core of our stuffed burgers stable and makes them much less likely to ooze during grilling. To highlight the spinach, artichoke, and mozzarella elements in the stuffing, I topped the burgers with caprese-inspired ingredients like fresh tomatoes, basil, red onions, aged balsamic, and EVOO. These toppings give the burgers a distinctly Mediterranean vibe and help contrast against that otherwise very rich, decadent filling.