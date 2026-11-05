Spinach And Artichoke-Stuffed Burgers Recipe
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There's a whole world of stuffed burgers out there — a cheesy, gooey, melty world of burger bliss that somehow makes the beloved handheld even more delectable. Stuffed burgers have been a thing for quite some time, and I remember my grandma used to make a cheddar cheese-stuffed burger simmered in tomato sauce, which definitely satisfied a couple generations of family members. Perhaps the most famous stuffed burger out there is the Juicy Lucy, a Minnesota-born, cheese-stuffed burger grilled and sealed to conceal its molten melty center. There's really no stopping the creativity when it comes to stuffed burgers, and that's exactly the sentiment I run with in this spinach and artichoke-stuffed burger recipe.
This fun and creative burger iteration combines that Juicy Lucy-inspired double patty burger base with a super cheesed-up spinach and artichoke dip. I did have to tweak that classic dip formula a little bit to create a more successful stuffing, but those rich, creamy flavors are still very much at play. Instead of relying on mostly cream cheese in the stuffing, I added a hearty helping of grated mozzarella for maximum melt. This uptick in cheese helps keep the core of our stuffed burgers stable and makes them much less likely to ooze during grilling. To highlight the spinach, artichoke, and mozzarella elements in the stuffing, I topped the burgers with caprese-inspired ingredients like fresh tomatoes, basil, red onions, aged balsamic, and EVOO. These toppings give the burgers a distinctly Mediterranean vibe and help contrast against that otherwise very rich, decadent filling.
Gather the spinach and artichoke stuffed burger ingredients
For the spinach artichoke filling, you will need thawed frozen spinach, cream cheese, mayonnaise, marinated artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and garlic.
For the burgers, you'll need ground beef, salt, pepper, toasted burger buns, vine-ripe tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil, olive oil, aged balsamic, and crushed red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Drain the spinach
Make the spinach artichoke filling: Place the thawed spinach in a fine mesh strainer and firmly press to expel as much liquid as possible. Set aside.
Step 2: Combine the cream cheese and mayonnaise
Place the softened cream cheese and mayonnaise in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 3: Add the remaining filling ingredients
Add the spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, and garlic to the bowl.
Step 4: Combine the filling and refrigerate
Stir to combine the filling. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up.
Step 5: Portion the ground beef
Divide the ground beef into 8 even portions.
Step 6: Press the beef into patties
Press the ground beef portions into patties. Season the patties with salt and pepper.
Step 7: Press small divots into the patties
Using the back of a spoon, press a well into the center of 4 of the patties.
Step 8: Add the filling
Place 2 tablespoons of the spinach and artichoke filling into each depression. Reserve the remaining filling.
Step 9: Cap the stuffed patties
Place the remaining patties on top of the filling.
Step 10: Seal the patties together
Firmly pinch and press the outer edges of the burgers together to tightly seal.
Step 11: Preheat the grill or grill pan
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat and lightly spritz with cooking spray.
Step 12: Grill the stuffed patties
Once hot, add the burgers, and cook for 5 minutes per side or until cooked through.
Step 13: Dress the buns
While the burgers are grilling, spread the toasted burger buns with a thin layer of the spinach and artichoke filling.
Step 14: Assemble the burgers
To assemble, divide the grilled burgers between the bottom buns.
Step 15: Top with tomato, onion, and basil
Top the burgers with tomato, onion, and basil leaves.
Step 16: Season the toppings
Drizzle the veggies with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes.
Step 17: Cap and serve the stuffed burgers
Cap the burgers with the top buns and serve.
What to serve with spinach and artichoke-stuffed burgers
Spinach And Artichoke-Stuffed Burgers Recipe
This spinach and artichoke-stuffed burgers recipe packs the beloved creamy, tangy dip into a super-stacked, savory, and cheesy handheld.
Ingredients
- For the spinach artichoke filling
- 1 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ½ cup chopped marinated artichoke hearts
- 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
- For the burgers
- 1 ½ pounds ground beef
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 burger buns, toasted
- 2 vine-ripe tomatoes, sliced
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- 8 fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar
- ¼ teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
- Make the spinach artichoke filling: Place the thawed spinach in a fine mesh strainer and firmly press to expel as much liquid as possible. Set aside.
- Place the softened cream cheese and mayonnaise in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
- Add the spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, and garlic to the bowl.
- Stir to combine the filling. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up.
- Divide the ground beef into 8 even portions.
- Press the ground beef portions into patties. Season the patties with salt and pepper.
- Using the back of a spoon, press a well into the center of 4 of the patties.
- Place 2 tablespoons of the spinach and artichoke filling into each depression. Reserve the remaining filling.
- Place the remaining patties on top of the filling.
- Firmly pinch and press the outer edges of the burgers together to tightly seal.
- Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat and lightly spritz with cooking spray.
- Once hot, add the burgers, and cook for 5 minutes per side or until cooked through.
- While the burgers are grilling, spread the toasted burger buns with a thin layer of the spinach and artichoke filling.
- To assemble, divide the grilled burgers between the bottom buns.
- Top the burgers with tomato, onion, and basil leaves.
- Drizzle the veggies with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes.
- Cap the burgers with the top buns and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,044
|Total Fat
|78.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|31.6 g
|Trans Fat
|2.7 g
|Cholesterol
|213.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|8.1 g
|Sodium
|1,106.3 mg
|Protein
|52.8 g
What are tips for making successful stuffed burgers?
Stuffing burgers is a relatively simple process, and it's all a matter of managing the filling to better prevent "blowouts" or leaks. For starters, working with chilled ingredients helps keep the burgers firm and sealed when grilling. For our spinach and artichoke stuffing, keeping this element chilled means it will take longer to melt, which allows the burgers enough time for the exterior to seal and caramelize before those hot temperatures reach the center and our cheesy filling. If your kitchen or work space is especially warm, refrigerate your raw, stuffed burgers before grilling to keep everything cool (in addition to pre-chilling the filling).
Keep the grill temperature between medium to medium-high heat for best results. Cooking with too high of a temperature may cause the raw meat to shrink quickly and squeeze out the filling. That medium heat zone will still allow for a good sear without as much of a stuffing leakage risk. I also recommend treating your grill with nonstick spray or a little cooking oil before grilling your burgers. The last thing you want is for a portion of your burger to stick to the grill grates and cause a messy stuffing breach.
What can I do with leftover spinach artichoke filling?
The burger filling in this recipe is pretty close to the traditional spinach and artichoke dip that we love at parties and potlucks. While you may not have a ton leftover for serving a crowd, you can absolutely make a smaller serving for your own snacking. Transfer the leftover dip to a small oven-proof skillet or small single-serve bakeware dish and bake until bubbly. Serve your personal dip portion with crudité veggies, crackers, or toasted baguette slices.
You can also add this spinach and artichoke filling to mashed potatoes, toss it with just-cooked pasta (still hot so that the cheesy elements melt down a bit), or dollop it over grilled steaks, pork chops, or chicken. It also makes for a tasty bagel spread, and if you happen to have leftover caprese-inspired toppings from this recipe, you can add those to your bagel as well. I could also see this filling working wonders on grilled cheese sandwiches.