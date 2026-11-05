Spinach And Artichoke-Stuffed Burgers Recipe

By Patterson Watkins  and Chowhound Staff
Side shot of spinach-artichoke dip stuffed burgers with toppings Patterson Watkins/Chowhound
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There's a whole world of stuffed burgers out there — a cheesy, gooey, melty world of burger bliss that somehow makes the beloved handheld even more delectable. Stuffed burgers have been a thing for quite some time, and I remember my grandma used to make a cheddar cheese-stuffed burger simmered in tomato sauce, which definitely satisfied a couple generations of family members. Perhaps the most famous stuffed burger out there is the Juicy Lucy, a Minnesota-born, cheese-stuffed burger grilled and sealed to conceal its molten melty center. There's really no stopping the creativity when it comes to stuffed burgers, and that's exactly the sentiment I run with in this spinach and artichoke-stuffed burger recipe.

This fun and creative burger iteration combines that Juicy Lucy-inspired double patty burger base with a super cheesed-up spinach and artichoke dip. I did have to tweak that classic dip formula a little bit to create a more successful stuffing, but those rich, creamy flavors are still very much at play. Instead of relying on mostly cream cheese in the stuffing, I added a hearty helping of grated mozzarella for maximum melt. This uptick in cheese helps keep the core of our stuffed burgers stable and makes them much less likely to ooze during grilling. To highlight the spinach, artichoke, and mozzarella elements in the stuffing, I topped the burgers with caprese-inspired ingredients like fresh tomatoes, basil, red onions, aged balsamic, and EVOO. These toppings give the burgers a distinctly Mediterranean vibe and help contrast against that otherwise very rich, decadent filling.

Gather the spinach and artichoke stuffed burger ingredients

Overhead shot of several ingredients used to make spinach and artichoke dip stuffed burgers Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

For the spinach artichoke filling, you will need thawed frozen spinach, cream cheese, mayonnaise, marinated artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and garlic.

For the burgers, you'll need ground beef, salt, pepper, toasted burger buns, vine-ripe tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil, olive oil, aged balsamic, and crushed red pepper flakes.

Step 1: Drain the spinach

A fine mesh strainer filled with frozen spinach sitting in a large bowl. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Make the spinach artichoke filling: Place the thawed spinach in a fine mesh strainer and firmly press to expel as much liquid as possible. Set aside.

Step 2: Combine the cream cheese and mayonnaise

A metal bowl filled with cream cheese and mayonnaise. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Place the softened cream cheese and mayonnaise in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.

Step 3: Add the remaining filling ingredients

A large bowl containing spinach and artichoke dip ingredients Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Add the spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, and garlic to the bowl.

Step 4: Combine the filling and refrigerate

A metal bowl filled with spinach and artichoke dip Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Stir to combine the filling. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up.

Step 5: Portion the ground beef

A large baking sheet topped with 8 portions of ground beef Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Divide the ground beef into 8 even portions.

Step 6: Press the beef into patties

A large baking sheet topped with 8 burger patties Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Press the ground beef portions into patties. Season the patties with salt and pepper.

Step 7: Press small divots into the patties

A large baking sheet with 8 burger patties with divots pressed into the centers Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Using the back of a spoon, press a well into the center of 4 of the patties.

Step 8: Add the filling

Burgers stuffed with spinach and artichoke filling on a large baking sheet. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Place 2 tablespoons of the spinach and artichoke filling into each depression. Reserve the remaining filling.

Step 9: Cap the stuffed patties

Four stuffed burgers on a large baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Place the remaining patties on top of the filling.

Step 10: Seal the patties together

Four stuffed burger patties, sealed, and sitting on a large baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Firmly pinch and press the outer edges of the burgers together to tightly seal.

Step 11: Preheat the grill or grill pan

A large grill pan spritzed with cooking spray Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat and lightly spritz with cooking spray.

Step 12: Grill the stuffed patties

A large grill pan topped with four stuffed burgers Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Once hot, add the burgers, and cook for 5 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Step 13: Dress the buns

Toasted burger buns spread with spinach and artichoke dip on a large baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

While the burgers are grilling, spread the toasted burger buns with a thin layer of the spinach and artichoke filling.

Step 14: Assemble the burgers

A stuffed burger on a spinach-artichoke dressed bun Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

To assemble, divide the grilled burgers between the bottom buns.

Step 15: Top with tomato, onion, and basil

A stuffed burger on a spinach-artichoke dressed bun topped with veggies and herbs. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Top the burgers with tomato, onion, and basil leaves.

Step 16: Season the toppings

A stuffed burger on a spinach-artichoke dressed bun, topped with veggies and herbs, and drizzled with olive oil and vinegar Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Drizzle the veggies with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes.

Step 17: Cap and serve the stuffed burgers

A finished and garnished stuffed burger on a white plate Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Cap the burgers with the top buns and serve.

What to serve with spinach and artichoke-stuffed burgers

Spinach And Artichoke-Stuffed Burgers Recipe

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This spinach and artichoke-stuffed burgers recipe packs the beloved creamy, tangy dip into a super-stacked, savory, and cheesy handheld.

Prep Time
45
minutes
Cook Time
10
minutes
servings
4
Burgers
Side shot of spinach-artichoke dip stuffed burgers with toppings
Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the spinach artichoke filling
  • 1 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • ½ cup chopped marinated artichoke hearts
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
  • For the burgers
  • 1 ½ pounds ground beef
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 burger buns, toasted
  • 2 vine-ripe tomatoes, sliced
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 8 fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

  1. Make the spinach artichoke filling: Place the thawed spinach in a fine mesh strainer and firmly press to expel as much liquid as possible. Set aside.
  2. Place the softened cream cheese and mayonnaise in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
  3. Add the spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese, parmesan, and garlic to the bowl.
  4. Stir to combine the filling. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up.
  5. Divide the ground beef into 8 even portions.
  6. Press the ground beef portions into patties. Season the patties with salt and pepper.
  7. Using the back of a spoon, press a well into the center of 4 of the patties.
  8. Place 2 tablespoons of the spinach and artichoke filling into each depression. Reserve the remaining filling.
  9. Place the remaining patties on top of the filling.
  10. Firmly pinch and press the outer edges of the burgers together to tightly seal.
  11. Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat and lightly spritz with cooking spray.
  12. Once hot, add the burgers, and cook for 5 minutes per side or until cooked through.
  13. While the burgers are grilling, spread the toasted burger buns with a thin layer of the spinach and artichoke filling.
  14. To assemble, divide the grilled burgers between the bottom buns.
  15. Top the burgers with tomato, onion, and basil leaves.
  16. Drizzle the veggies with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes.
  17. Cap the burgers with the top buns and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 1,044
Total Fat 78.5 g
Saturated Fat 31.6 g
Trans Fat 2.7 g
Cholesterol 213.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 32.1 g
Dietary Fiber 3.0 g
Total Sugars 8.1 g
Sodium 1,106.3 mg
Protein 52.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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What are tips for making successful stuffed burgers?

Overhead shot of two, halved spinach and artichoke stuffed burgers Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Stuffing burgers is a relatively simple process, and it's all a matter of managing the filling to better prevent "blowouts" or leaks. For starters, working with chilled ingredients helps keep the burgers firm and sealed when grilling. For our spinach and artichoke stuffing, keeping this element chilled means it will take longer to melt, which allows the burgers enough time for the exterior to seal and caramelize before those hot temperatures reach the center and our cheesy filling. If your kitchen or work space is especially warm, refrigerate your raw, stuffed burgers before grilling to keep everything cool (in addition to pre-chilling the filling).

Keep the grill temperature between medium to medium-high heat for best results. Cooking with too high of a temperature may cause the raw meat to shrink quickly and squeeze out the filling. That medium heat zone will still allow for a good sear without as much of a stuffing leakage risk. I also recommend treating your grill with nonstick spray or a little cooking oil before grilling your burgers. The last thing you want is for a portion of your burger to stick to the grill grates and cause a messy stuffing breach.

What can I do with leftover spinach artichoke filling?

The burger filling in this recipe is pretty close to the traditional spinach and artichoke dip that we love at parties and potlucks. While you may not have a ton leftover for serving a crowd, you can absolutely make a smaller serving for your own snacking. Transfer the leftover dip to a small oven-proof skillet or small single-serve bakeware dish and bake until bubbly. Serve your personal dip portion with crudité veggies, crackers, or toasted baguette slices.

You can also add this spinach and artichoke filling to mashed potatoes, toss it with just-cooked pasta (still hot so that the cheesy elements melt down a bit), or dollop it over grilled steaks, pork chops, or chicken. It also makes for a tasty bagel spread, and if you happen to have leftover caprese-inspired toppings from this recipe, you can add those to your bagel as well. I could also see this filling working wonders on grilled cheese sandwiches. 

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