10 Tips For Making An Authentic Juicy Lucy Burger At Home

In the United States, you'll encounter regional burger styles peppering distinct corners of the country. On of those must-try mouthwatering specialties is in Minnesota, the home of the Juicy Lucy. This is a hamburger that flouts norms and is proud of it. On the surface it looks like every average beef-and-bun deal, but plunging in for a bite unveils a neat surprise: neon liquified cheese, bursting geyser-like from the patty. They're everywhere in the Twin Cities, although to locals, Matt's Bar and 5-8 Club have perfected the recipe, what with the two restaurants engaging in a light-hearted battle over the burger's invention.

By any margin, crafting a Juicy Lucy from scratch isn't too different from making a regular cheeseburger. The Midwestern version leans on the same ingredients, minus the stuffed interior, and entails smashing, searing, and flipping until it's time to be placed on the bun. Your home tribute will likely be tasty, but with some expert instruction, who says you can't sling something on an authentic level? Francis Burger Joint, which specializes in a vegan rendition in Minneapolis, joins P'unk Burger, an artisanal hamburger spot in Philadelphia, to trade tips, touching on the beef blend, how to cook it, and nailing a luxurious cheese pull. Concoct this legendary staple by heeding 10 trusted tricks.