Hot Honey Baked Sweet Potato Bites Recipe

The traditional sweet potato casserole is proof that sweet potatoes do some of their best work when they are sweetly glazed and caramelized. This baked sweet potato bites recipe leans into the sweet factor and spices things up with homemade hot honey. The combination is sticky and fiery, with both a floral sweetness from the honey and a savory smoky flavor from red pepper flakes and smoked paprika, which perfectly complements the earthy, crispy-tender roasted sweet potatoes. I like cooling things off with tangy feta cheese and fresh scallions for some creamy saltiness and allium crunch.

I've found that preheating the baking sheet and skipping the parchment paper means the oiled sweet potato cubes hit the hot metal and begin searing right away, like food dropping into a hot skillet. The hot honey goes on after the potatoes come out of the oven, so there's no sticky mess during cleanup. The fun thing about this recipe is that it can be both a side and an appetizer. It's a great way to add a little sweet heat to your holiday table, or you can serve the bites with a cube of feta with a toothpick inserted, for the game day snack no one is expecting.