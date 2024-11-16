Who Invented The Juicy Lucy Burger?
Minnesota has a few famous foods to its name, such as Hotdish, which has become a midwestern classic. Minnesota also has plenty of its own variations of classic American foods, all of which the state proudly boasts as integral parts of its history.
One such variation is known as the Juicy Lucy burger. Supposedly, this ultra-cheesy burger was invented by a hungry customer who requested that a slice of cheese be placed in between two hamburger patties. The customer then declared that the burger was "one juicy Lucy" and a new burger and its name was born right then and there.
Unfortunately, the name of the customer is not well known. What is well known is that two Minnesota restaurants have been fiercely debating over which owns the title of "Home of the original Juicy Lucy." Almost everyone can agree that the Juicy Lucy burger was born on Cedar Avenue in South Minneapolis, but beyond that, the stories differ.
Two inventors in the Twin Cities
One of the restaurants that claims ownership of the original Juicy Lucy burger is Matt's Bar & Grill, which has been open since 1954. Restaurant founder Matt Bristol's story of a customer requesting a slice of cheese between two patties and saying the infamous line, "That's one Juicy Lucy," does line up with the legend. Supposedly, the burger got so popular so quickly that the sign advertising the Juicy Lucy burger was put up missing an "I," leaving it to be spelled "Jucy Lucy."
Just down the street from Matt's is the 5-8 Club, a 70-year-old establishment and another proud proclaimer of being the home of the Juicy Lucy burger. Unlike Matt's Bar & Grill, the 5-8 Club's Juicy Lucy origin story is somewhat unclear. Even the restaurant's website does not give much detail, merely claiming that the burger is its signature item and has received many accolades from notable food and cooking shows, and celebrities.
The two restaurants may be fighting for the title but they are far from the only places where customers can get a Juicy Lucy. Restaurants all over Minneapolis now serve the famous burger. Want to taste it for yourself but can't make the trek out to Minnesota? Try your hand at making an ultra-cheesy Juicy Lucy burger at home.