Who Invented The Juicy Lucy Burger?

Minnesota has a few famous foods to its name, such as Hotdish, which has become a midwestern classic. Minnesota also has plenty of its own variations of classic American foods, all of which the state proudly boasts as integral parts of its history.

One such variation is known as the Juicy Lucy burger. Supposedly, this ultra-cheesy burger was invented by a hungry customer who requested that a slice of cheese be placed in between two hamburger patties. The customer then declared that the burger was "one juicy Lucy" and a new burger and its name was born right then and there.

Unfortunately, the name of the customer is not well known. What is well known is that two Minnesota restaurants have been fiercely debating over which owns the title of "Home of the original Juicy Lucy." Almost everyone can agree that the Juicy Lucy burger was born on Cedar Avenue in South Minneapolis, but beyond that, the stories differ.