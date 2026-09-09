Jalapeño Popper Potato Salad Recipe
Of all the potato salads that I've made in my life, it was a particular joy to make this jalapeño popper potato salad recipe — mostly because I was able to fuse a couple of my favorite foods into one tantalizing tater dish. To ensure maximum flavor in this potato salad, I also opted for the less common but superior (in my opinion, at least) roasting cooking method, as opposed to boiling the potatoes. Those roasted spuds, in combination with the jalapeño popper-inspired ingredients that add savory and spicy flair, make for one positively popping and truly unforgettable potato salad.
The core components of classic jalapeños poppers are incredibly versatile, able to be mixed or remixed into a variety of dishes. I opted for a duo of jalapeños, pickled and fresh, for a balance of bright, sharp acidity and clean natural flavors. Since I am a fan of both cream cheese and cheddar cheese-stuffed poppers, you'll see both cheesy options presented in this salad. I combine these ingredients with a traditional mayo-based dressing spiked with red onion, scallions, parsley, bacon, and grainy mustard. The potatoes are seasoned with powdered ranch dressing and roasted to golden perfection for a fun flavor combination and textural change-up.
Gather the jalapeño popper potato salad ingredients
To start this recipe, you'll need baby potatoes. I opted for waxy yellow baby potatoes here, though red bliss potatoes will also work well. I would avoid starchy potatoes, as we'll be roasting the spuds and need them to maintain their shape. For roasting the potatoes, you will need olive oil, ranch dressing powdered mix, and black pepper. Meanwhile, for the salad dressing, you will need cream cheese, mayonnaise, grainy mustard, pickled jalapeños, fresh jalapeños, parsley, red onion, scallions, cooked bacon, and grated cheddar cheese.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Drizzle oil over potatoes
Place the halved potatoes in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil.
Step 4: Season the potatoes
Season the potatoes with the powdered ranch dressing and black pepper, tossing to evenly coat.
Step 5: Spread potatoes out on the baking sheet
Transfer the seasoned potatoes to the prepared baking sheet, spreading out in an even layer.
Step 6: Bake the potatoes
Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden and tender. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool at room temperature.
Step 7: Make the dressing
Once the potatoes have cooled, place cream cheese, mayonnaise, and mustard in a large bowl. Vigorously whisk to combine the salad base until smooth and creamy.
Step 8: Add the potato salad components
Add the roasted potatoes, pickled jalapeños, fresh jalapeños, parsley, red onion, scallions, bacon, and cheddar to the bowl.
Step 9: Stir to combine and refrigerate the potato salad
Stir until the potatoes are thoroughly coated and combined, then cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
Step 10: Serve the jalapeño popper potato salad
Once chilled, serve the potato salad.
What to serve with jalapeño popper potato salad
Jalapeño Popper Potato Salad Recipe
This jalapeño popper potato salad packs in all of the goodness of the classic spicy app, all paired with roasted ranch-seasoned spuds and a creamy dressing.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds baby yellow potatoes, halved
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 (0.4-ounce) packet ranch dressing powdered mix
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ⅔ cup mayonnaise
- 1 ½ tablespoons grainy mustard
- 1 tablespoon minced pickled jalapeños
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh jalapeños
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup chopped fresh scallions
- ½ cup chopped cooked bacon
- ½ cup grated cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the halved potatoes in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil.
- Season the potatoes with the powdered ranch dressing and black pepper, tossing to evenly coat.
- Transfer the seasoned potatoes to the prepared baking sheet, spreading out in an even layer.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden and tender. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool at room temperature.
- Once the potatoes have cooled, place cream cheese, mayonnaise, and mustard in a large bowl. Vigorously whisk to combine the salad base until smooth and creamy.
- Add the roasted potatoes, pickled jalapeños, fresh jalapeños, parsley, red onion, scallions, bacon, and cheddar to the bowl.
- Stir until the potatoes are thoroughly coated and combined, then cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
- Once chilled, serve the potato salad.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|531
|Total Fat
|41.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|50.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.5 g
|Sodium
|555.9 mg
|Protein
|10.5 g
Why are we roasting the potatoes, and can I cook them a different way?
Although boiling may be the most common cooking method when it comes to potato salad, I strongly prefer roasting for optimal flavor and texture. When potatoes bake, their natural flavors concentrate by the release of steam, allowing added seasonings to thoroughly infuse. That steam release also creates this crispy outer crust that rivals any water-logged boiled potato. If you don't feel like turning on the oven, though, then you can turn to your trusty air fryer or deep-fry the potatoes instead.
For air frying, follow the instructions as written for seasoning the potatoes. Preheat your air fryer to 400 F and, depending on the size of your air fryer basket, add the potatoes or an initial batch (don't overcrowd the basket). Cook the potatoes for about 20 minutes, or until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. From there, you can assemble the salad as written.
For deep frying, par-cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 15 minutes. Thoroughly drain (patting them dry to avoid any excess oil splatter) and deep fry in hot oil (350 F) for 3 to 5 minutes, or until crisp and tender. Toss the fried potatoes in the ranch dressing seasoning and black pepper after frying and before proceeding with the remaining potato salad steps.
How can I switch up this potato salad recipe?
For my fellow fans of spicy pepper heat, I would rate this jalapeño-laced potato salad at around a medium. If you would like to boost the heat, I recommend adding some jalapeño hot sauce to the dressing base. Start with a couple teaspoons and increase as desired. If you would like to reduce the heat a little, scale back on the amount of fresh jalapeño used in this recipe. Opt for ½ tablespoon or 1 teaspoon of fresh jalapeños for a milder heat. If that still gives you pause, feel free to use a milder green pepper instead, like poblanos or green bell peppers. Pickled sweet peppers will make a nice substitution for the pickled jalapeños as well.
If you are looking for some tasty additions you can make to this recipe, I would recommend adding some chopped hard boiled eggs or a little minced celery for added crunch. You can also swap out the cheddar cheese as desired, and something like a grated pepper Jack cheese or Monterey Jack cheese would be equally delicious.