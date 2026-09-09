Of all the potato salads that I've made in my life, it was a particular joy to make this jalapeño popper potato salad recipe — mostly because I was able to fuse a couple of my favorite foods into one tantalizing tater dish. To ensure maximum flavor in this potato salad, I also opted for the less common but superior (in my opinion, at least) roasting cooking method, as opposed to boiling the potatoes. Those roasted spuds, in combination with the jalapeño popper-inspired ingredients that add savory and spicy flair, make for one positively popping and truly unforgettable potato salad.

The core components of classic jalapeños poppers are incredibly versatile, able to be mixed or remixed into a variety of dishes. I opted for a duo of jalapeños, pickled and fresh, for a balance of bright, sharp acidity and clean natural flavors. Since I am a fan of both cream cheese and cheddar cheese-stuffed poppers, you'll see both cheesy options presented in this salad. I combine these ingredients with a traditional mayo-based dressing spiked with red onion, scallions, parsley, bacon, and grainy mustard. The potatoes are seasoned with powdered ranch dressing and roasted to golden perfection for a fun flavor combination and textural change-up.