The Flavorful But Pricey Chili Peppers Bobby Flay Swears By
Looking for a versatile chili pepper that can transform a variety of dishes? Enter, Bobby Flay's go-to ingredient for imparting a delectable heat to any recipe: Calabrian chilis. Given its moderate ranking on the Scoville scale, these mildly fiery Italian chilis are suitable to blend into almost anything. Not only do these vibrant red peppers tantalize the taste buds with a spicy burst, but they also infuse depths of complex flavors into your culinary creations. The subtle, fruity notes from the peppers also render a delicate balance to the heat, making Calabrian chilis a favorable option for those sensitive to spice who still relish a slight kick. What makes these peppers particularly unique is their distinctive flavor profile that brings sweet, smoky, tangy, and spicy notes into one harmonious package.
Shoppers can typically find Calabrian chilies whole that are jarred in oil, as well as crushed, milled into chili flakes, and even as a chili paste. Because these peppers are imported from Italy, they tend to be pricier. However, you can find Trader Joe's brand of fermented Calabrian chilis, sold as their Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce at a reasonable $3.49 per jar, and create culinary magic with your home cooking endeavors without breaking the bank. With these piquant peppers, you can recreate Bobby Flay's bold cooking style that celebrates American Southwestern cuisine and Mediterranean ingredients in innovative creations within the comforts of your kitchen.
The spicy origins of Calabrian chilis
The small but mighty Calabrian peppers hail from the picturesque coast of Calabria. Beyond their popularity in Italian cuisine, these unassuming chili peppers have garnered global recognition among food enthusiasts and culinary experts alike. Whether you want to elevate a basic tomato sauce recipe for an easy weeknight pasta or add complex heat to your soups and stews, consider Calabrian chilis as your one-stop-shop flavor enhancer.
Owing to its warm and sunny Mediterranean climate, Calabria offers the optimal conditions to grow fresh Calabrian chili peppers. But how did Calabria become home to the quintessential peppers of the region's cuisine? Interestingly, chili peppers were initially brought to Italy through the age-old practice of global trade, likely by the Spanish. Calabrian chilis particularly have been cultivated in the sunny South of Italy as far back as the 16th century. Since then, Italian households have been harvesting and spicing up their meals with these iconic peppers for centuries.