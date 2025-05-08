The Flavorful But Pricey Chili Peppers Bobby Flay Swears By

Looking for a versatile chili pepper that can transform a variety of dishes? Enter, Bobby Flay's go-to ingredient for imparting a delectable heat to any recipe: Calabrian chilis. Given its moderate ranking on the Scoville scale, these mildly fiery Italian chilis are suitable to blend into almost anything. Not only do these vibrant red peppers tantalize the taste buds with a spicy burst, but they also infuse depths of complex flavors into your culinary creations. The subtle, fruity notes from the peppers also render a delicate balance to the heat, making Calabrian chilis a favorable option for those sensitive to spice who still relish a slight kick. What makes these peppers particularly unique is their distinctive flavor profile that brings sweet, smoky, tangy, and spicy notes into one harmonious package.

Shoppers can typically find Calabrian chilies whole that are jarred in oil, as well as crushed, milled into chili flakes, and even as a chili paste. Because these peppers are imported from Italy, they tend to be pricier. However, you can find Trader Joe's brand of fermented Calabrian chilis, sold as their Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce at a reasonable $3.49 per jar, and create culinary magic with your home cooking endeavors without breaking the bank. With these piquant peppers, you can recreate Bobby Flay's bold cooking style that celebrates American Southwestern cuisine and Mediterranean ingredients in innovative creations within the comforts of your kitchen.