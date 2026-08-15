Will there be donuts? This is my first question when someone asks me to do something early in the morning. And if the answer is yes, I'm way more likely to show up. I have always had a thing for this particular work of culinary art and will argue that even the worst donuts are really not that bad. So when tasked with the job of ranking grocery store chain bakery donuts for this article, I embraced the opportunity to parse their differences.

Having previously published a rundown of the best donut shops in every state, which featured mostly independent bakeries and small-time startups, we at Chowhound thought a ranking of grocery store donuts might help our readers make informed decisions when convenience and/or availability come into play. After selecting only grocery store donuts made fresh in-house and giving highest consideration to overall flavor, I also considered texture, scent, and visual appeal since eating a donut is a full sensory experience.

After a quick refresher on the difference between cake and yeast donuts as well as the ingredient variations and cooking processes that create differences in flavor and product, I got to work stuffing my face. Although I found something to like in pretty much every one of the donuts in my trial, my personal preferences produced this list of 10 grocery store chain bakery donuts, ranked from worst to best.