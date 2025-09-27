The Absolute Cheapest Food Item You Can Buy At Dunkin'

There's nothing quite like starting your day with a little kick-start from Dunkin', but making daily trips to get your caffeine and breakfast fix can pack quite a punch on your wallet. Whether you're on a budget or simply trying to save a bit, understanding the cheapest food items available at Dunkin' can help you enjoy a delicious breakfast while saving some cash. While prices are subject to change and may vary by location, we scoured the Dunkin' app (the rewards alone make it one of the fast food apps that's actually worth using) to give you a list of the cheap go-to items you can order when you're strapped for dough.

A three-count pack of Munchkins is often the cheapest thing on the menu, coming in around $1.45. You can either get an employee-chosen assortment or you can choose the flavors yourself. Most stores offer glazed, glazed blueberry, and glazed chocolate, as well as seasonal flavors from time to time, such as pumpkin. If you'd rather enjoy a full-size donut, they aren't much more expensive than a pack of Munchkins — you can add any classic donut to your order for about $1.59.