The Absolute Cheapest Food Item You Can Buy At Dunkin'
There's nothing quite like starting your day with a little kick-start from Dunkin', but making daily trips to get your caffeine and breakfast fix can pack quite a punch on your wallet. Whether you're on a budget or simply trying to save a bit, understanding the cheapest food items available at Dunkin' can help you enjoy a delicious breakfast while saving some cash. While prices are subject to change and may vary by location, we scoured the Dunkin' app (the rewards alone make it one of the fast food apps that's actually worth using) to give you a list of the cheap go-to items you can order when you're strapped for dough.
A three-count pack of Munchkins is often the cheapest thing on the menu, coming in around $1.45. You can either get an employee-chosen assortment or you can choose the flavors yourself. Most stores offer glazed, glazed blueberry, and glazed chocolate, as well as seasonal flavors from time to time, such as pumpkin. If you'd rather enjoy a full-size donut, they aren't much more expensive than a pack of Munchkins — you can add any classic donut to your order for about $1.59.
Making a wallet-friendly meal at Dunkin' Donuts
There are plenty of budget options at Dunkin' that you can put together to make a meal. These popular fast food hash browns are only a few cents more than a three-pack of Munchkins at $1.49, and can help to round out any meal, or give you something to snack on alongside your coffee. Bagels are another surprisingly cheap option at Dunkin', priced at $1.89. Be warned, though — if you want butter, you'll be charged about 50 cents extra. If you ask for cream cheese, you can expect a $1.69 charge to be added to your bill — almost as much as the bagel itself.
If you'd like to enjoy a drink with your food on the cheap, you've got options. You'll want to stay away from iced coffee (including Dunkin' On Tap, the chain's nitro cold brew offering), as it tends to be more expensive than hot coffee or tea. A small coffee or tea is $2.39, and you can add milk, cream, or sugar at no extra charge. You can order a shot of espresso for $1.89 (pro tip: take it home and add it to a cup of hot water for a super-cost-effective Americano). If you'd rather something on the sweeter side, you can get a small hot chocolate for $2.79. Finding a snack and drink for around $5 is a good deal, so run over to Dunkin' Donuts for a quick and affordable meal.