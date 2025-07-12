7 Drinks That Go Well With Donuts (Aside From Coffee)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee and donuts are a classic for a reason, but what happens when you skip the coffee altogether? You might find a whole world of drinks that pair just as well with your favorite donut, or sometimes even better. Whether you're after something cozy, grown-up, or nostalgic, the right sip can make a good donut unforgettable.

This list goes beyond your standard brew to highlight seven drink-and-donut pairings. Each one explores what makes the combination work, from the fizzy tang of hard cider with an apple fritter to the warm spice of chai melting into a cinnamon sugar coating. You'll get a feel for how temperature, texture, and flavor contrasts can turn an everyday treat into something surprising and crave-worthy.

For every duo, you'll find a recommended donut style and a suggested drink you can easily find online or at the grocery store, including specific product picks to make it even easier. Whether you're building a fun brunch board, treating yourself after dinner, or just looking for a fresh take on an old favorite, these pairings are proof: Donuts don't need coffee. They just need the right match.