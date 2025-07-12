7 Drinks That Go Well With Donuts (Aside From Coffee)
Coffee and donuts are a classic for a reason, but what happens when you skip the coffee altogether? You might find a whole world of drinks that pair just as well with your favorite donut, or sometimes even better. Whether you're after something cozy, grown-up, or nostalgic, the right sip can make a good donut unforgettable.
This list goes beyond your standard brew to highlight seven drink-and-donut pairings. Each one explores what makes the combination work, from the fizzy tang of hard cider with an apple fritter to the warm spice of chai melting into a cinnamon sugar coating. You'll get a feel for how temperature, texture, and flavor contrasts can turn an everyday treat into something surprising and crave-worthy.
For every duo, you'll find a recommended donut style and a suggested drink you can easily find online or at the grocery store, including specific product picks to make it even easier. Whether you're building a fun brunch board, treating yourself after dinner, or just looking for a fresh take on an old favorite, these pairings are proof: Donuts don't need coffee. They just need the right match.
1. Chai latte
A chai latte brings cozy, spicy depth that plays perfectly with the sugary crunch of a cinnamon sugar donut. The blend of black tea, milk, cardamom, and cloves echoes the donut's coating without overwhelming it. Both are bold, but not overly sweet, so the flavors build on each other in a layered and warming way.
The chai's creaminess helps soften the edges of the donut's crisp sugar, while the tea's slight bitterness adds balance. It's a pairing made for fall, but it works anytime you're craving warmth and comfort in a small indulgence. The crumbs soak up the warm chai like a sponge, pulling the flavors together in every bite.
For the best texture contrast, go for a classic cake cinnamon sugar donut that's lightly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. For an easy-at-home chai latte, try Oregon Chai Original Chai Concentrate, available on Amazon. Or you can brew a great cup of masala chai from scratch, in your kitchen. Sprinkle a pinch of ground cinnamon over the latte or donut for an extra hit of spice.
2. Chocolate milk
Chocolate milk is nostalgic, and when paired with a jelly-filled donut, it turns into something playful and unexpectedly balanced. The milk's rich cocoa brings depth, while the fruity jam cuts through the sweetness with a tangy pop. Together, they create a sugary, tart combo that's more satisfying than you might expect.
The unique contrast in this pairing lies in the temperature and texture. The coldness and creaminess of the chocolate milk cool each mouthful of pillowy donut, and the slightly sharp filling keeps things from getting too uniform. It's the kind of duo that brings back childhood memories, but holds up for grown-up palates, especially if you're tasting a higher-quality jam.
A strawberry or raspberry-filled donut would work well, but a blackberry or cherry filling adds a little extra tartness. For a rich, creamy sip, try Slate Milk Chocolate Mix, which is shelf-stable, lactose-free, high-protein, and available on Amazon. It has a deeper cocoa flavor than regular chocolate milk and works well chilled. For traditional refrigerated options, check our ranking of chocolate milk brands, to see which you should reach for in your grocery store. Warm your donut in the microwave for a few seconds before serving, to amp up the flavors even more.
3. Hard apple cider
Apple on apple might sound over-the-top, but in this case, it's pure magic. A crisp, slightly dry hard cider cuts right through the deep-fried richness of an apple fritter, keeping each bite from feeling too heavy. The pairing sharpens the fruit flavor and balances the fritter's cinnamon glaze with a zing of acidity and light bubbles.
The effervescence of hard cider adds lift, and its tart apple notes contrast beautifully with the caramelized exterior of the fritter. The result is sweet, spiced, and tangy — like turning your favorite bakery treat into a laid-back pairing you'll crave year-round. The real apple bits melt in your mouth as the cider crackles on the tongue, for harmony in every bite and sip.
Look for an unfiltered or semi-dry cider for the best match. Check your local grocery store for a bottle featured in our list of the best hard ciders to find something that delivers a bit of body and tartness without being too sweet. Or try a local cidery for small-batch blends that lean drier and sharper. Serve everything chilled, for a snack that's sticky, fizzy, and sure to hit the spot.
4. Matcha latte
Matcha lattes deliver earthiness and light bitterness that pair surprisingly well with the sweet tang of a lemon-glazed donut. The dry notes of green tea tone down the sugar, while the donut's citrus glaze brightens the creamy drink. Together, they land in that not-too-sweet, not-too-sour middle ground. The tea keeps the pairing grounded, and the lemon creates a lingering spark.
This combo is delicious if you prefer a dessert with a quieter contrast. The lemon sharpens the matcha's mellow edge, and the donut's light, chewy texture gives the latte something to bounce off. The treat is smooth, zippy, and perhaps more refreshing than you might anticipate.
Stick with a yeast-raised lemon-glazed donut for the best texture. For a quick, at-home matcha latte, try Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix, available on Amazon. It blends Japanese green tea with a touch of sweetness. Or you can make your own homemade matcha powder with a coffee grinder. Add a twist of lemon zest over the donut or latte to tie it all together. Try your latte iced with extra lemon zest for a sunny day treat that feels light but still decadent.
5. Rosé
Rosé isn't just for sipping on patios — it also makes an unexpectedly delicious match for a strawberry frosted donut. The wine's crisp acidity and subtle berry notes mirror the donut's sweet glaze without doubling down on sugar. Instead, the wine pulls the flavor into something brighter and more grown-up. The icing tastes even fruitier next to the wine, and the bubbles — if it's a sparkling rosé — add a celebratory fizz to make this pairing pop.
This combo works best with a dry or off-dry rosé. The sharpness of the wine complements the donut's icing, while its citrusy backbone ties into the strawberry flavor. Chill both for a dessert that's light and a little flirty. It's the kind of duo that turns an everyday treat into an unforgettable summer moment.
Try your rosé with a yeast-raised strawberry frosted donut (bonus points for rainbow sprinkles). For an easy-to-find bottle, try La Vieille Ferme Rosé, available on Amazon. It's affordable, light, and offers a clean finish that keeps things refreshing. Want to level up? Garnish your donut with a few fresh berries or a pinch of crushed pink peppercorns.
6. Hot chocolate
This pairing is all about richness, and few donuts deliver that better than a Boston cream donut. The custard-filled center, chocolate glaze, and pillowy dough make it one of the most decadent options in the box — and a perfect match for hot chocolate. It's a snack that doubles down on comfort. The hot chocolate softens the sweetness of the donut, making each bite feel smoother, cozier, and more indulgent.
This duo is so satisfying because of the differences in temperature and texture. The donut's cool, silky cream is the center of each bite, and the heat of the cocoa ties everything together. It's a bite-and-sip rhythm that feels like dessert on dessert in the best way.
Go for a Boston cream donut with a glossy chocolate topping and plenty of filling. To make a quick and relaxing café-style cup at home, try Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix, available on Amazon. It's rich without being overly sweet, and holds up well to milk or milk alternatives. If you prefer to start from scratch, check out our tricks for making your hot chocolate restaurant-quality. Add a dusting of cocoa powder, a swirl of whipped cream, or a few mini marshmallows for a nostalgic finish.
7. Stout
If you love chocolate-glazed donuts but want something to balance the sweetness, a stout is your answer. This dark, full-bodied beer brings roasted notes of coffee, cocoa, and a touch of bitterness that contrasts with the donut's sugar, for a grounding, layered experience.
The pairing works because both the beer and the donut are rich, but in different ways. The stout is dry and malty, with a creamy mouthfeel that plays against the glossy glaze and cakey crumb. The result is bold, bittersweet, and deeply satisfying — like dessert with a dark side.
Choose a classic chocolate-glazed cake donut for the most contrast, or a yeast-raised version for something lighter. For a widely available stout option, try Guinness Draught, available on Amazon. Make sure to drink your Guinness at the ideal temperature — too cold and you'll miss the complexity, but too warm and it'll go flat too fast. It's smooth and approachable, even for beer beginners. Want to experiment? Try a chocolate stout or a bourbon barrel-aged pick for more intensity.