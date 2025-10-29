6 Apple Cider Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
Few things capture the cozy spirit of autumn quite like a glass of apple cider. Whether you like to heat yours up in your favorite autumnal mug or enjoy the sweet, spiced, and perfectly crisp flavors straight out of the fridge, it's hard to go wrong.
Perfect for sipping warm by a bonfire, stocking up for your holiday festivities, or even adding a shot of your favorite booze (if you're looking for a suggestion, bourbon pairs excellently with apple), a good cider can complete your seasonal vibe. But with so many brands lining grocery store shelves, finding your favorite can be surprisingly tricky. Some lean tart and refreshing, while others are rich and aromatic with hints of all our favorite fall spices.
In this ranking, I taste-tested popular grocery store apple cider brands to find out which ones truly deliver that authentic, sweet-and-spiced sip. I considered sweetness, spice balance, freshness, and overall flavor. Whether you prefer your cider cold and crisp or warm and comforting, there's an option here for you. So grab a mug and a fuzzy blanket, light a candle, and read on to find out which grocery store apple cider is most worthy of your autumn traditions — and which you can probably pass on.
6. Mayer Bros. Cinnamon-Spice Apple Cider
Unfortunately, this Mayer Bros. cinnamon-spice apple cider landed in last place on my list. While it wasn't unpleasant, it failed to stand out in any major way. The flavor opened with a light touch of classic cinnamon — subtle enough to notice but not really pop. Its juiciness was enjoyable, but the overall taste leaned a bit flat.
The flavor didn't quite hold up through the finish, which kept this cider from competing for a higher rank. There was a bit of an odd aftertaste that was difficult to pinpoint. It certainly was not the filmy residue of artificial sweeteners (which would have landed any of these ciders squarely in last place), but something was definitely a tad off, perhaps related to a lack of freshness or overly processed apples.
That said, this cider was not offensive, and I may not have noticed the peculiarity had I not been specifically looking for minute differences between these ciders. In a lineup filled with rich, aromatic, and balanced options, this one simply didn't capture the moment. When other flavors come into play, this oddness could possibly be masked by making this cider into a perfectly fall-themed cocktail.
5. Great Value Spiced Apple Cider
This Great Value spiced apple cider from Walmart landed near the bottom of the list, but not for lack of flavor. Like others, it had visible cinnamon swirls, which contributed to the depth that apple cider is known for. The flavor itself was the highlight of this cider: full-bodied, cozy, and well-suited for chilly autumn evenings — or mornings. It had a nice balance of sweetness and spice at first, without leaning too far in either direction.
Unfortunately, that strength was followed by a weakness. The heavy cinnamon presence left a dry aftertexture that lingered in the mouth, detracting from the smooth drinking experience most people look for in a cider. The dryness made each sip slightly less refreshing, which kept this one from climbing higher in the rankings.
This cider's flavor alone would have earned it a higher spot on the leaderboard; if not for the post-sip dryness, it might have claimed a top-tier position.
4. Nature's Nectar Spiced Apple Cider
The Nature's Nectar spiced apple cider from Aldi had a milder overall flavor compared to others in the lineup, but I found the balance between sweetness and spice to be quite pleasing. It leaned slightly toward the spicier side (which, for me, is absolutely perfect). The sweetness was average and adequate, allowing the spices to shine through.
One interesting characteristic about this cider was the noticeable amount of cinnamon sediment swirling around at the bottom of the jug. I was sure to shake this one generously, and the cinnamon swirls added a deeper color to this cider than others. This extra cinnamon definitely enhanced the flavor, but it also introduced a tiny bit of grittiness to the texture that some might find less appealing. Personally, I kind of liked it and didn't fault this cider for it.
While the flavor wasn't the most powerful, the spice-forward balance and natural texture were still appealing to me. So if you like a straightforward cider that's not too rich or bold with cinnamon-forward flavors, this might do the trick.
3. Giant Eagle 100% Apple Cider
This Giant Eagle 100% apple cider stood out for its boldly juicy flavor. The apple taste was bright and lively, with a natural sweetness that carried each sip. However, while the juiciness was a major plus, the spiciness was a bit lacking for my personal preferences. The expected notes of cinnamon, clove, or nutmeg were faint, which made the cider feel a bit flat.
For those who enjoy their cider on the sweeter, fruitier side, this option delivers with ease. It's smooth, drinkable, and bursting with pure appley goodness. But if you prefer a cider with a deeper, spicier warmth, this may not be your best bet — the sweetness overwhelmed the balance a bit. But, paired with a salty snack like a savory s'more roasted around a campfire (or any other nostalgic campfire favorites), the sweetness could be a boon.
Still, the vibrant juiciness gives it enough character to keep it enjoyable. While not the most complex or impressive cider on the list, its bright, juicy flavor earns it a solid middle-of-the-pack spot.
2. Hays Orchard 100% Apple Cider
Hays Orchard offers a light but noticeable touch of cinnamon, giving its apple cider a hint of warmth without overwhelming the palate. The first sip, while still quite enjoyable, delivers a simple straightforward apple flavor — more reminiscent of classic apple juice than a freshly pressed cider. It was not overly sweet, and the spice level was moderate and mellow.
The mouthfeel was smooth and enjoyable, but a bit thinner than ideal, lacking that full-bodied texture and richness that gives cider its signature cozy, warm feel. Since this option lacks the textured richness of a first-place cider, it would make for a great base in an apple cider-based cocktail.
Though it was outmatched in the fight for first place in this ranking, this option is a solid and totally tasty option for those who prefer something a bit lighter while still maintaining some of that classic cidery depth we know and love.
1. Meijer Fresh Apple Cider
This apple cider from Meijer was the clear standout from the very first sip. Once I tried it, I knew. The mouthfeel was totally bold yet smooth, with just enough body to feel rich without being too heavy or syrupy. The sweetness and spice were perfectly aligned and created that ideal balance of crisp orchard-fresh apples and cozy autumn warmth. Each sip was bright and authentic and wasn't overwhelmingly sugary or laden with artificial flavors.
The freshness of the flavor was remarkable and bursting with juiciness. It didn't taste like apple juice from concentrate — it tasted like the real deal. Cinnamon and clove rounded out the flavor and added depth without being overpowering. The texture was rich and vibrant, offering a satisfying sip every time.
This cider delivered pure seasonal comfort. Among all the brands I tasted, this one captured the essence of autumn all the way through, earning its well-deserved place at the top of my ranking.
Methodology
While testing these ciders, I kept five main characteristics in mind: sweetness, texture, overall flavor, spice balance, and freshness. I'm an apple cider lover, so I tried each cider once to form a baseline at first about how different each would be and wrote down my initial observations. Once I had tried all six ciders, I worked my way through again — tasting each one and arranging them in the order from worst to best.
I tried the Meijer Fresh apple cider first and had a feeling deep down that it would be first place. Since I was so into the Meijer fresh apple cider, I made sure to run through the taste test more than once to be sure I wasn't just enjoying my first sip of cider in a while.