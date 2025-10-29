6 Apple Cider Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Few things capture the cozy spirit of autumn quite like a glass of apple cider. Whether you like to heat yours up in your favorite autumnal mug or enjoy the sweet, spiced, and perfectly crisp flavors straight out of the fridge, it's hard to go wrong.

Perfect for sipping warm by a bonfire, stocking up for your holiday festivities, or even adding a shot of your favorite booze (if you're looking for a suggestion, bourbon pairs excellently with apple), a good cider can complete your seasonal vibe. But with so many brands lining grocery store shelves, finding your favorite can be surprisingly tricky. Some lean tart and refreshing, while others are rich and aromatic with hints of all our favorite fall spices.

In this ranking, I taste-tested popular grocery store apple cider brands to find out which ones truly deliver that authentic, sweet-and-spiced sip. I considered sweetness, spice balance, freshness, and overall flavor. Whether you prefer your cider cold and crisp or warm and comforting, there's an option here for you. So grab a mug and a fuzzy blanket, light a candle, and read on to find out which grocery store apple cider is most worthy of your autumn traditions — and which you can probably pass on.