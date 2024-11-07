What Exactly Is A Bismark Donut?

We know jelly-filled donuts as perfect golden circles, lightly dusted in powdered sugar, with bright red jelly gently oozing out. In the upper Midwest states or parts of Canada, you'll likely see the same donut labeled as a Bismarck (sometimes also spelled Bismark), named after Germany's Chancellor Otto von Bismarck by European immigrants who settled in these areas. These donuts are called Berliner, Krapfen, Kreppel, or Pfannkuchen throughout Germany, and are a popular treat at pre-Lent Karneval celebrations. Whatever the name, these donuts are defined by their lack of hole and jelly or creme filling.

The process of making a Bismarck donut is made is very similar to a standard donut. It is made from a yeast-risen dough and fried; however, the center is left intact before frying. Then, the donut is stuffed with a filling, most commonly a jelly or jam, but it can also be cream or chocolate. Most donuts get a glaze, but typically, this one does not; the final step is to dust a Bismarck with powdered sugar or regular sugar. Some Bismarcks that have a cream or chocolate filling will get a chocolate drizzle or glaze, but powdered sugar is still the most popular option.

Its intact center raises a question: if a donut doesn't have a hole, is it still classified as a donut? While German-style bear claws and jelly-filled donuts look a little different than the standard ring, the answer is yes, they still fit into the donut category.