A Telltale Sign You're Eating A Low-Quality Dark Chocolate

It is said that things like pizza (along with some of life's zestier pleasures), still taste pretty good even when they're bad. Regardless of how intensely one may be in disagreement, the sentiment is plausibly sound. How "bad" can something so universally beloved, or at least respected, ever really be? Dark chocolate, which has fewer quality obscuring additives than other varieties (an award-winning dark chocolate said to be the best in the world, in fact, has only two ingredients), defies that pleasant platitude more than most foodstuffs. Due to its necessarily higher cocoa solid requirement (a 35% floor versus milk chocolate's 10%), there's literally less room for adulteration via things like artificial ingredients that can give bad dark chocolate a gritty, unpleasant texture, and a notably chemical flavor. High quality dark chocolate, on the other hand, will feel smooth and silky on the palate and have a complex bouquet of aromas and flavors (much like a quality wine has).

One blatant sign of lower quality dark chocolate is obviously a cheaper price tag, but taste, texture, and finish are more true keys to detecting a dark chocolate's quality. Nobody expects drugstore candy to match the ingredient sourcing and craftsmanship of a more expensive brand. But a good old store-bought dark chocolate can be just as excellent as a costlier variety, plus labels can sometimes be misleading. So, you should also look beyond branding and consider how a dark chocolate actually performs in your own personal quality control tests.