How To Make Super Shiny And Smooth Homemade Chocolate Glaze

If you've ever watched someone make bakery-worthy chocolate cake online or on TV and seen them pour the glaze on top like literal liquid silk, only to never quite have the same result when you do it yourself, these tips are for you. Chowhound spoke exclusively to Renato Poliafito, co-owner of New York-based Pasta Night and author of "Dolci!: American Baking with an Italian Accent," who spilled the secret to creating some of that perfect chocolate glaze at home.

"Equal parts chopped chocolate and cream makes a classic ganache glaze," Poliafito tells us. It's simple math for an incredible result. But then things get a little more complicated because it's actually temperature control that separates a professional finish from a cocoa-covered disaster. You want to heat and whisk in a controlled and smooth manner, because overheating will just ruin the glaze.

But the real game-changer, according to Poliafito, is corn syrup. Even just a little splash of it can turn your glaze or ganache into something show-stopping. In Poliafito's words, "If you add a bit of corn syrup, you'll get a glossy, 'Real Housewives' finish." This sticky sweetener is what creates that sort of mirror effect that makes chocolate-glazed desserts look super shiny, polished, and professional. And while there are easy ingredient swaps for corn syrup in many recipes, when it comes to glaze, don't try and find alternatives.