How To Make Super Shiny And Smooth Homemade Chocolate Glaze
If you've ever watched someone make bakery-worthy chocolate cake online or on TV and seen them pour the glaze on top like literal liquid silk, only to never quite have the same result when you do it yourself, these tips are for you. Chowhound spoke exclusively to Renato Poliafito, co-owner of New York-based Pasta Night and author of "Dolci!: American Baking with an Italian Accent," who spilled the secret to creating some of that perfect chocolate glaze at home.
"Equal parts chopped chocolate and cream makes a classic ganache glaze," Poliafito tells us. It's simple math for an incredible result. But then things get a little more complicated because it's actually temperature control that separates a professional finish from a cocoa-covered disaster. You want to heat and whisk in a controlled and smooth manner, because overheating will just ruin the glaze.
But the real game-changer, according to Poliafito, is corn syrup. Even just a little splash of it can turn your glaze or ganache into something show-stopping. In Poliafito's words, "If you add a bit of corn syrup, you'll get a glossy, 'Real Housewives' finish." This sticky sweetener is what creates that sort of mirror effect that makes chocolate-glazed desserts look super shiny, polished, and professional. And while there are easy ingredient swaps for corn syrup in many recipes, when it comes to glaze, don't try and find alternatives.
The secrets of texture and storage
Patience matters massively when it comes to glaze. If you rush the process, it will only work against you, so be gentle and attentive when making your chocolate glaze. It's absolutely fine if you have to make glaze in advance because it will store in the fridge for three to four days as long as it's sealed properly with no air exposure, says Renato Poliafito. And if you are making ahead, simply reheat with the same principles in mind as making it: low and slow to prevent breaking. For reheating, double boilers work wonderfully — just make sure you choose the right bowl for your double boiler — but failing this, a microwave can succeed if you do short bursts of heat and keep whisking it in between.
Furthermore, don't confuse smooth chocolate glaze with thick melted chocolate. Knowledge is power when it comes to being a good baker. Understanding that the two liquids are different and learning about the textural differences between the two will help you pick the right one for the job at hand. Poliafito breaks it down perfectly: "Glaze is like a smooth-talking boyfriend: glossy, pourable, behaves well in public. Use it for doughnuts, cakes, mirror finishes. Melted chocolate is more like a cool best friend: bolder, stubborn, and unapologetic. Great for drizzles and dips."