The Ohio-Based Grocery Retail Giant That's Taking Over America

To know a grocery store is to love it. Whether you have a membership code dangling from your keychain or have dreams about the exact aisle-by-aisle layout of your local shop, grocery chains have a way of carving themselves into our lives on a deeper level than most other establishments. Certain chains, such as the tiki-fied Trader Joe's or the Florida-based Publix, are known for having a cult following of loyal shoppers. So, when a grocery chain begins to expand, it might be fighting an uphill battle against local preferences. There is one chain, however, that is taking the challenges of nationwide expansion head on: Kroger.

You may not have heard of this grocery chain since it isn't as ubiquitous as, say, Walmart. However, it is an increasingly formidable presence on the supermarket scene. While the chain is based in Ohio, it has expanded to 16 states located mostly in the South and Midwest. As of 2025, the chain has endeavored to open 30 new locations in areas that have potential to increase business. According to a report by Food Business News, the chain's chief financial officer, David Kennerley, stated that Kroger would be "focusing our investments in high-growth areas. We will continue to prioritize new store growth and expect these to be a meaningful contributor to our longterm growth model." There might be one or two new Kroger locations popping up in your neighborhood.