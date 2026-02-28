7 Cream Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Cream cheese is a refrigerator staple that's right up there with butter, milk, and eggs for me. I can't remember the last time I didn't have some on hand, and I excel at coming up with creative ways to use a leftover block. As a catering cook and frequent happy hour host who prefers appetizers and cupcakes to real dinner, I have softened, spread, whipped, thinned, blended, and melted more than my fair share of cream cheese. Versatile and relatively neutral in profile, cream cheese is ground zero for so many recipes. Sweeten it up, and you've got a dessert. Fold in some onions and it's a dip.

With so many brands on the market (I counted more than a dozen while researching), and with price points between supermarket and name brands being more than double in some cases, the process of selecting a cream cheese for a particular culinary need can be daunting. Because they all look similar in brick form, it's easy to assume there's not much difference between brands, but we at Chowhound believe there are nuances worth noting and a clear winner to choose.

To rank these seven cream cheese brands from worst to best, I conducted a blind taste test using plain, original cream cheese bricks. Prioritizing flavor, I began with a simple smear on a toasted plain bagel. Next, I whipped up mini batches of cream cheese frosting and onion dip (see methodology for more details) to formulate this list.