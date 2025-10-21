The Best Donut Shops In Every State

By Sarah Vallie
three different donuts on a backdrop of the US

Donuts are a sweet breakfast staple in the U.S., partially because there are so many varieties that everyone can find something they like. Most common are yeast-raised donuts, the light, fluffy kind, and cake donuts, which are denser and more like, well, cake. There's also Bismark donuts, which are round and jelly or cream-filled, crullers, which are twisted, and long Johns, which are bar-shaped. All can be delicious if you find the right donut shop.

I'm picky about my donuts, so when I first moved to the Twin Cities area, I was delighted to find a great little mom-and-pop shop near my house (shout out to Donut Star, you guys are awesome). In fact, one of the biggest bummers about moving to a different part of the metro was losing those donuts. While the local grocery store has decent donuts, there are plenty of chains that are subpar. To prevent the consumption of bad donuts, I set off on a mission to scour reviews to find the best donut shops in every state so everyone has a shot at scoring amazing donuts.

Alabama: Bigfoot's Little Donuts

Close up of donuts topped with crushed candy in front of a sign for Bigfoot's Little Donuts and a Bigfoot figurine bigfootslittledonut / Facebook

Reviewers call Bigfoot's Little Donuts in Huntsville, Alabama, the best donuts in Huntsville, with one describing them as "Warm with a slight crunch on the outside but fluffy and soft on the inside." The shop was even featured on an episode of "Buddy's Family Vacation," hosted by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro on the Food Network, making the bakery almost as much of a local legend as its namesake.

Bigfoot's Little Donuts

(256) 348-2500

7914 Memorial Pkwy SW Suite A5, Huntsville, AL 35802

Alaska: Jason's Donuts

Pink-frosted raised donuts on a tray jasonsdonuts / Facebook

Located near Anchorage in Elk River, Jason's Donuts is an award-winning shop offering New York-style donuts (the typical raised donut) and mochi donuts (a hybrid American/Japanese treat made of a ring of connected dough balls). One customer calls Jason's Donuts the "best donuts, hands down, in Alaska," while another says, "Worth all the hype! The most delicious donuts and nicest people ever!" A third says they're light and fluffy, sweet but not too sweet. 

Jason's Donuts

(907) 726-0419

12801 Old Glenn Hwy, Eagle River, AK 99577

Arizona: Glaze Donuts

Display case full of donuts and pastries at Glaze Donuts GlazeDonutsAZ / Facebook

Cave Creek, Arizona, is home to Glaze Donuts, a family-owned shop offering not just glazed donuts, but iced and sprinkled options and those topped with more unique offerings like marshmallows, crushed Oreos, and Froot Loops. Visitors particularly love the shop's old-fashioned blueberry donuts and French crullers, with one visitor saying, "The donuts were out of this world -– perfectly fluffy and the flavors were so creative." 

Glaze Donuts

(480) 748-4418

4815 E Carefree Hwy Ste 112, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Arkansas: Spa City Donuts

Display of donuts inside Spa City Donuts spacitydonuts / Facebook

Hot Springs, Arkansas, is known for offering a number of spas in the Ouachita Mountains, but if you really want to treat yourself, stop by Spa City Donuts in the city's Fountain Lake Shopping Center. The casual, family-owned shop offers a variety of classic donuts, and customers can't get enough. One raves, "Best donuts ever!!! Always fresh and delicious!" Another echoes that, saying, "The donuts here are always fresh and delicious!"

Spa City Donuts

(501) 623-2190

3970 Park Ave E, Hot Springs, AR 71901

California: Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon

Selection of classic cake donuts from Rocklin City Donuts and Cinnamon rocklindonutsandcinnamon / Facebook

The delicious donuts and friendly service earned Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon in Rocklin, California, earned it the number one spot on Yelp's 2023 list of the top 100 donut shops in the U.S. One reviewer says the donuts are "extremely soft and airy," and another says the same, claiming the donuts are "light and airy, like eating fluffy little pillows." 

Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon

(916) 251-7468

4845 Granite Dr Ste. B, Rocklin, CA 95677

Colorado: Nok's Donuts

Box of a dozen assorted donuts from Nok's Donuts NoksDonuts / Facebook

If you're looking for all-natural, made-from-scratch donuts with vegan and gluten-free options in Colorado, pay a visit to Nok's Donuts in Lafayette. This hidden gem offers a bright, welcoming atmosphere and what one self-proclaimed donut fanatic calls "some of the best donuts I've ever eaten." Visitors love the variety of flavors and options, and many also love that the gluten-free donuts at Nok's are actually really good. 

Nok's Donuts

(720) 588-4822

400 W South Boulder Rd #2300, Lafayette, CO 80026

Connecticut: Neil's Donuts

Filled donuts on a countertop with an elaborate coffee drink between them profile.php?id=100063744005256 / Facebook

Neil's Donuts, with shops in Wallingford and Middletown, Connecticut, has been serving delectable donuts for over two decades. One guest says Neil's Donuts are "some of the most fresh and soft donuts I've ever had. The frosting was amazing and the filled donuts are filled to the max." The donuts are so popular that many diners warn that the shop can get pretty busy, but they also say that the staff is "friendly and efficient."

Neil's Donuts

(203) 269-4255

83 N Turnpike Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492

Delaware: Sleeping Bird Doughnuts

Display case inside Sleeping Bird Doughnuts sleepingbirddoughnuts / Instagram

Sleeping Bird Doughnuts in Wilmington, Delaware, is a family-owned shop primarily known for its brioche donuts, which have more butter and eggs in the dough than typical yeast-raised donuts. This creates a richer finished product that was a particular favorite of Julia Child. Customers especially love the artisan flavors that Sleeping Bird offers. One customer raves that the donuts are "soft and airy," and another says they've visited multiple times and there's "always great doughnuts."

Sleeping Bird Donuts

4001 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803

Florida: Kolache Bar

Shelves of donuts inside Kolache Bar profile.php?id=61550245656232 / Facebook

Kolache Bar in Merritt Island, Florida, offers kolaches, fluffy Czech pastries stuffed with a sweet or savory filling, as well as donuts that locals love. One reviewer declares, "Run, don't walk here. Get the donuts. They are made from scratch and delicious." "Their donuts are perfectly airy, fresh, and bursting with flavor; truly delicious," says another fan. "In today's world, it's rare to find donuts made fresh from scratch, but Kolache Bar consistently delivers that genuine, just-made quality."

Kolache Bar

(321) 487-1747

213 Crockett Blvd, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Georgia: Doba Cafe

Display case full of donuts inside Doba Cafe DOBACAFE / Facebook

At Doba Cafe in Newnan, Georgia, a variety of raised and cake donuts are available, with one visitor calling them the "best donuts I have ever had in my life." Another is in agreement, saying, "Their donuts are fresh and so very delicious." Many others mention that Doba cafe is a must-visit. If you're in the area, the cafe's vibrant pink exterior is impossible to miss.

Doba Cafe

(678) 552-9967

55 Jefferson St, Newnan, GA 30263

Hawai'i: Purvé Donut Stop

Box of eleven various donuts from Purvé PURVEDonutStop / Facebook

Purvé Donut Stop in Honolulu, Hawai'i is a fun shop offering cake donuts in unique flavors. Each has a fun name, like the "You're Killing Me Smalls" (s'mores), Hulk Smash (mint oreo), and Unicorn Butt Sneeze (lemon glazed with fruity pebbles, as well as others that are more... irreverent. "Delicious" is a commonly-used adjective by diners, with one guest saying, "The donuts...WOW. Next level delicious!" 

Purvé Donut Stop

(808) 762-8351

4210 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

Idaho: Manna's Donuts

A variety of donuts on display in the window of Manna's Donuts profile.php?id=100093236111509 / Facebook

Manna's Donuts is a food truck in Boise that's "just flat amazing," according to one customer. "Manna's Donuts is hands down the best donut shop in the Treasure Valley! You can taste the difference in every bite," says one customer, and others agree; the shop sits at a solid 5.0 stars on both Google and Yelp as of this publication.

Manna's Donuts

(208) 703-1627

1630 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706

Illinois: Holey Moley Daylight Donuts

Display case full of donuts inside Holey Moley Daylight Donuts Holey Moley Daylight Donuts

Holey Moley Daylight Donuts in Mattoon, Illinois, is a retro-style, family-owned shop offering a variety of fresh donuts daily with a particular focus on high quality. "The donuts are the best I have ever had!" says one reviewer, while another says Holey Moly has "the best donuts anywhere," indicating that the shop's focus on quality is successful. 

Holey Moley Daylight Donuts

(217) 295-1218

1117 Broadway Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938

Indiana: Mochi Joy Donuts and Coffee

Open box showing 20 different mochi donuts from Mochi Joy mochijoydonuts / Facebook

Mochi donuts have been taking the states by storm recently, and Mochi Joy Donuts and Coffee in Fishers, Indiana, offers a special twist- Hawai'ian-style mochi donuts. Mochi Joy describes these donuts, made with rice flour, as being "uniquely chewy with a pillowy soft inside and a perfectly crisp outside." Visitors call the donuts "delightful," "light and airy with a soft center," and "super soft & fresh." 

Mochi Joy Donuts and Coffee

(463) 266-0021

8664 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037

Iowa: Linda Donuts

Display of colorful donuts at Linda Donuts LindaDonutShop / Facebook

In Ankeny, Iowa, you'll find Linda Donuts, a shop one diner calls "a total gem!" Guests say " the quality of the donuts is top-tier — fresh, delicious, and full of flavor," and another calling their selections "delicious" and "fantastic." Multiple guests mention the excellent service and recommend getting to Linda Donuts early, as the shop can sell out quickly.

Linda Donuts

(515) 963-9612

1810 SW White Birch Cir Suite 121, Ankeny, IA 50023

Kansas: The Donut Palace

Tray of pink-frosted donuts from The Donut Palace Soneyasneh / Facebook

Located in Pratt, Kansas, The Donut Palace offers fresh donuts daily. "Donuts and other items they make are the best in the area," claims one customer, while another says the donuts "are absolutely delicious." Several also mention the friendly service, with one customer saying the staff are "extremely kind; I couldn't feel more welcome and valued as a customer anytime I step in."

The Donut Palace

(620) 672-1956

806 W First St, Pratt, KS 67124

Kentucky: Bamboo Coffee & Donuts

Chocolate and vanilla frosted donuts with sprinkles on a tray bamboolouisville / Facebook

If you think Bamboo Coffee & Donuts in Lexington, Kentucky, sounds like a relaxing, cozy space for breakfast, you'd be right. Reviewers adore the donuts, with one saying, "I never liked cake donuts before, but these are unlike any cake donuts I've ever had: they have a light, crispy exterior with a pillowy airy interior." Another agrees, saying, "The donuts are so soft and delicious."  

Bamboo Coffee & Donuts

(502) 333-0769

2400 Lime Kiln Ln A1, Louisville, KY 40222

Louisiana: Donuts Coffee & Burgers

Tray full of colorful raised donuts from Donuts Coffee & Burgers profile.php?id=61555070701613 / Facebook

Donuts Coffee & Burgers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is as unique as it sounds. Visitors say that "not only are the donuts, croissant sandwiches and kolaches good but they make you happy you chose to start your day there!" For lunch, check out one of the many burgers available. One reviewer says, "I didn't know my new favorite donut shop would also become my new favorite burger spot!"

Donuts Coffee & Burgers

(225) 256-1763

3617 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Maine: Enzo Benzo Specialty Donuts

Pink and chocolate frosted raised donuts with macarons in the center from Enzo Benzo enzobenzodonuts / Instagram

Enzo Benzo is a cozy shop in Eliot, Maine, offering fresh, small-batch Italian donuts each day.. "I was blown away by the variety," says one diner, who goes on to mention that they tried several different pastries and all were delicious. Several guests rave about having an authentic Italian bakery in the area, with one also adding, "Can't recommend this place highly enough and we will most certainly be back again!" 

Enzo Benzo Specialty Donuts

(844) 925-1920

987 ME-236, Eliot, ME 03903

Maryland: Krumpe's Do-Nut Shop

Donut with sprinkles in front of a sign for Krumpe's Do-Nuts KrumpesDonuts / Facebook

Krumpe's Do-Nut shop in Hagerstown, Maryland, has been serving up fresh donuts for over 80 years. One customer calls them the best donut place in town, while another says they're "the best doughnuts I have ever tasted." One customer writes in their review, "Krumpe's Do-Nuts is the kind of place you almost don't want to tell people about ... because once you know, you're hooked."

Krumpe's Do-Nut Shop

(301) 733-6103

912 Maryland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Massachusetts: Mrs. Murphy's Donuts

Close up of chocolate eclair and strawberry shortcake donuts on a tray from Mrs. Murphey's Donuts Mrs. Murphey's Donuts

One of the best-known donut chains in the U.S., Dunkin' got its start in Massachusetts, but they aren't the only option in the state. One local favorite is Mrs. Murphy's Donuts, a small shop in Southwick. Reviewers can't get enough of the homey shop, saying, "The donuts are extremely delicious," and one even mentioning, "Their donuts are SO good that I requested a tower of Mrs. Murphy's donuts instead of a birthday cake." 

Mrs. Murphy's Donuts

(413) 569-9076

538 College Hwy, Southwick, MA 01077

Michigan: Hinkley Bakery

Box of assorted donuts from Hinkley Bakery hinkleybakery / Facebook

Hinkley Bakery in Jackson, Michigan, is a family-owned shop that's been baking donuts for over a century. Locals call it a Jackson staple, with several dubbing it the best donut shop in Michigan and one adding on, "if not the best donuts ever." Inside, you'll find a variety of donut options, all made from scratch by the fourth-generation owner. 

Hinkley Bakery

(517) 782-1122

700 S Blackstone St, Jackson, MI 49203

Minnesota: Luna Donut

Display case full of different donuts at Luna Donut profile.php?id=100095258577731 / Facebook

The Twin Cities area of Minnesota has many highly-rated donut shops, and one of the most-loved is Luna Donut. Located in Apple Valley, the simple, counter-serve shop offers a variety of donuts and other treats. Diners can't stop raving about Luna Donuts, with reviews like "I personally like my donuts fluffy (not dense) and this delivered," and "Wow were they good!! The chocolate cake donut was really fresh and had a great cake taste!" 

Luna Donut

(952) 255-8206

7703 147th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Mississippi: Biloxi Donuts

Box of colorfully decorated donuts from Biloxi Donuts profile.php?id=100063587815438 / Facebook

At Biloxi Donuts in Biloxi, Mississippi, you'll find donuts plus friendly, welcoming service; one customer says, "Sometimes I go just for the smiles, but the donuts are good too!" According to most customer reviews, "good" is an understatement. One says, "This place has some of the best donuts in town," while another calls the donuts "fresh, sweet and sugary." One local customer sums it up by saying, "Couldn't ask for a better donut place."

Biloxi Donuts

(228) 967-7436

2125 Popp's Ferry Rd # B, Biloxi, MS 39532

Missouri: K&J Donuts

Trays of creative donuts from K&J Donuts profile.php?id=61552154247660 / Facebook

On the outskirts of the St. Louis metro is a city called O'Fallon, and it's where you'll find K&J Donuts. The small shop makes a variety of colorful, delightful donuts from scratch every day. Reviewers call it "The best local donut spot" and "one of the best donut shops in the area." They love the variety, and many mention flavors like red velvet cake and the chocolate iced whipped cream donut.

K&J Donuts

(636) 331-8049

114 Triad Center W, O'Fallon, MO 63366

Montana: Granny's Gourmet Donuts

Hand holding a sprinkle donut in front of the storefront for Granny's Gourmet Donuts thrillist / Instagram

Granny's Gourmet Donuts in Bozeman, Montana, looks like a cabin, and that rustic charm continues inside with eclectic decor and warm lighting. Visitors say the shop has the "best donuts in Montana" and is "a must stop if visiting Bozeman." Locals advise getting there early and having cash on hand; the shop stays true to its rustic charm and doesn't take cards.

Granny's Gourmet Donuts

(406) 922-0022

3 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Delight Donuts

Trays of fun decorated donuts on display at Delight Donut Delight-Donut-Lexington-61554827286857 / Facebook

Delight Donuts is a casual, welcoming shop in Lexington, Nebraska. As one diner puts it, "From the outside the place is nothing to write home about. The coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches however are a different story." According to reviews, the donuts are "very light and fluffy but still moist" and "what truly sets them apart is their generous fillings." One says, "Delight Donuts is a true gem, and a testament to what a great donut experience should be!"

Delight Donuts

(308) 324-5223

2604 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington, NE 68850

Nevada: Rainbow's Donuts

Box full of different donuts from Rainbow's Donuts rainbowdonutslv / Instagram

Las Vegas is infamous for its buffets, but there are also several donut shops in the area. Located east of the Las Vegas strip, Rainbow Donuts calls itself "a delightful haven for donut enthusiasts."  "I would give 6 stars if I could. This place is delicious," says one review, while another says, "This place is amazing. It has amazing donuts!" 

Rainbow's Donuts

(702) 640-0299

1725 N Nellis Blvd Suite E, Las Vegas, NV 89115

New Hampshire: New Hampshire Doughnut Co.

Display of different donuts from New Hampshire Doughnut Co. nhdohco / Facebook

The family-run New Hampshire Doughnut Co. has locations in Concord and Bedford, New Hampshire. One visitor calls it "the best donut shop and coffee place I've been to." Another says, "I don't even like donuts for the most part, but I'll make an exception for this place." Other reviews say the donuts are light and fluffy and divine; one local even had the shop cater their wedding! 

New Hampshire Doughnut Co.

(603) 715-5097

2 Capitol St, Concord, NH 03301

New Jersey: Frog Hollow Bakery

Hand holding a chocolate donut outside of Frog Hollow Bakery FrogHollowBakery / Facebook

Frog Hollow Bakery in Greenfield, New Jersey, has been making donuts for over 50 years. Here, you'll find quaint charm and even a friendly donkey named Jimmy. Reviewers call the place an "adorable old school bakery" that offers "hands down the best donuts I have ever eaten, ever," according to one person. If you visit, make sure you say hi to Jimmy!

Frog Hollow Bakery

(609) 390-1549

140 Route 50, Greenfield, NJ 08230

New Mexico: Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream

Assortment of mini donuts from Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream yummysabq / Facebook

At Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream in Albuquerque, you'll find adorable mini donuts in a variety of glazes and options like mini M&Ms and Reese's Pieces for a topping. The fun, artsy shop also offers sweet, creamy ice cream and thick, frosty milkshakes. Visitors say the donuts are delicious and love that you can customize the glaze and toppings. 

Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream

(505) 308-3571

1 Central Ave NW Suite D, Albuquerque, NM 87102

New York: 6ix Donutz

Boxes of various mini donuts from 6ix Donutz 6ix Donutz

Bagels are the typical breakfast staple in New York, but you can find plenty of donut shops in the state. 6ix Donutz in New York City offers hot and fresh mini donuts with customizable glazes and toppings. Diners call the donuts "fresh and soft and warm delectable" and "delicious light and spongy." One guest sums up their experience by saying, "Amazing donuts and even better service! Everything was fresh, delicious, and clearly made with love."

6ix Donutz

(718) 306-6136

156 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002

North Carolina: Hole Donuts

Three donuts from Hole Donuts togetehr on a table holedoughnuts / Facebook

Krispy Kreme may have originated in North Carolina, but you can find many other options in the state. Hole Donuts in Asheville, North Carolina, has been called a "local treasure," thanks to the "charming atmosphere, super friendly staff, talented bakers ... and a simple, perfect menu." One reviewer says that the donuts are "crispy on the outside, soft and doughy on the inside," and "seriously addicting." 

Hole Donuts

(828) 774-5667

168 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

North Dakota: Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop

Display of boxes of various donuts and cups of coffee from Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop sandysdonuts / Facebook

Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop in Fargo, North Dakota, has been "making people happy one donut at a time" for over forty years across its three locations. "These donuts are so good. Light and fluffy. They taste great without being overly saccharine," says one reviewer, while others call the donuts "delicious" and "really tasty." 

Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop

(701) 281-0430

300 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio: Sofi's Mini Donuts

Table display showcasing various donuts from Sofi's Mini Donuts Sofi's Mini Donuts

The mini donuts at Sofi's Mini Donuts in Columbus, Ohio, are fried to order. Like many other places offering mini donuts, customers have the ability to customize their toppings to build their perfect donut creation. The shop has a solid five stars on Google, with customers calling the donuts "soft, warm, and delicious." One says, "These are some of the best donuts I've ever tasted and the service was just as wonderful."

Sofi's Mini Donuts

(380) 271-8068

1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

Oklahoma: 5 Star Donuts

Collection of fun, creative donuts from 5 Star Donuts 5stardonutsokc / Facebook

Formerly Daylight Donuts, 5 Star Donuts is a locally-owned donut shop that offers a variety of classic and creative donut designs. One visitor says it's "probably my favorite local donut shop of all time," while another calls it "by far the BEST donut shop around!" The variety of character designs at 5 Star donuts is a particular favorite of locals. 

5 Star Donuts

(405) 691-2445

11807 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Oregon: Donut Land

A variety of different donuts and pastries from Donut Land in boxes donutlandtualatin / Facebook

Donut Land in Tualatin, Oregon, has been baking donuts fresh daily for 25 years now. One guest says the shop offers "extremely fresh and good tasting donuts," and another says the donuts are "super soft but not overly sweet."  Many also mention that they appreciate that the shop offers vegan options, and say that the customer service is excellent.

Donut Land

(503) 885-8641

19350 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Tualatin, OR 97062

Pennsylvania: Dough n Joe

The main counter at Dough n Joe, with dozens of different donut options on shelves on the back wall profile.php?id=61553427128529 / Facebook

Pennsylvania's Dough n Joe has two locations, one in Mechanicsburg and a recently opened spot in Camp Hill. Both have excellent reviews from customers. "The donuts were fresh and they were good. Very fluffy and large," says one customer, and one self-proclaimed donut fanatic remarks, "I was amazed at how GOOD these donuts are!" Customers also love that there are gluten-free options available.

Dough n Joe

(717) 431-4297

33 E Simpson St Unit D, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Rhode Island: New England Homemade Donuts

Display of donuts at New England Homemade Donuts NewEnglandHomemadeDonuts / Facebook

New England Homemade Donuts has two locations in Rhode Island, one in North Providence and another in Portsmouth.  Many reviewers are repeat customers, with one saying, "I LOVE this place! I've going here every once in a while for a few months now and it's the best," and another mentioning, "I've been coming here since they opened and am so impressed!" Reviewers say the donuts are incredible, fresh, and delicious. 

New England Homemade Donuts

(401) 618-5336

2073 Smith St, North Providence, RI 02911

South Carolina: MoMo Donuts

View of colorfully decorated donuts from inside the display case at MoMo donuts Momodonut / Facebook

Visitors love MoMo Donuts in Rock Hill, South Carolina, saying, "These are the best donuts I've had! Always, fresh, warm and fluffy, and the flavors are great!" and "Hands down — no contest — the best doughnuts within a 50-mile blast radius." "Eating one of these donuts is like biting into a cloud!" crows one visitor, and another says the donuts are "delicious" and "phenomenal." 

MoMo Donuts

(803) 980-4455

636 Crown Pointe Ln Site 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730

South Dakota: That Place in Lead

Display of frosted and glazed donuts from That Place in Leads profile.php?id=100089587823742 / Facebook

If you're looking for breakfast in South Dakota, you've got to check out That Place in Lead. One diner calls the place an "absolutely wonderful, locally owned bakery and cafe," while another says it's a "true local gem." One guest says the donuts are the best she's ever had, and several others agree that they're delicious. 

That Place in Lead

(605) 717-2423

501 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754

Tennessee: The Ultimate Doughnut Shop

Display case full of donuts at The Ultimate Donut Shop UltimateDoughnut / Facebook

Nestled in Knoxville, Tennessee, is The Ultimate Donut Shop, a cozy space offering handmade donuts and other breakfast items."This locally owned doughnut shop is one of the best and freshest in the area," says one customer, "The selection, freshness, and variety of doughnuts is amazing!" Another customer says, "These donuts are good. Really good. Fresh, soft and sweet," while a third says, "These are by far the best donuts that I've eaten." 

The Ultimate Donut Shop

(978) 551-7622

7815 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931

Texas: Robin's Snowflake Donuts and Cafe

Variety of whimsical donuts on a tray from Robin's Snowflake Donuts and Cafe snowflakedonutslouetta / Facebook

Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in Spring, Texas, has won multiple awards from sites like Yelp over the years, and locals can't get enough. "This is the best donut shop in Spring, Texas!" says one reviewer, while another raves, "Robin's Snowflake Donut Shop is truly a little slice of heaven....Every donut is perfectly fluffy, fresh, and full of flavor you can tell they're made with love and pride."

Robin's Snowflake Donuts and Cafe

(832) 585-1106

4660 Louetta Rd #170, Spring, TX 77388

Utah: The Other Side Donuts

Trays of fun and creative donuts at The Other Side Donuts theothersidedonuts / Facebook

The Other Side Donuts in Salt Lake City is a vibrant spot run by The Other Side Village, a community-led organization striving to fight homelessness in the area. Not only do proceeds go toward helping a good cause, but the donuts here are excellent. One visitor says, "Donuts were fabulous, delicious, with no cut corners. Creative, cute, yummy, and worth the price and the experience. Great date location, ten out of ten." 

The Other Side Donuts

(385) 226-5748

760 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Vermont: Jones' Donuts and Bakery

Rows of glazed donuts from Jones' Donuts and Bakery JonesDonuts / Facebook

Jones' Donuts and Bakery is a locally-owned business that's been serving up donuts and sweets in Rutland, Vermont, for over 100 years. "This little mom and Pop donut shop has the best donuts and pastries. The atmosphere is absolutely amazing. The customer service is wonderful. I wish I found this place sooner," one diner raves, and others call the donuts amazing and killer and describe them as "fantastic, they're dense, soft, fluffy, and taste great." 

Jones' Donuts and Bakery

(802) 773-7810

23 West St, Rutland, VT 05701

Virginia: The Treat Shop

Display of donuts at The Treat Shop thetreatshop / Facebook

What happens when someone decides to sell carnival food favorites in a brick-and-mortar store? You'll find out if you visit The Treat Shop, a locally-owned shop with locations in Midlothian and Richmond, Virginia. Despite the wide variety of treats, the donuts steal the show. "The donuts are to die for," says one customer, and another says, "The donuts were soft, not too sweet and the filling is more than those other places." 

The Treat Shop

(804) 608-0181

14736 Village Square Pl, Midlothian, VA 23112

Washington: Lone Star Donuts

Display of fall-flavored donuts at Lone Star Donut lonestardonuts.wa / Facebook

Washington's Lone Star Donuts has two locations in the Seattle area — one in Port Orchard and the other in Silverdale — both churning out a variety of donuts. Lone Star Donuts has won several local awards for its sweet treats, and the reviews from locals and visitors really drive home what makes this place so special. Visitors consistently say the donuts are delicious, with several also mentioning the impressive variety available. 

Lone Star Donuts

(360) 443-2600

2649 Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard, WA 98366

West Virginia: Byrd's House of Donuts

Trays of sprinkle donuts at Byrd's House of Donuts byrdshouseofdonuts / Facebook

Byrd's House of Donuts in Elkins, West Virginia, is run by a local father-son duo.  "So far, the BEST DONUTS of my life. Every one of them has a unique and outstanding taste," says one reviewer, while another says, "The best donuts I've had in a very long time. Not a lot of places I've been have peanut butter donuts, but these guys do. They melt in your mouth." 

Byrd's House of Donuts

(681) 298-5009

224 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV 26241

Wisconsin: Fosdal Home Bakery

Close up of two donuts with sprinkles on a white plate from Fosdal Home Bakery fosdalhomebakery / Facebook

Fosdal Home Bakery in Stoughton, Wisconsin, isn't actually a home bakery, but it is a family-owned spot that's been selling award-winning donuts and pastries since the 1930s. "A step back in time!" is how one visitor describes it. Another visitor says, "I'm not exaggerating when I say that these are the BEST donuts I've ever had! They're large and very fresh. Extremely affordable too, honestly they're worth more than the price." 

Fosdal Home Bakery

(608) 873-3073

243 E Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589

Wyoming: The Galaxy Donut Shop on Central

Rows of differently decorated donuts from The Galaxy Shop on Central thedonutshoponcentral / Facebook

The Galaxy Donut Shop on Central in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is a can't-miss, partially because the shop is peony pink with murals of donuts on the outside, but also because of its amazing donuts. "So very tasty! These doughnuts have exceptional taste and texture," one diner says, while others say the donuts are wonderful and "perfection." Guests say it's a "must-stop" if you're in Cheyenne with "amazing service and atmosphere." 

The Galaxy Donut Shop on Central

(307) 426-4013

416 Central Ave #1306, Cheyenne, WY 82007

Methodology

Stack of dontus on a plate, with a hand lifting the top donut off the stack Olga Buntovskih/Getty Images

While I would have loved to go on a trip to test the best donut shops in the country, that wasn't exactly a feasible option (how fun would that be, though?). Instead, to create this list, I had to rely on internet reviews — I primarily used reviews to find the highest-rated shops in each state. There were a few caveats, though -– the shop needed to have at least 100 individual reviews, and generally couldn't be a multi-state chain. This meant no Dunkin' or Krispy Cremes, but also no places like Duck Donuts or Voodoo Doughnuts. I wanted to focus more on mom-and-pop options beloved by locals.

