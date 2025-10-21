Donuts are a sweet breakfast staple in the U.S., partially because there are so many varieties that everyone can find something they like. Most common are yeast-raised donuts, the light, fluffy kind, and cake donuts, which are denser and more like, well, cake. There's also Bismark donuts, which are round and jelly or cream-filled, crullers, which are twisted, and long Johns, which are bar-shaped. All can be delicious if you find the right donut shop.

I'm picky about my donuts, so when I first moved to the Twin Cities area, I was delighted to find a great little mom-and-pop shop near my house (shout out to Donut Star, you guys are awesome). In fact, one of the biggest bummers about moving to a different part of the metro was losing those donuts. While the local grocery store has decent donuts, there are plenty of chains that are subpar. To prevent the consumption of bad donuts, I set off on a mission to scour reviews to find the best donut shops in every state so everyone has a shot at scoring amazing donuts.