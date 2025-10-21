The Best Donut Shops In Every State
Donuts are a sweet breakfast staple in the U.S., partially because there are so many varieties that everyone can find something they like. Most common are yeast-raised donuts, the light, fluffy kind, and cake donuts, which are denser and more like, well, cake. There's also Bismark donuts, which are round and jelly or cream-filled, crullers, which are twisted, and long Johns, which are bar-shaped. All can be delicious if you find the right donut shop.
I'm picky about my donuts, so when I first moved to the Twin Cities area, I was delighted to find a great little mom-and-pop shop near my house (shout out to Donut Star, you guys are awesome). In fact, one of the biggest bummers about moving to a different part of the metro was losing those donuts. While the local grocery store has decent donuts, there are plenty of chains that are subpar. To prevent the consumption of bad donuts, I set off on a mission to scour reviews to find the best donut shops in every state so everyone has a shot at scoring amazing donuts.
Alabama: Bigfoot's Little Donuts
Reviewers call Bigfoot's Little Donuts in Huntsville, Alabama, the best donuts in Huntsville, with one describing them as "Warm with a slight crunch on the outside but fluffy and soft on the inside." The shop was even featured on an episode of "Buddy's Family Vacation," hosted by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro on the Food Network, making the bakery almost as much of a local legend as its namesake.
(256) 348-2500
7914 Memorial Pkwy SW Suite A5, Huntsville, AL 35802
Alaska: Jason's Donuts
Located near Anchorage in Elk River, Jason's Donuts is an award-winning shop offering New York-style donuts (the typical raised donut) and mochi donuts (a hybrid American/Japanese treat made of a ring of connected dough balls). One customer calls Jason's Donuts the "best donuts, hands down, in Alaska," while another says, "Worth all the hype! The most delicious donuts and nicest people ever!" A third says they're light and fluffy, sweet but not too sweet.
(907) 726-0419
12801 Old Glenn Hwy, Eagle River, AK 99577
Arizona: Glaze Donuts
Cave Creek, Arizona, is home to Glaze Donuts, a family-owned shop offering not just glazed donuts, but iced and sprinkled options and those topped with more unique offerings like marshmallows, crushed Oreos, and Froot Loops. Visitors particularly love the shop's old-fashioned blueberry donuts and French crullers, with one visitor saying, "The donuts were out of this world -– perfectly fluffy and the flavors were so creative."
(480) 748-4418
4815 E Carefree Hwy Ste 112, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Arkansas: Spa City Donuts
Hot Springs, Arkansas, is known for offering a number of spas in the Ouachita Mountains, but if you really want to treat yourself, stop by Spa City Donuts in the city's Fountain Lake Shopping Center. The casual, family-owned shop offers a variety of classic donuts, and customers can't get enough. One raves, "Best donuts ever!!! Always fresh and delicious!" Another echoes that, saying, "The donuts here are always fresh and delicious!"
(501) 623-2190
3970 Park Ave E, Hot Springs, AR 71901
California: Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon
The delicious donuts and friendly service earned Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon in Rocklin, California, earned it the number one spot on Yelp's 2023 list of the top 100 donut shops in the U.S. One reviewer says the donuts are "extremely soft and airy," and another says the same, claiming the donuts are "light and airy, like eating fluffy little pillows."
(916) 251-7468
4845 Granite Dr Ste. B, Rocklin, CA 95677
Colorado: Nok's Donuts
If you're looking for all-natural, made-from-scratch donuts with vegan and gluten-free options in Colorado, pay a visit to Nok's Donuts in Lafayette. This hidden gem offers a bright, welcoming atmosphere and what one self-proclaimed donut fanatic calls "some of the best donuts I've ever eaten." Visitors love the variety of flavors and options, and many also love that the gluten-free donuts at Nok's are actually really good.
(720) 588-4822
400 W South Boulder Rd #2300, Lafayette, CO 80026
Connecticut: Neil's Donuts
Neil's Donuts, with shops in Wallingford and Middletown, Connecticut, has been serving delectable donuts for over two decades. One guest says Neil's Donuts are "some of the most fresh and soft donuts I've ever had. The frosting was amazing and the filled donuts are filled to the max." The donuts are so popular that many diners warn that the shop can get pretty busy, but they also say that the staff is "friendly and efficient."
(203) 269-4255
83 N Turnpike Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492
Delaware: Sleeping Bird Doughnuts
Sleeping Bird Doughnuts in Wilmington, Delaware, is a family-owned shop primarily known for its brioche donuts, which have more butter and eggs in the dough than typical yeast-raised donuts. This creates a richer finished product that was a particular favorite of Julia Child. Customers especially love the artisan flavors that Sleeping Bird offers. One customer raves that the donuts are "soft and airy," and another says they've visited multiple times and there's "always great doughnuts."
4001 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: Kolache Bar
Kolache Bar in Merritt Island, Florida, offers kolaches, fluffy Czech pastries stuffed with a sweet or savory filling, as well as donuts that locals love. One reviewer declares, "Run, don't walk here. Get the donuts. They are made from scratch and delicious." "Their donuts are perfectly airy, fresh, and bursting with flavor; truly delicious," says another fan. "In today's world, it's rare to find donuts made fresh from scratch, but Kolache Bar consistently delivers that genuine, just-made quality."
(321) 487-1747
213 Crockett Blvd, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Georgia: Doba Cafe
At Doba Cafe in Newnan, Georgia, a variety of raised and cake donuts are available, with one visitor calling them the "best donuts I have ever had in my life." Another is in agreement, saying, "Their donuts are fresh and so very delicious." Many others mention that Doba cafe is a must-visit. If you're in the area, the cafe's vibrant pink exterior is impossible to miss.
(678) 552-9967
55 Jefferson St, Newnan, GA 30263
Hawai'i: Purvé Donut Stop
Purvé Donut Stop in Honolulu, Hawai'i is a fun shop offering cake donuts in unique flavors. Each has a fun name, like the "You're Killing Me Smalls" (s'mores), Hulk Smash (mint oreo), and Unicorn Butt Sneeze (lemon glazed with fruity pebbles, as well as others that are more... irreverent. "Delicious" is a commonly-used adjective by diners, with one guest saying, "The donuts...WOW. Next level delicious!"
(808) 762-8351
4210 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Manna's Donuts
Manna's Donuts is a food truck in Boise that's "just flat amazing," according to one customer. "Manna's Donuts is hands down the best donut shop in the Treasure Valley! You can taste the difference in every bite," says one customer, and others agree; the shop sits at a solid 5.0 stars on both Google and Yelp as of this publication.
(208) 703-1627
1630 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Holey Moley Daylight Donuts
Holey Moley Daylight Donuts in Mattoon, Illinois, is a retro-style, family-owned shop offering a variety of fresh donuts daily with a particular focus on high quality. "The donuts are the best I have ever had!" says one reviewer, while another says Holey Moly has "the best donuts anywhere," indicating that the shop's focus on quality is successful.
(217) 295-1218
1117 Broadway Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938
Indiana: Mochi Joy Donuts and Coffee
Mochi donuts have been taking the states by storm recently, and Mochi Joy Donuts and Coffee in Fishers, Indiana, offers a special twist- Hawai'ian-style mochi donuts. Mochi Joy describes these donuts, made with rice flour, as being "uniquely chewy with a pillowy soft inside and a perfectly crisp outside." Visitors call the donuts "delightful," "light and airy with a soft center," and "super soft & fresh."
(463) 266-0021
8664 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037
Iowa: Linda Donuts
In Ankeny, Iowa, you'll find Linda Donuts, a shop one diner calls "a total gem!" Guests say " the quality of the donuts is top-tier — fresh, delicious, and full of flavor," and another calling their selections "delicious" and "fantastic." Multiple guests mention the excellent service and recommend getting to Linda Donuts early, as the shop can sell out quickly.
(515) 963-9612
1810 SW White Birch Cir Suite 121, Ankeny, IA 50023
Kansas: The Donut Palace
Located in Pratt, Kansas, The Donut Palace offers fresh donuts daily. "Donuts and other items they make are the best in the area," claims one customer, while another says the donuts "are absolutely delicious." Several also mention the friendly service, with one customer saying the staff are "extremely kind; I couldn't feel more welcome and valued as a customer anytime I step in."
(620) 672-1956
806 W First St, Pratt, KS 67124
Kentucky: Bamboo Coffee & Donuts
If you think Bamboo Coffee & Donuts in Lexington, Kentucky, sounds like a relaxing, cozy space for breakfast, you'd be right. Reviewers adore the donuts, with one saying, "I never liked cake donuts before, but these are unlike any cake donuts I've ever had: they have a light, crispy exterior with a pillowy airy interior." Another agrees, saying, "The donuts are so soft and delicious."
(502) 333-0769
2400 Lime Kiln Ln A1, Louisville, KY 40222
Louisiana: Donuts Coffee & Burgers
Donuts Coffee & Burgers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is as unique as it sounds. Visitors say that "not only are the donuts, croissant sandwiches and kolaches good but they make you happy you chose to start your day there!" For lunch, check out one of the many burgers available. One reviewer says, "I didn't know my new favorite donut shop would also become my new favorite burger spot!"
(225) 256-1763
3617 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Maine: Enzo Benzo Specialty Donuts
Enzo Benzo is a cozy shop in Eliot, Maine, offering fresh, small-batch Italian donuts each day.. "I was blown away by the variety," says one diner, who goes on to mention that they tried several different pastries and all were delicious. Several guests rave about having an authentic Italian bakery in the area, with one also adding, "Can't recommend this place highly enough and we will most certainly be back again!"
(844) 925-1920
987 ME-236, Eliot, ME 03903
Maryland: Krumpe's Do-Nut Shop
Krumpe's Do-Nut shop in Hagerstown, Maryland, has been serving up fresh donuts for over 80 years. One customer calls them the best donut place in town, while another says they're "the best doughnuts I have ever tasted." One customer writes in their review, "Krumpe's Do-Nuts is the kind of place you almost don't want to tell people about ... because once you know, you're hooked."
(301) 733-6103
912 Maryland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Massachusetts: Mrs. Murphy's Donuts
One of the best-known donut chains in the U.S., Dunkin' got its start in Massachusetts, but they aren't the only option in the state. One local favorite is Mrs. Murphy's Donuts, a small shop in Southwick. Reviewers can't get enough of the homey shop, saying, "The donuts are extremely delicious," and one even mentioning, "Their donuts are SO good that I requested a tower of Mrs. Murphy's donuts instead of a birthday cake."
(413) 569-9076
538 College Hwy, Southwick, MA 01077
Michigan: Hinkley Bakery
Hinkley Bakery in Jackson, Michigan, is a family-owned shop that's been baking donuts for over a century. Locals call it a Jackson staple, with several dubbing it the best donut shop in Michigan and one adding on, "if not the best donuts ever." Inside, you'll find a variety of donut options, all made from scratch by the fourth-generation owner.
(517) 782-1122
700 S Blackstone St, Jackson, MI 49203
Minnesota: Luna Donut
The Twin Cities area of Minnesota has many highly-rated donut shops, and one of the most-loved is Luna Donut. Located in Apple Valley, the simple, counter-serve shop offers a variety of donuts and other treats. Diners can't stop raving about Luna Donuts, with reviews like "I personally like my donuts fluffy (not dense) and this delivered," and "Wow were they good!! The chocolate cake donut was really fresh and had a great cake taste!"
(952) 255-8206
7703 147th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Mississippi: Biloxi Donuts
At Biloxi Donuts in Biloxi, Mississippi, you'll find donuts plus friendly, welcoming service; one customer says, "Sometimes I go just for the smiles, but the donuts are good too!" According to most customer reviews, "good" is an understatement. One says, "This place has some of the best donuts in town," while another calls the donuts "fresh, sweet and sugary." One local customer sums it up by saying, "Couldn't ask for a better donut place."
(228) 967-7436
2125 Popp's Ferry Rd # B, Biloxi, MS 39532
Missouri: K&J Donuts
On the outskirts of the St. Louis metro is a city called O'Fallon, and it's where you'll find K&J Donuts. The small shop makes a variety of colorful, delightful donuts from scratch every day. Reviewers call it "The best local donut spot" and "one of the best donut shops in the area." They love the variety, and many mention flavors like red velvet cake and the chocolate iced whipped cream donut.
(636) 331-8049
114 Triad Center W, O'Fallon, MO 63366
Montana: Granny's Gourmet Donuts
Granny's Gourmet Donuts in Bozeman, Montana, looks like a cabin, and that rustic charm continues inside with eclectic decor and warm lighting. Visitors say the shop has the "best donuts in Montana" and is "a must stop if visiting Bozeman." Locals advise getting there early and having cash on hand; the shop stays true to its rustic charm and doesn't take cards.
(406) 922-0022
3 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Delight Donuts
Delight Donuts is a casual, welcoming shop in Lexington, Nebraska. As one diner puts it, "From the outside the place is nothing to write home about. The coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches however are a different story." According to reviews, the donuts are "very light and fluffy but still moist" and "what truly sets them apart is their generous fillings." One says, "Delight Donuts is a true gem, and a testament to what a great donut experience should be!"
(308) 324-5223
2604 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington, NE 68850
Nevada: Rainbow's Donuts
Las Vegas is infamous for its buffets, but there are also several donut shops in the area. Located east of the Las Vegas strip, Rainbow Donuts calls itself "a delightful haven for donut enthusiasts." "I would give 6 stars if I could. This place is delicious," says one review, while another says, "This place is amazing. It has amazing donuts!"
(702) 640-0299
1725 N Nellis Blvd Suite E, Las Vegas, NV 89115
New Hampshire: New Hampshire Doughnut Co.
The family-run New Hampshire Doughnut Co. has locations in Concord and Bedford, New Hampshire. One visitor calls it "the best donut shop and coffee place I've been to." Another says, "I don't even like donuts for the most part, but I'll make an exception for this place." Other reviews say the donuts are light and fluffy and divine; one local even had the shop cater their wedding!
(603) 715-5097
2 Capitol St, Concord, NH 03301
New Jersey: Frog Hollow Bakery
Frog Hollow Bakery in Greenfield, New Jersey, has been making donuts for over 50 years. Here, you'll find quaint charm and even a friendly donkey named Jimmy. Reviewers call the place an "adorable old school bakery" that offers "hands down the best donuts I have ever eaten, ever," according to one person. If you visit, make sure you say hi to Jimmy!
(609) 390-1549
140 Route 50, Greenfield, NJ 08230
New Mexico: Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream
At Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream in Albuquerque, you'll find adorable mini donuts in a variety of glazes and options like mini M&Ms and Reese's Pieces for a topping. The fun, artsy shop also offers sweet, creamy ice cream and thick, frosty milkshakes. Visitors say the donuts are delicious and love that you can customize the glaze and toppings.
Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream
(505) 308-3571
1 Central Ave NW Suite D, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: 6ix Donutz
Bagels are the typical breakfast staple in New York, but you can find plenty of donut shops in the state. 6ix Donutz in New York City offers hot and fresh mini donuts with customizable glazes and toppings. Diners call the donuts "fresh and soft and warm delectable" and "delicious light and spongy." One guest sums up their experience by saying, "Amazing donuts and even better service! Everything was fresh, delicious, and clearly made with love."
(718) 306-6136
156 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: Hole Donuts
Krispy Kreme may have originated in North Carolina, but you can find many other options in the state. Hole Donuts in Asheville, North Carolina, has been called a "local treasure," thanks to the "charming atmosphere, super friendly staff, talented bakers ... and a simple, perfect menu." One reviewer says that the donuts are "crispy on the outside, soft and doughy on the inside," and "seriously addicting."
(828) 774-5667
168 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
North Dakota: Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop
Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop in Fargo, North Dakota, has been "making people happy one donut at a time" for over forty years across its three locations. "These donuts are so good. Light and fluffy. They taste great without being overly saccharine," says one reviewer, while others call the donuts "delicious" and "really tasty."
Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop
(701) 281-0430
300 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Sofi's Mini Donuts
The mini donuts at Sofi's Mini Donuts in Columbus, Ohio, are fried to order. Like many other places offering mini donuts, customers have the ability to customize their toppings to build their perfect donut creation. The shop has a solid five stars on Google, with customers calling the donuts "soft, warm, and delicious." One says, "These are some of the best donuts I've ever tasted and the service was just as wonderful."
(380) 271-8068
1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
Oklahoma: 5 Star Donuts
Formerly Daylight Donuts, 5 Star Donuts is a locally-owned donut shop that offers a variety of classic and creative donut designs. One visitor says it's "probably my favorite local donut shop of all time," while another calls it "by far the BEST donut shop around!" The variety of character designs at 5 Star donuts is a particular favorite of locals.
(405) 691-2445
11807 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Oregon: Donut Land
Donut Land in Tualatin, Oregon, has been baking donuts fresh daily for 25 years now. One guest says the shop offers "extremely fresh and good tasting donuts," and another says the donuts are "super soft but not overly sweet." Many also mention that they appreciate that the shop offers vegan options, and say that the customer service is excellent.
(503) 885-8641
19350 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Tualatin, OR 97062
Pennsylvania: Dough n Joe
Pennsylvania's Dough n Joe has two locations, one in Mechanicsburg and a recently opened spot in Camp Hill. Both have excellent reviews from customers. "The donuts were fresh and they were good. Very fluffy and large," says one customer, and one self-proclaimed donut fanatic remarks, "I was amazed at how GOOD these donuts are!" Customers also love that there are gluten-free options available.
(717) 431-4297
33 E Simpson St Unit D, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Rhode Island: New England Homemade Donuts
New England Homemade Donuts has two locations in Rhode Island, one in North Providence and another in Portsmouth. Many reviewers are repeat customers, with one saying, "I LOVE this place! I've going here every once in a while for a few months now and it's the best," and another mentioning, "I've been coming here since they opened and am so impressed!" Reviewers say the donuts are incredible, fresh, and delicious.
(401) 618-5336
2073 Smith St, North Providence, RI 02911
South Carolina: MoMo Donuts
Visitors love MoMo Donuts in Rock Hill, South Carolina, saying, "These are the best donuts I've had! Always, fresh, warm and fluffy, and the flavors are great!" and "Hands down — no contest — the best doughnuts within a 50-mile blast radius." "Eating one of these donuts is like biting into a cloud!" crows one visitor, and another says the donuts are "delicious" and "phenomenal."
(803) 980-4455
636 Crown Pointe Ln Site 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730
South Dakota: That Place in Lead
If you're looking for breakfast in South Dakota, you've got to check out That Place in Lead. One diner calls the place an "absolutely wonderful, locally owned bakery and cafe," while another says it's a "true local gem." One guest says the donuts are the best she's ever had, and several others agree that they're delicious.
(605) 717-2423
501 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Tennessee: The Ultimate Doughnut Shop
Nestled in Knoxville, Tennessee, is The Ultimate Donut Shop, a cozy space offering handmade donuts and other breakfast items."This locally owned doughnut shop is one of the best and freshest in the area," says one customer, "The selection, freshness, and variety of doughnuts is amazing!" Another customer says, "These donuts are good. Really good. Fresh, soft and sweet," while a third says, "These are by far the best donuts that I've eaten."
(978) 551-7622
7815 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931
Texas: Robin's Snowflake Donuts and Cafe
Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in Spring, Texas, has won multiple awards from sites like Yelp over the years, and locals can't get enough. "This is the best donut shop in Spring, Texas!" says one reviewer, while another raves, "Robin's Snowflake Donut Shop is truly a little slice of heaven....Every donut is perfectly fluffy, fresh, and full of flavor you can tell they're made with love and pride."
Robin's Snowflake Donuts and Cafe
(832) 585-1106
4660 Louetta Rd #170, Spring, TX 77388
Utah: The Other Side Donuts
The Other Side Donuts in Salt Lake City is a vibrant spot run by The Other Side Village, a community-led organization striving to fight homelessness in the area. Not only do proceeds go toward helping a good cause, but the donuts here are excellent. One visitor says, "Donuts were fabulous, delicious, with no cut corners. Creative, cute, yummy, and worth the price and the experience. Great date location, ten out of ten."
(385) 226-5748
760 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Vermont: Jones' Donuts and Bakery
Jones' Donuts and Bakery is a locally-owned business that's been serving up donuts and sweets in Rutland, Vermont, for over 100 years. "This little mom and Pop donut shop has the best donuts and pastries. The atmosphere is absolutely amazing. The customer service is wonderful. I wish I found this place sooner," one diner raves, and others call the donuts amazing and killer and describe them as "fantastic, they're dense, soft, fluffy, and taste great."
(802) 773-7810
23 West St, Rutland, VT 05701
Virginia: The Treat Shop
What happens when someone decides to sell carnival food favorites in a brick-and-mortar store? You'll find out if you visit The Treat Shop, a locally-owned shop with locations in Midlothian and Richmond, Virginia. Despite the wide variety of treats, the donuts steal the show. "The donuts are to die for," says one customer, and another says, "The donuts were soft, not too sweet and the filling is more than those other places."
(804) 608-0181
14736 Village Square Pl, Midlothian, VA 23112
Washington: Lone Star Donuts
Washington's Lone Star Donuts has two locations in the Seattle area — one in Port Orchard and the other in Silverdale — both churning out a variety of donuts. Lone Star Donuts has won several local awards for its sweet treats, and the reviews from locals and visitors really drive home what makes this place so special. Visitors consistently say the donuts are delicious, with several also mentioning the impressive variety available.
(360) 443-2600
2649 Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard, WA 98366
West Virginia: Byrd's House of Donuts
Byrd's House of Donuts in Elkins, West Virginia, is run by a local father-son duo. "So far, the BEST DONUTS of my life. Every one of them has a unique and outstanding taste," says one reviewer, while another says, "The best donuts I've had in a very long time. Not a lot of places I've been have peanut butter donuts, but these guys do. They melt in your mouth."
(681) 298-5009
224 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV 26241
Wisconsin: Fosdal Home Bakery
Fosdal Home Bakery in Stoughton, Wisconsin, isn't actually a home bakery, but it is a family-owned spot that's been selling award-winning donuts and pastries since the 1930s. "A step back in time!" is how one visitor describes it. Another visitor says, "I'm not exaggerating when I say that these are the BEST donuts I've ever had! They're large and very fresh. Extremely affordable too, honestly they're worth more than the price."
(608) 873-3073
243 E Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589
Wyoming: The Galaxy Donut Shop on Central
The Galaxy Donut Shop on Central in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is a can't-miss, partially because the shop is peony pink with murals of donuts on the outside, but also because of its amazing donuts. "So very tasty! These doughnuts have exceptional taste and texture," one diner says, while others say the donuts are wonderful and "perfection." Guests say it's a "must-stop" if you're in Cheyenne with "amazing service and atmosphere."
The Galaxy Donut Shop on Central
(307) 426-4013
416 Central Ave #1306, Cheyenne, WY 82007
Methodology
While I would have loved to go on a trip to test the best donut shops in the country, that wasn't exactly a feasible option (how fun would that be, though?). Instead, to create this list, I had to rely on internet reviews — I primarily used reviews to find the highest-rated shops in each state. There were a few caveats, though -– the shop needed to have at least 100 individual reviews, and generally couldn't be a multi-state chain. This meant no Dunkin' or Krispy Cremes, but also no places like Duck Donuts or Voodoo Doughnuts. I wanted to focus more on mom-and-pop options beloved by locals.