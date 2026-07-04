Bake Salmon With A Drizzle Of This Condiment For A Sweet And Spicy Upgrade

Unadorned, salmon has a mild flavor, buttery texture, and a silken quality from its natural fat. Its gentle tasting notes, versus something more assertive, such as mackerel, make salmon an ideally blank canvas for so many potential ingredient whims. Salmon benefits from a bit of pesto, for example, some seafood-enhancing mustard and panko, and tons of other quick-but-impressive preparations. However, a drizzle of hot honey is the brilliant sweet-spicy punch you may not have known your salmon needed.

Hot honey does double duty with little more than the squeeze of a bottle. If you happen to make your own hot honey, you can even increase the fire depending on what, or how many, peppers you choose to infuse. You're also bound to find a hot honey you like amid our ranking of the best store-bought hot honey brands. With that sweet, sticky heat at your disposal, you can introduce it to salmon night as casually or elaborately as you like.