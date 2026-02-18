Baked Crispy Beef Tacos Recipe

Everyone loves taco night, but even Taco Tuesday can feel stale without an upgrade to your culinary repertoire. Enter baked crispy beef tacos – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. These easy-to-prepare sheet pan tacos are filled with succulent spiced beef and tangy Mexican cheese, then baked to crispy perfection. Served with a silky cilantro-laden avocado crema for dipping, these tacos will become a new weeknight favorite.

Kinnaird says that what she loves the most about this recipe is the texture of the baked tacos. The soft corn shells crisp up under a light coat of avocado oil, but are still more tender than hard taco shells. The seasoned beef stays juicy inside the shells, but takes on a slightly charred crunch around the edges. As the cheese oozes out during baking, it too develops a crispy and nutty texture and flavor. The best part? Dipping the hot, crispy tacos into the cool avocado crema for a tantalizing contrast of texture and flavor.