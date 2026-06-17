How To Choose The Best Sirloin At The Grocery Store Without Fail

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Sirloin is a great cut of steak for one big reason: It won't break the bank. It tends to be a less expensive cut, so it's a favorite when you want a steak dinner but don't want to shell out as much money for something like a ribeye or filet mignon. With that said, sirloin is less expensive because it's a leaner cut, meaning if it's not cooked properly, it could turn out tough. Some steakhouses even opt out of serving it altogether. Cooking the best steak starts with choosing the best one, but how do you know what to pick? To find out, we spoke to an expert.

"When choosing a sirloin, it is important to get one that is the right thickness," Brad Baych, professional butcher and author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," tells Chowhound. "You want it in the 1.25-inch range. This allows you to get a good sear on the steak." This is the ideal thickness if you're searing the steak in a pan on the stove. If you're grilling the steak, you could go slightly thicker. "Thickness is important because if the steak is overcooked, it can be a little tough," he adds.

Aside from the thickness, also take a look at the marbling. More is better, here. "Sirloins are pretty lean to begin with, so try to find the most marbled one you can," Baych says.