The New York City pizza. The Chicago hot dog. The true Philadelphia cheesesteak. There are few foods as divisive as they are delicious as this great nation's regional specialties. Debates rage about where to find the finest in each category in a given city and what makes the best so great — but in the case of the Philadelphia cheesesteak, it's about which ingredients are key and which might incite local ire.

Takes, remakes and "elevated" efforts aside, a classic Philadelphia cheesesteak, the perfect "original steak sandwich," piles thinly-sliced beef onto a long sandwich roll (see also: hoagie roll) and tops it with the dairy half of its titular portmanteau. Ask any Birds-loving Philadelphian how they cloak their cheesesteak, and you'll find: While preferences for provolone, American cheese, or Cheez Whiz may vary, the latter — shortened just to "Whiz" citywide — is the most famous possible option.