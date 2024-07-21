Paneer Panini With Tikka Masala Jam Recipe

Food has the power to transport us to another time and place, to unlock childhood memories via our taste buds. Chowhound Lead Recipe Editor Ryan McPhee developed this sandwich to do just that. And because, well, "paneer panini" is fun to say.

"This is a tribute to two childhood favorites: grilled cheese with ketchup and paneer tikka masala," McPhee explains. "Grilled cheese was one of the first dishes I learned how to make for myself, and as for paneer tikka masala, I could not get enough of it." McPhee, who is half-Indian, considers early visits to his grandparents the foundation for his connection to Indian culture, cuisine included. "As we'd enter their home," he recalls, "I knew my nani's paneer tikka masala was on the menu. Sometimes there'd already be a recycled yogurt tub full of the creamy tomato gravy with cubes of paneer poking out waiting for me in the fridge."

This panini takes the form of a grilled cheese but suggests the flavors of a hearty Indian meal. Since paneer doesn't melt, you don't get that gooey stretch associated with a certain orange cheese product. Instead, the cheese remains intact and gives a soft chew, almost like a cheese curd. The other star of the show is the tikka masala "jam," a concentrated tomato mixture infused with all the warm spices of the beloved dish. Think of it as a homemade ketchup with a kick — and consider making an extra batch for later.

