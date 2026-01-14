Simple Steak Quesadillas Recipe

The quesadilla is a Mexican dish that dates back to the colonial period (that being the 16th century), when the Spaniards introduced dairy products to the country. The indigenous people had already been stuffing tortillas with vegetables, but with the addition of queso, they now had "little cheesy things" (which is what the name translates to). Chorizo and chicken may have also featured in early versions of the dish, but our recipe includes the ultimate upgrade: steak.

"These are really good quesadillas," recipe developer Patterson Watkins says of her simple steak quesadillas. "Easy, not overly labor-intensive nor requiring expert-level cheffy techniques — just good, tasty, simple, satisfying." That being said, despite being quick and easy, they still taste pretty amazing. As Watkins says, "The tender seared steak slices are seasoned with taco seasoning and topped with a hearty spoonful of pico de gallo. This combo balances the unctuous-savory qualities of the steak with pops of fresh vibrancy." You also get the melty, cheesy goodness of Colby Jack, plus the crispy outer shell. If you cut these up into smaller wedges, they make a great appetizer, while they can be halved or quartered to serve as an entree.