Fruit cobbler is one of the most popular summer desserts out there, and for good reason. Easy to assemble, portable, and crowd-pleasing, fruit cobbler showcases the best of ripe summer fruits in the most comforting way. This strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler recipe features ripe fresh strawberries in a vibrant filling topped with tender cardamom and brown butter-laced biscuits. Sweetened with a DIY orange sugar, this dessert is surprisingly complex and ideal for just about any summer occasion.

In my Swedish family, cardamom is a go-to spice for both sweet and savory preparations, and baked goods rarely go without it. If you aren't super familiar with cardamom, it has a unique floral scent and warm flavor profile with hints of citrus, ginger, and vanilla. Combining summer fruits with cardamom brings out the sun-ripened sweetness and enhances the most unique flavors of each fruit without overpowering. I have added cardamom to both the biscuit dough and strawberry filling in this cobbler recipe, so that the spice carries through on each bite and provides an extra layer of complexity to an already delicious dessert.