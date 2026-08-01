Strawberry And Cardamom Biscuit Cobbler Recipe
Fruit cobbler is one of the most popular summer desserts out there, and for good reason. Easy to assemble, portable, and crowd-pleasing, fruit cobbler showcases the best of ripe summer fruits in the most comforting way. This strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler recipe features ripe fresh strawberries in a vibrant filling topped with tender cardamom and brown butter-laced biscuits. Sweetened with a DIY orange sugar, this dessert is surprisingly complex and ideal for just about any summer occasion.
In my Swedish family, cardamom is a go-to spice for both sweet and savory preparations, and baked goods rarely go without it. If you aren't super familiar with cardamom, it has a unique floral scent and warm flavor profile with hints of citrus, ginger, and vanilla. Combining summer fruits with cardamom brings out the sun-ripened sweetness and enhances the most unique flavors of each fruit without overpowering. I have added cardamom to both the biscuit dough and strawberry filling in this cobbler recipe, so that the spice carries through on each bite and provides an extra layer of complexity to an already delicious dessert.
Gather the strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler ingredients
The star of this recipe is fresh, ripe summer strawberries. The berries are first marinated in an orange sugar that you will make from granulated white sugar and orange zest, rubbed together to bring out the natural orange oils and intensely flavor the sugar. You will also toss the strawberries with cornstarch, vanilla extract, and cardamom.
For the biscuit topping, you will need bread flour, baking powder, sea salt, more cardamom, and the remaining orange sugar for sweetening the dough. The bread flour will give your biscuit topping some extra structure and a chewy crumb. After making a batch of brown butter from regular unsalted butter, you will chill it until solid, then cut it into the dry ingredients. The brown butter adds a decadent nutty flavor and also pairs beautifully with the cardamom spice. Heavy cream finishes off your dough, and you'll also use some to brush on the surface of each biscuit before baking to help with browning. Finally, although optional, I recommend having some vanilla ice cream on hand for serving.
Step 1: Add the sugar and orange zest to a bowl
Add the sugar and orange zest to a medium bowl.
Step 2: Rub the zest into the sugar
Rub the zest into the sugar using your fingertips, until the mixture is fragrant and the sugar is pale orange in color.
Step 3: Toss the strawberries with the orange sugar
Place the strawberries in a large bowl and toss with ½ cup of the orange sugar.
Step 4: Marinate the strawberries
Let the coated strawberries sit and marinate for at least 20 minutes, until the juices start to be released.
Step 5: Start making the brown butter
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 6: Swirl the melted butter until browned and nutty
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 7: Chill the brown butter
Transfer the brown butter to a heat-proof container and chill in the freezer for about 20 minutes, until firm.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 9: Simmer the juices from the strawberries
Strain the juices from the strawberries into another small saucepan and bring to a simmer, cooking until slightly reduced and glossy (about 5 minutes). Remove from the heat.
Step 10: Toss the strawberries with the cornstarch, vanilla, and cardamom
Toss the strawberries with the cornstarch, vanilla, and ¼ teaspoon cardamom.
Step 11: Pour the hot syrup over the strawberries
Pour the hot berry juice syrup over the strawberries.
Step 12: Transfer the berry mixture to a cast iron skillet
Transfer the berry mixture to an oiled 10-inch cast iron skillet or baking dish.
Step 13: Combine the biscuit dry ingredients
In a large bowl, mix together the bread flour, baking powder, sea salt, ½ cup orange sugar, and remaining cardamom.
Step 14: Cut in the chilled brown butter
Cut the chilled brown butter into the flour mixture with a pastry blender or forks until crumbly.
Step 15: Add the cream to finish the dough
Pour in 1 ¼ cups chilled heavy cream and mix just until the dough comes together (do not overmix). Use your hands for the final mixing.
Step 16: Drop the biscuit dough in mounds over the strawberry filling
Drop the dough in small biscuit-sized mounds over the strawberries, leaving space in between for steam to escape.
Step 17: Brush the biscuit dough with the remaining cream
Brush the biscuit dough lightly with the remaining heavy cream.
Step 18: Sprinkle on the remaining orange sugar
Sprinkle on the remaining orange sugar.
Step 19: Bake the cobbler
Bake the cobbler for 35 minutes, until bubbly and the biscuits are deep golden brown.
Step 20: Cool the cobbler slightly
Allow the cobbler to cool for 20 minutes.
Step 21: Serve the strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler
Serve the warm strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler in bowls with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
What to serve with strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler
Strawberry and Cardamom Biscuit Cobbler Recipe
Summery, fruity, and slightly spiced, this strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler recipe is cozy and comforting, perfect as an anytime dessert.
Ingredients
- 1 cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon finely minced orange zest
- 2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ teaspoon ground cardamom, divided
- 2 cups bread flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 ¼ cups + 2 tablespoons heavy cream, chilled and divided
Optional Ingredients
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Directions
- Add the sugar and orange zest to a medium bowl.
- Rub the zest into the sugar using your fingertips, until the mixture is fragrant and the sugar is pale orange in color.
- Place the strawberries in a large bowl and toss with ½ cup of the orange sugar.
- Let the coated strawberries sit and marinate for at least 20 minutes, until the juices start to be released.
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Once melted, swirl the butter frequently until golden brown specks begin to form and there is a nutty smell.
- Transfer the brown butter to a heat-proof container and chill in the freezer for about 20 minutes, until firm.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Strain the juices from the strawberries into another small saucepan and bring to a simmer, cooking until slightly reduced and glossy (about 5 minutes). Remove from the heat.
- Toss the strawberries with the cornstarch, vanilla, and ¼ teaspoon cardamom.
- Pour the hot berry juice syrup over the strawberries.
- Transfer the berry mixture to an oiled 10-inch cast iron skillet or baking dish.
- In a large bowl, mix together the bread flour, baking powder, sea salt, ½ cup orange sugar, and remaining cardamom.
- Cut the chilled brown butter into the flour mixture with a pastry blender or forks until crumbly.
- Pour in 1 ¼ cups chilled heavy cream and mix just until the dough comes together (do not overmix). Use your hands for the final mixing.
- Drop the dough in small biscuit-sized mounds over the strawberries, leaving space in between for steam to escape.
- Brush the biscuit dough lightly with the remaining heavy cream.
- Sprinkle on the remaining orange sugar.
- Bake the cobbler for 35 minutes, until bubbly and the biscuits are deep golden brown.
- Allow the cobbler to cool for 20 minutes.
- Serve the warm strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler in bowls with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|515
|Total Fat
|27.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|76.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|33.4 g
|Sodium
|268.8 mg
|Protein
|6.2 g
What makes a cobbler different from a crisp?
Cobblers and crisps are often referred to interchangeably, but they are two distinct desserts with a handful of differences and similarities. Both have a sweet and spiced fruit filling, both are often baked in a cast iron skillet, and both have a butter-based topping. The topping is what truly differentiates between the two. A crisp gets its name from the crispy combination of butter, flour, sugar, and spices, which are rubbed together to create a streusel-like mixture. Nuts and oats are often included in crisp toppings, further adding to the crunchy bite that tastes so delicious with the soft fruit filling.
To qualify as a cobbler, your fruit dessert must have some form of biscuit topping. It can be drop biscuit style, as in this strawberry and cardamom biscuit cobbler, or in the form of rolled and cut biscuits. A cobbler might also have soft dough that is spread over the entire surface of the fruit before baking. Cobbler toppings can be flaky or cake-like, sweet or a bit savory, but they must have that biscuity quality that makes them feel so homey and comforting to truly count as a cobbler.
What other fruits could I use in this cobbler recipe?
A biscuit dough containing brown butter, cardamom, and orange is dreamy with any number of summer fruits, but there are a few that stand out as real contenders. Summer-ripened peaches have a wonderful floral quality about them that is so delicious when paired with cardamom, so they would work wonderfully in this dessert. Peaches also have a nice firm texture, which helps them hold their shape during the baking process. Personally, I like to throw in a handful or two of fresh and pump blueberries to enhance my peach cobbler, which amps up both the flavor and color of this biscuit cobbler dish. I do prefer to peel the peaches first, as the skins can often be tough and take away from the luxurious texture of the filling.
Fresh red or black plums would be my second choice for this cardamom biscuit cobbler. Raspberries are also spot on with cardamom, and a perfect partner for fresh plums. When using stone fruits like peaches and plums, you will have fewer juices extracted after marinating, so adding raspberries or blackberries will give you some extra liquid for making the syrup.