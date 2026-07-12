To Give Fruity Desserts Better Flavor, Add A Dash Of This Comforting Spice

In the United States, baking up fruit-packed desserts usually means pulling out your ultimate guide to cinnamon to determine whether the Ceylon or Saigon variety goes best with the apples you picked at your local orchard, or the dark cherries you picked up at the farmers' market. However, if you really want to make bakery-worthy pie, the first thing to do is nix cinnamon altogether and swap in an unexpected yet irresistibly delicious alternative: cardamom.

Native to India and Indonesia, cardamom is a close relative of the ginger plant. It has dark green, waxy leaves and little white and magenta flowers, which produce almond-shaped seeds with an intoxicatingly spicy, floral aroma. Dried and ground into powder, these seeds produce cardamom, which adds citrusy, astringent warmth to many sweet and savory dishes. Cardamom comes in white, green, and black varieties, with black having a sharper flavor, green being a little sweeter, while white is the most subtle.

It's particularly delicious in fruity baked goods, such as honey apple crumb cake, because it adds a flavor similar to cinnamon, but more complex and nuanced. Rather than straightforward spicy heat, cardamom elevates the tangy nuance present in most fruits, gently teasing out the tartness in a Pink Lady apple, or the floral notes in mangos. Cardamom is also the perfect counterpoint to vanilla extract. You can add cardamom to your baked goods just like you would ground cinnamon, ginger, or cloves.