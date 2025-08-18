How To Quickly Peel Peaches Like A Pro

Rather than laboriously peeling each peach with a paring knife or peeler, start by scoring the bottom of each piece of fruit with an "x" at the base. Then, gently submerge each peach into boiling water and let it rest there for about a minute. Hopefully, you've figured out how to pick the best peaches at the store, but if your peaches are still quite firm, you can just let them blanch in the boiling water for a few extra minutes. Or you can use this hack to ripen them quickly. In the boiling water, you will see the bottom of the skin start to pull away from the fruit, then you can fish each piece out of the water and dunk it in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Once the peaches are cool to the touch, the skins will readily slide off with the assistance of your hands. This pro move preserves the integrity of the fruit, and you'll be left with picture-perfect peach flesh that isn't marred or nicked from endless peeling. To really make the most of your peach bounty, save the skins and make this sweet peach syrup that is perfect for summer cocktails or drizzling over ice cream.