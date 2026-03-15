Homemade Lavender Syrup Recipe
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Florals for spring may not be the most groundbreaking idea out there, but florals in a spring-inspired homemade syrup? Now there's a winning idea. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse brings spring florals to life in her homemade lavender syrup recipe, providing a beautifully simple way to refresh your favorite drinks without relying on store-bought options. Lightly sweet with a delicate, floral aroma, this syrup adds a fresh, elegant touch to everything from lattes and iced tea to lemonade, cocktails, sparkling water, and more. Its vibrant purple hue and subtle lavender flavor can instantly make any drink feel a little more special, whether you're placing a bottle out for a brunch gathering or afternoon tea, or just grabbing some from the fridge for a special start to the day.
While you may think this syrup is something you could only get at your favorite coffee shop or pre-packaged at the store, it's surprisingly easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients and about 20 minutes of prep time, you'll be ready to flavor drinks, jazz up dessert glazes, or have a bottle ready to gift in no time.
Gather the ingredients for homemade lavender syrup
To make lavender syrup, you'll start by preparing a simple syrup, which is a cooked mixture of water and granulated sugar. You'll find that simple syrup is the base of many types of flavored syrups for coffees, cocktails, and other beverages. Once the syrup is heated and the sugar dissolves, culinary-grade lavender flowers are added in to steep. Culinary-grade lavender is key, since it's grown and processed for food use, and has a better flavor than more ornamental varieties. You should be able to find some online, like this variety here, or in specialty food shops. If you end up buying a larger pack than what you'll need, the good news is that dried lavender can be incorporated into baked goods, brewed into tea, or even portioned into sachets for a lovely floral scent throughout your home.
After infusing your syrup with lavender flavor, you can then add in optional butterfly pea powder for a more vibrant bluish. When a splash of lemon juice is added, magic happens. The acidity shifts the color to a vibrant purple, a natural effect that gives the syrup the right tone to match the flavor. If you prefer a more simple route, or don't have butterfly pea powder on hand, you can also achieve a similar result by whisking a drop or two of liquid or gel purple food coloring to the syrup before using.
Step 1: Combine sugar and water
In a small pot, stir to combine sugar and water.
Step 2: Add the lavender
Add lavender and heat, stirring occasionally, until the syrup comes to a simmer. Once simmering, remove syrup from heat, cover, and set aside to infuse for 15 minutes or until it reaches your desired potency.
Step 3: Adjust color if desired
Uncover and whisk in optional pea powder to adjust the color. Add a squeeze or 2 of lemon juice, if desired, for a lighter purple shade and brightened flavor.
Step 4: Strain the lavender from the syrup
Strain the syrup and transfer to a lidded jar or bottle. (Discard the lavender flowers.)
Step 5: Use or store the lavender syrup
Use the syrup as desired or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Drinks to use homemade lavender syrup in
Homemade Lavender Syrup Recipe
Our homemade lavender syrup is bursting with a sweet, spring-forward floral flavor and vibrant, naturally-colored purple hue.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons culinary-grade dried lavender flowers
Optional Ingredients
- Butterfly pea powder, for coloring
- Fresh lemon juice
Directions
- In a small pot, stir to combine sugar and water.
- Add lavender and heat, stirring occasionally, until the syrup comes to a simmer. Once simmering, remove syrup from heat, cover, and set aside to infuse for 15 minutes or until it reaches your desired potency.
- Uncover and whisk in optional pea powder to adjust the color. Add a squeeze or 2 of lemon juice, if desired, for a lighter purple shade and brightened flavor.
- Strain the syrup and transfer to a lidded jar or bottle. (Discard the lavender flowers.)
- Use the syrup as desired or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|74
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|18.7 g
|Sodium
|1.0 mg
|Protein
|0.0 g
How can I switch up this lavender syrup recipe?
Making your own flavored syrups at home isn't just easy — it's also a great opportunity for customization. To change up this lavender syrup, add flavorings to match the season, occasion, or your taste. For a citrusy touch, stir lemon, orange, or grapefruit zest into the syrup before steeping. You can also infuse the syrup with herbs like thyme, mint, or rosemary, or add a scraped vanilla bean or splash of vanilla bean extract to round out the flavors. Part of the sugar in the simple syrup can be replaced with honey for a honey-lavender pairing that works especially well in tea and cocktails.
The potency of the syrup is up to you. If you love a more intense lavender flavor, bulk up the quantity of lavender flowers, or steep longer for a stronger result. You can also package this syrup in mason jars or other simple glass jars with a homemade tag for gifting.
What can you use lavender syrup for?
Lavender syrup is more versatile than you might realize. One of the most popular ways to use it is in coffee beverages. Add a splash of syrup to your favorite coffee, iced coffee, or latte, or into a matcha latte for a fun spin. You can also stir it into lemonade or iced tea for a sophisticated, floral touch, or drizzle into sparkling water for a fancy beverage that's ready at a moment's notice.
You'll also find lavender syrup makes a great addition to cocktails, pairing well with gin, vodka, tequila, or even Champagne. You can also use it in mocktails for an elevated twist.
But lavender syrup isn't just for drinks. Drizzle it over waffles, pancakes, yogurt, or ice cream, brush over cake layers to infuse with floral notes, or mix into dessert glazes, whipped cream, or frosting. No matter how you choose to use it, it's guaranteed to add a special touch to any beverage or treat.