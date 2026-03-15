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Florals for spring may not be the most groundbreaking idea out there, but florals in a spring-inspired homemade syrup? Now there's a winning idea. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse brings spring florals to life in her homemade lavender syrup recipe, providing a beautifully simple way to refresh your favorite drinks without relying on store-bought options. Lightly sweet with a delicate, floral aroma, this syrup adds a fresh, elegant touch to everything from lattes and iced tea to lemonade, cocktails, sparkling water, and more. Its vibrant purple hue and subtle lavender flavor can instantly make any drink feel a little more special, whether you're placing a bottle out for a brunch gathering or afternoon tea, or just grabbing some from the fridge for a special start to the day.

While you may think this syrup is something you could only get at your favorite coffee shop or pre-packaged at the store, it's surprisingly easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients and about 20 minutes of prep time, you'll be ready to flavor drinks, jazz up dessert glazes, or have a bottle ready to gift in no time.