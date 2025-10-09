Your Cast Iron Skillet Is Your Secret Weapon For The Ultimate Pot Pie
Cast iron skillets are real heavy hitters in the kitchen; they're known for being naturally non stick, retaining heat like no other, and with the right care can literally last for centuries. When most of us think of them we conjure up images of frying bacon and eggs, but did you know they can be the ultimate secret weapon in making pot pies? This is precisely because cast iron pans get so hot and then conduct the heat evenly, resulting in a perfectly cooked pie with that sought after golden crust.
Using a cast iron for pot pies also streamlines the entire process, as you can prepare your ingredients for the filling in your pan and then simply transfer straight from the stovetop to the oven. Pot pie fillings usually include turkey or chicken, but vegetarian pot pie can be just as satisfying with the right recipe on hand.
To get a perfect cast iron skillet pot pie, start off with your vegetables, and then add your broth, milk, and a little flour to thicken the sauce. Cover with pie crust and then bake until the edges and top are golden brown. Make sure your pie is on the lowest oven rack once it's baking, as this will allow maximum amount of heat to beautifully bake your pie.
Other ways to use your cast iron skillet
If you are now wondering if your cast iron can be used to make other pies, the answer is a resounding yes. It's a great way to make sweet pies and other desserts. It will give your apple pie an especially crispy crust while keeping it warm as people trickle back into the kitchen for seconds. It's also perfect for cobbler, brownies and giant cookies. Savory dishes that work well in iron skillets include shepherds pie, deep dish pizza, and braised Brussels sprouts. Cast iron pans are especially ideal for cornbread, giving it that perfect golden, crispy edges that you just can't replicate with a glass baking dish or pan.
If you have a well-seasoned skillet, you won't even need any butter or oil to grease your pan when making pot pies or anything else. Your crust should pull away easily while maintaining its golden brown goodness, and the creamy filling won't stick to the bottom. And for those who don't know, when we talk about seasoning cast iron, it has nothing to do with spices. It refers to oiling your pan and then baking the oil into your skillet when it is first purchased. After that, regularly using your cast iron pan builds up its seasoning, which naturally makes it non-stick.
More good news about using that skillet: Studies have shown cast iron skillets offer the health benefit of a little extra iron to help those with iron deficiencies. It is also thought that the longer the cook time in the pan, the more iron is released into the food, making dishes like cast iron skillet pot pie excellent choices for helping to boost your iron levels.