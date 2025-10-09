Your Cast Iron Skillet Is Your Secret Weapon For The Ultimate Pot Pie

Cast iron skillets are real heavy hitters in the kitchen; they're known for being naturally non stick, retaining heat like no other, and with the right care can literally last for centuries. When most of us think of them we conjure up images of frying bacon and eggs, but did you know they can be the ultimate secret weapon in making pot pies? This is precisely because cast iron pans get so hot and then conduct the heat evenly, resulting in a perfectly cooked pie with that sought after golden crust.

Using a cast iron for pot pies also streamlines the entire process, as you can prepare your ingredients for the filling in your pan and then simply transfer straight from the stovetop to the oven. Pot pie fillings usually include turkey or chicken, but vegetarian pot pie can be just as satisfying with the right recipe on hand.

To get a perfect cast iron skillet pot pie, start off with your vegetables, and then add your broth, milk, and a little flour to thicken the sauce. Cover with pie crust and then bake until the edges and top are golden brown. Make sure your pie is on the lowest oven rack once it's baking, as this will allow maximum amount of heat to beautifully bake your pie.