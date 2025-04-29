Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler Recipe

By Julie Kinnaird
Gluten-free peach cobbler in bowl with vanilla ice cream and in serving dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Fresh fruit cobbler is one of summer's treasures. Sun-ripened fruit with a warm, biscuit-y topping straight from the oven is about as comforting as it gets. Peaches are especially delicious to use, as their soft and juicy flesh literally melts into the cobbler dough while baking. But you don't have to anxiously wait for the fresh fruits of summer to enjoy this gluten-free peach cobbler recipe. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird loves a good cobbler all year long and shows you how to use frozen peaches in this delicious dessert. Peaches hold their shape and texture quite well after freezing, making this an easy anytime preparation. 

Kinnaird uses blanched almond flour in the cobbler dough, which not only makes this recipe gluten-free but also gives it a nice texture and nutty flavor. The texture of the topping is as tender and crumbly as that made with regular flour, so this recipe will appeal to everyone, whether or not they're searching out gluten-free dishes. The cobbler is flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom, and lemon zest gives a bit of brightness. Brown sugar sweetens the dessert and adds a nice hint of caramel. Slivered almonds and a sprinkle of turbinado sugar give this cobbler topping an additional crunch.

Gather the gluten-free peach cobbler ingredients

Gluten-free peach cobbler ingredieints on countertop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

For your cobbler filling, you will need thawed, sliced peaches. A bit of cornstarch is used to absorb and thicken the juices released from the peaches while baking. Turbinado sugar (which is sugar in its least processed form — any kind of raw sugar will do, here), lemon juice and zest, and ground cinnamon sweeten and flavor the peaches. You will also need unsalted butter to brush the inside of the pan, as well as to cut into the cobbler topping. 

For the topping, use a fine and blanched almond flour for the best texture in your cobbler. To the almond flour you will add light brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom. These baking spices really enhance the warm flavors in the dish. Cold and cubed unsalted butter is "cut" into the dry ingredients until a coarse texture is achieved, followed by mixing in a large egg, almond milk (or dairy milk), vanilla and almond extracts. The cobbler dough is topped with slivered raw almonds and a bit more turbinado sugar.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven preheated to 375 F Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Brush a baking dish with butter

Brushing the inside of an oblong baking dish with melted butter Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Brush the inside of a 2-quart casserole or baking pan with the melted butter.

Step 3: Toss the peaches with sugar, lemon, cornstarch, and cinnamon

Stirring peach slices with sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon in glass bowl with wooden spoon Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

In a bowl, toss together the peaches, turbinado sugar, lemon juice and zest, cornstarch, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon.

Step 4: Transfer the peaches to the baking dish

Sliced peaches in oval baking dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Transfer the peach mixture to the prepared pan.

Step 5: Mix together the almond flour topping

Cobbler dry ingredients in glass bowl with wooden spoon Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

In a separate large bowl, stir together the almond flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom.

Step 6: Cut in the cold butter

Mixing cold butter chunks into cobbler topping dry ingredients with pastry cutter in glass bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly.

Step 7: Mix in the egg, milk, and extracts

Mixing gluten-free peach cobbler topping in glass bowl with wooden spoon Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Beat in the egg, milk, and extracts to form a soft dough.

Step 8: Spread the dough over the peaches

Spreading gluten-free cobbler dough over sliced peaches in oval baking dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Spread the dough evenly over the peaches.

Step 9: Add the almonds and sugar

Sprinkling sliced almonds and turbinado sugar on top of gluten-free peach cobbler before baking Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Sprinkle on the almonds and turbinado sugar.

Step 10: Bake the cobbler

Gluten-free peach cobbler baking in oven Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Bake the cobbler for 45-55 minutes until the filling is bubbly and the topping is golden and firm.

Step 11: Serve the cobbler

Gluten-free peach cobbler in baking dish and serving bowl with vanilla ice cream Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Serve warm in bowls with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.

Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Frozen peaches make this gluten-free cobbler a convenient year-round dessert, almond flour gives it a lovely texture, and sweet spices add layers of flavor.

Prep Time
25
minutes
Cook Time
55
minutes
servings
8
Servings
Gluten-free peach cobbler in bowl with vanilla ice cream
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the filling
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 6 cups (2 pounds) frozen sliced peaches, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • For the topping
  • 2 cups fine blanched almond flour
  • ½ cup light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon cardamom
  • 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • ¼ cup almond or dairy milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon almond extract
  • ⅓ cup slivered almonds
  • 1 teaspoon turbinado sugar

Optional Ingredients

  • Whipped cream, to serve
  • Ice cream, to serve

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  2. Brush the inside of a 2-quart casserole or baking pan with the melted butter.
  3. In a bowl, toss together the peaches, turbinado sugar, lemon juice and zest, cornstarch, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon.
  4. Transfer the peach mixture to the prepared pan.
  5. In a separate large bowl, stir together the almond flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom.
  6. Cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly.
  7. Beat in the egg, milk, and extracts to form a soft dough.
  8. Spread the dough evenly over the peaches.
  9. Sprinkle on the almonds and turbinado sugar.
  10. Bake the cobbler for 45-55 minutes until the filling is bubbly and the topping is golden and firm.
  11. Serve warm in bowls with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 415
Total Fat 28.9 g
Saturated Fat 8.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 54.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 33.8 g
Dietary Fiber 5.5 g
Total Sugars 25.4 g
Sodium 253.5 mg
Protein 9.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

Can I use fresh peaches in this recipe? How many?

Fresh peaches in wooden bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

If you find yourself with a glut of ripe peaches, you can certainly use them in this recipe. As a general rule, Kinnaird says that 4 medium peaches equal roughly 1 pound. If in doubt, just measure out 6 cups of sliced fresh peaches, or use a kitchen scale to weigh out the slices. When choosing fresh peaches to use, you may see the names "clingstone" or "freestone" associated with peach varieties. These literal descriptions refer to whether the pits are attached to the peach flesh or free. Freestones are generally easier to cut, slice, and eat, making them a good choice for this recipe. That said, because the peaches will break down during the baking process, the type of peach you use is not all that important, so you can use what you have on hand. 

Whichever variety of peach you choose from the market, make sure that you are getting the sweetest ones available. Good indicators of a ripe, juicy peach include a deep and vibrant hue of gold or blush pink, free of any green undertones. A wrinkle around the stem also means that the peach was fully ripe when picked and has lost a bit of moisture, which concentrates the sugars and contributes to peak sweetness. It's also a good idea to give your peaches a smell. Ripe peaches will have a strong and sweet aroma, whereas underripe peaches will have little to no smell and subsequently a lower sugar content. 

What is the difference between a cobbler and a crisp?

Gluten-free peach cobbler in oval baking dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

While a cobbler and a crisp do have quite a bit in common, with a sweetened fruit base and a baked top layer, it is the topping that separates the two. Crisps have a crumbly streusel-like topping, which often includes oats in the mix. Oats become crispy when baked and have a slight nutty flavor, which is usually enhanced by the addition of chopped nuts such as walnuts or pecans. Crisps are American in origin but also bear a resemblance to their British counterpart — the crumble. The main difference between these two is that the crumble lacks the toasty oats. 

When it comes to the cobbler, the fruit base is covered with a biscuit-style dough. Cobblers have a more solid and sturdy topping, and the biscuit dough used can range in taste from fluffy traditional biscuits to sweeter, flakier recipes. Cobblers tend to be less sweet than crisps, depending on what topping you use.

Recommended