Fresh fruit cobbler is one of summer's treasures. Sun-ripened fruit with a warm, biscuit-y topping straight from the oven is about as comforting as it gets. Peaches are especially delicious to use, as their soft and juicy flesh literally melts into the cobbler dough while baking. But you don't have to anxiously wait for the fresh fruits of summer to enjoy this gluten-free peach cobbler recipe. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird loves a good cobbler all year long and shows you how to use frozen peaches in this delicious dessert. Peaches hold their shape and texture quite well after freezing, making this an easy anytime preparation.

Kinnaird uses blanched almond flour in the cobbler dough, which not only makes this recipe gluten-free but also gives it a nice texture and nutty flavor. The texture of the topping is as tender and crumbly as that made with regular flour, so this recipe will appeal to everyone, whether or not they're searching out gluten-free dishes. The cobbler is flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom, and lemon zest gives a bit of brightness. Brown sugar sweetens the dessert and adds a nice hint of caramel. Slivered almonds and a sprinkle of turbinado sugar give this cobbler topping an additional crunch.