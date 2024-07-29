Cobblers, Crumbles, And Crisps: There's Actually A Difference

Fresh fruit loves company, and there's nothing that company loves more than fruit made into a crispy, buttery dessert such as a cobbler, crisp, or crumble. These three foods have the same general premise. Each takes a base of fresh fruit, mixed with sugar and spices, and topped with a buttery, flour-based topping to make a mouth-watering dish. If you want to take it to the next level, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and let it melt and meld perfectly with the flavors of your dish.

Advertisement

However, while these dishes do have quite a bit in common, it should be noted that they are distinctly different, and not interchangeable (seriously, do not serve your aunt a cobbler if she specifically requested a crisp). Perhaps the most distinct of the three is the cobbler. Cobblers have a fruit base and biscuit topping. Crumbles, on the other hand, have a streusel-like topping. Now, here is where things get fuzzy. Crisps have a streusel topping just like crumbles, and the two terms are often used interchangeably. However, crisps can, and often do, include oats in their topping mix. Of course, these factors barely scratch the buttery surface of the distinctions held by each dessert, so it's worth digging in further.

Advertisement