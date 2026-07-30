Tropical Rum Shandy Recipe

There are very few alcoholic drinks that are as fantastically refreshing as a shandy. Great for summer sipping, shandies (which are a little different from radlers) combine beer with an often citrus-flavored juice or carbonated soda, making for a tasty, cooling drink that's a little lighter on the ABV. With this tropical rum shandy, I give the classic shandy a bit of an upgrade, incorporating passion fruit juice and sweet-tart pineapple and mango, which pair really well with the yeasty banana and clove flavor of wheat beers or the citrusy, coriander-forward flavor of witbiers. American white or wheats are also banging, almost a best of both with citrus and floral notes that highlight the fruity/coconutty blend we have going on here. The coconut comes from the rum in the mix, which does make this a slightly boozier shandy rendition, but one that still hits those light and refreshing notes all the same.

As someone who is experiencing a very hot summer (we're talking heat wave after heat wave), I wanted to create a beverage that would help me tolerate that heat, or at the very least counteract it with some cool and refreshing notes. This tropical-themed shandy is like air-con in a glass, and the main tropical flavor notes just scream sweet-summery vibes. All of these fruity flavors, the spicy complexity of wheat beer, and the touch of warm booziness from the rum add to the promise of some nice and relaxed summer evenings.