9 Store-Bought Ice Cream Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

What do you think of when you hear the phrase "simple pleasure?" Is it the feeling of holding a cup of hot coffee on a cold morning, the smell after rain, or the comfort of sitting around for Sunday dinner with loved ones and friends? In my eyes, one of life's best and simplest pleasures is, unequivocally, eating an ice cream sandwich on a sweltering summer night. It's not that the ice cream inside the sandwich is particularly good — seeing as I could get better from a pint of Ben & Jerry's or a scoop at my local creamery. And the wafer or chocolate chip cookies are nothing like the ones I would make myself, but rather the tactile and sensory experience of pulling off the waxy wrapper, deciding how I'm going to make my approach (usually licking just the ice cream and saving the "bread" for last), and shamelessly licking my fingers clean after I finish it.

I usually keep a box of ice cream sandwiches in my freezer for when the mood strikes, but I wondered (after buying the same box for the past few years) if there was another brand that made the ice cream sandwich better than the ones I had become accustomed to. To decide, I took a trip to a few local stores and picked up several different ice cream sandwich brands. I included both classic sandwiches with wafers and ones with "real" cookies, then tasted and ranked them from worst to best based on their overall flavor, texture, and enjoyability.