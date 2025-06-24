20 Nostalgic Ice Cream Truck Treats We Miss Terribly From The '80s And '90s

There are a few sounds that can instantly transport you back to your childhood: the sound of a baseball hitting a metal bat, "You're it!" on the playground, and the melodic sound of an ice cream truck approaching your block. When you're a kid, it kind of seems like your whole world stops when you hear the song bellowing from the truck, as you and your friends look around frantically trying to find where it is before running up to the closest adult and asking, "Can I please get ice cream?" like your life depended on it. Ice cream trucks remind us of a simpler time, when the biggest choice you had to make was whether you wanted a SpongeBob ice cream or a Tweety Bird Bar.

Ice cream trucks are a dime a dozen nowadays, and even if you do find one by the beach, driving through your neighborhood, or even catering a special event, you may find that its flavors don't match the ones you remember growing up. In an effort to highlight some of the best ice cream truck offerings from a bygone era, we created a list of some of our favorites that were popular in the '80s and '90s. While some of them are still available today, others, like ice cream trucks, have become relics of a bygone era.