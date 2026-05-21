Easy 3-Ingredient Vietnamese Coffee Popsicles Recipe

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Once you have tasted Vietnamese coffee, it's hard to go back to average joe. Vietnamese coffee tastes luxurious thanks to a combination of hearty Robusta coffee prepared in a phin filter, which drips the coffee slowly into sweetened condensed milk at the bottom of a glass. That sweet, strong, robust, and creamy final product is truly delicious — and as it turns out, to enjoy Vietnamese coffee, you aren't limited to that traditional drink format.

Our easy three-ingredient Vietnamese coffee popsicle recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, is inspired by the beloved coffee drink and transforms it into a handheld dessert format. Rich robusta coffee is combined with the sweetened condensed milk and an addition of heavy cream to add extra viscosity to the base mixture. Popsicle molds are filled halfway, frozen briefly, then given a drizzle of additional sweetened condensed milk for visual appeal. The result is a sophisticated twist on a favorite style of childhood treat.