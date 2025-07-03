The Top 17 Safety Grilling Tips To Keep In Mind This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grilling is a summertime must. Whether you love experimenting with unexpected foods on the barbecue, debating the difference between barbecuing and grilling, or even chancing a rainy day cookout, you understand the joy that comes from cooking food outdoors. But the grill brings dangers, too, especially for the uninitiated.

"Grilling is more than cooking," says James Callery, head chef at The Fairview Restaurant at Sandford Springs. "It is a full-blown performance with smoke, heat, and applause at the end. Prepare your tools, give yourself space to work, and always shut off the gas at the tank when you are done. Wipe everything down, toast to your own greatness, and remember — if the only thing you burn is the hot dog on purpose, you've won."

There are a few more steps in between, of course. Today's post will explore the potential hazards of grilling and offer a tip to mitigate each. Get ready for 17 of our top grilling safety tips for this summer's cookouts.