The Top 17 Safety Grilling Tips To Keep In Mind This Summer
Grilling is a summertime must. Whether you love experimenting with unexpected foods on the barbecue, debating the difference between barbecuing and grilling, or even chancing a rainy day cookout, you understand the joy that comes from cooking food outdoors. But the grill brings dangers, too, especially for the uninitiated.
"Grilling is more than cooking," says James Callery, head chef at The Fairview Restaurant at Sandford Springs. "It is a full-blown performance with smoke, heat, and applause at the end. Prepare your tools, give yourself space to work, and always shut off the gas at the tank when you are done. Wipe everything down, toast to your own greatness, and remember — if the only thing you burn is the hot dog on purpose, you've won."
There are a few more steps in between, of course. Today's post will explore the potential hazards of grilling and offer a tip to mitigate each. Get ready for 17 of our top grilling safety tips for this summer's cookouts.
1. Only use grills outdoors
All the grilling hacks in the world won't keep you safe if you don't follow Rule No. 1 of barbecuing: Never, ever grill indoors. This is the first tip for a reason, because you are putting yourself and everyone else in danger if you decide to grill indoors. First, there's the smoke. "A lot of the flavor comes from cooking over direct heat or offset heat that produces smoke," explains Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse. "The smoke is really what can cause issues cooking inside."
In addition to the smoke, you've got carbon monoxide to worry about. "Carbon monoxide doesn't mess around," says Jason Stoneburger, the restaurateur behind Stoneburner and several other eateries. "It's silent, invisible, and deadly, which is why we keep grills outside where the wind can carry it away." Even garages with open doors can pose a danger, he says: "Carbon monoxide is sneaky like that."
2. Beware of wind patterns
Big backyard barbecues are planned and the show must go on, even if it gets windy. "Wind patterns completely change your game," Jason Stoneburger says. "Crosswinds can spike temperatures unpredictably while headwinds blow flames back at your face." When he cooks outdoors, he always positions his grill with the prevailing winds in mind. If you have a gas grill with a cover, for instance, you can use it as a windbreak. But Stoneburger is still cautious. "I know when to step back and let physics handle things," he says.
Another tip is to place your grill in a more sheltered area. Even if you usually grill in the middle of the back patio or next to the pool, consider pulling it into a protected outdoor niche. This would also work in case of rain.
3. Provide a level surface
"Grills should be used on a level surface to eliminate the possibility of the grill tipping over," says Andre Barbero, executive chef at Harpoon Willy's. "A live fire or propane grill tipping over presents the obvious danger of someone getting burned, or the area the grill is in catching on fire." The inside of a grill can get up to 700 F, explains Jason Stoneburger, and the outside is burning hot as well. "Keep it level, keep it safe, and you'll avoid turning your backyard barbecue into an episode of 'When Grilling Goes Wrong,'" he says. "I learned this the hard way early in my career when a tilted grill sent flaming grease cascading onto my deck like some twisted waterfall."
Of course, not everything is life-threatening. "The less serious result of your grill tipping over is your dinner ending up on the ground," Barbero says. And honestly, if you're hungry enough, a ruined steak can feel almost as dramatic as an ER-grade injury. (Even if, once we're fed, we know that isn't true.) The best tip to avoid that? "Well, unless you enjoy chasing sausages across your patio or watching your steak tumble into the flower bed, flat ground is the move," James Callery says. "Wobbly grills are just chaos in stainless steel."
4. Steer clear of structures, plants, and flammable materials
"Modern propane grills can maintain temperatures up to 700 degrees," Andre Barbero reminds us. "This is a lot of heat, and it is certainly capable of leading to a fire and burning hazard for children and pets alike." That alone is reason enough to keep your grills away from dry vegetation, trees, and wooden decks. Plus, he says, live fire grills often throw sparks and toss whole embers.
James Callery agrees: "That pretty little ivy-covered picket fence? Burnable as all get out. Grill in a big open space so it is not turning your backyard into a Hollywood action movie." The best tip? "I maintain at least 10 feet from structures because heat follows physics, not wishful thinking," Jason Stoneburger says. If you don't have an area like this, then create one. Clear out a place in the yard, put down a flat surface, trim overhead boughs, and keep other garden elements clear.
5. Distance grills from kids and pets
Although they might not be as flammable as dry tinder, kids and pets can also get severely hurt around the grill. "Grills are not subtle," James Callery says. "They get hot, they fire flame, and they really don't care that your dog thinks the brisket is ambrosia." The same goes for children. "Kids are curious little fire magnets with zero spatial awareness around thermal plumes, so create that safety perimeter like your summer vibes depend on it," Jason Stoneburger says. "They do."
An important tip is to leave pets inside. They'll be fine while you cook up your food, and they can come out once the grill is off and cool. As for kids, instruct them on the dangers of barbecuing. If they're too young or exuberant to get it, have someone watch them or leave them inside as well. That is, Callery says, unless you want to play an impromptu game of "Guess Who Needs First Aid?"
6. Clean your grill regularly
"When we don't clean our grills, it leads to grease and carbon buildup," Bob Bennett says. "Over time, if this builds up, it can easily catch on fire when it hits a certain temperature." Gunk can build up not only on the grate but on the insides of the barbecue and even the outside. It's not just dangerous, either; it's also nasty and can lead to an uneven sear. "Nobody wants a burger topped with last year's charred mystery gunk," James Callery says. That's where cleaning the grill comes in.
There's no secret tip for cleaning your grill. Get some cleaning supplies and a brush and go to town. Basic tools such as Goo Gone Grill and Grate Cleaner Spray and a Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper go a long way without requiring expert knowledge. "Think of grill maintenance like waxing your surfboard," Jason Stoneburger says. "Do it right, and everything performs better."
Another way to keep the grill a bit cleaner is to oil the food rather than the grates. "Oiling the grill grates produces carbon and affects the flavor of the food more than oiling the food does," Andre Barbero says.
7. Monitor burning grills and check for flare-ups
Whether you're grilling some nice, thick steaks or trying your hand at bratwurst, it's important that you monitor your barbecue constantly and avoid flare-ups. Jason Stoneburger explains that when fat drips into the grill and catches fire, it can reach temperatures of 2000°F. "If left unchecked, it can lead to a larger fire," Bob Bennett adds.
Monitoring your food is an important tip for other reasons as well. "You should monitor your grill for both safety reasons and to ensure the food is cooking as you expect it," Andre Barbero says. This is huge for flavor, because flare-ups cause flames that will burn your food and produce carbon. Goodbye, yummy grilled taste; hello, bitterness. To avoid this, stick close to the grill.
8. Keep a fire extinguisher on hand
If a grill flare-up does get out of control, you need to be ready. "A fire extinguisher is not just a box to check off," James Callery says. "It is the grill master's insurance policy. Water won't help you once the flames are dancing." If you want to avoid a full-fledged fire, Andre Barbero agrees, you're going to need a fire extinguisher that's up to the job of handling serious flames. He always keeps a Class K extinguisher on hand, because it's specifically graded for grease fires. The Amerex C260 Class K Fire Extinguisher, for instance, will do the job.
It's not enough simply to have an extinguisher in the kitchen, though. Either bring your fire extinguisher outside with you when you grill or, better yet, hang one just inside the garage where it will be handy but safe from summer or winter temps.
9. Check for leaks on gas grills
"It's easy just to jump out there, turn on the gas, and light that baby up," Bob Bennett says. This, however, is not the safest way to grill. Instead, be methodical and give your grill a going-over before you light it up. One tip for determining if you have a leak is if the gas goes out even though the grill is lit. Smelling gas is another hint, since it should burn immediately when it hits your grill; that might mean it's coming from somewhere else. If that happens, or if the gas goes out unexpectedly, turn the grill off immediately, Bennett adds.
At the beginning of grill season, give your barbecue a more thorough treatment. "Do a quick soap and water test on your gas connections before firing things up," James Callery suggests. Mix a 50:50 solution of water and dish soap, then put it in a spray bottle and spray all the lines and connections. "If you see bubbles, it is not magic — it is a warning sign," he says. "Fix it or cancel the cookout." To fix it, you may need to replace a hose or tighten the connections. If you're not an expert, get help.
Lastly, check for heat damage. "Your regulator should maintain steady pressure," Jason Stoneburger says. "If it's been heat-damaged, your BTU output drops like crazy, which most people mistake for an empty tank." Make sure you check for leaks before everyone comes over, he adds. "There's nothing worse than discovering one mid-cook when you're already committed to feeding a crowd."
10. Open the lid before lighting a gas grill
Next tip: Always open the lid on your grill before lighting anything. "Built-up gas in a closed grill is like giving your face a ticket to a fireball," James Callery says. "Always open the lid before lighting it. Let the gas escape, not explode. Your eyebrows and your guests will thank you."
For the safest result, always follow the same sequence of steps, Andre Barbero says. First, lift the lid, then open the propane valve on the tank. Next, light the grill, close the lid so it can preheat, then clean it with the scraper. Keep the lid closed until you're ready to cook. If you take breaks but still want to keep the grill hot, that's fine, but don't leave it unattended.
11. Never add lighter fluid to burning coals
In general, it's a mistake to use lighter fluid while grilling, because it flavors the food in an unpleasant way. If you really must employ it, though, make sure you follow a few important tips. Don't spray it down through the grate, because then it will contact your food. Let it soak into the coals for a bit, then let the coals cook for a while to get rid of those flavors before adding your food.
Last tip: Never add lighter fluid to hot coals unless you love the idea of torching your hand. "Lighter fluid on hot coals turns your backyard into an impromptu pyrotechnics show," James Callery says. "There are safer ways to impress your friends that do not involve emergency room visits." Jason Stoneburger likens this to pouring gasoline on a campfire. "You're basically creating a fuel-air bomb since lighter fluid vaporizes at around 100 F." If your coals are dying, he says, it's better to use the Minion Method: "Add fresh charcoal around the edges and let thermal convection do the work. Patience, Grasshopper — physics beats stupidity every time."
If you want to geek out hard, Stoneburger adds, consider Konro-style grills with binchotan charcoal. "Binchotan burns HOT with almost zero smoke because it's been carbonized at extreme temperatures, removing all the volatile compounds that create that acrid taste," he says. You may have to search, but Charblox Ultra Premium Grilling Charcoal Logs is a decent alternative.
12. Always let charcoal cool completely
Another important tip is to make sure your charcoal is completely cool before scooping it out. "Completely" may take longer than you think, though. "Coals can stay combustible for 12 or more hours, like rocks around a campfire that'll still burn you the next morning," Jason Stoneburger warns. "Even when they look dead, the core can be 300 F." Or higher, he says. "I always douse mine with water, stir the ashes to break up the pieces, then douse again — better to be paranoid than sorry."
Once you've given them the complete stir-and-cool treatment, you can safely scoop them out into the garbage or municipal compost. However, Stoneburger adds, that's a waste for gardeners: "Completely cooled ash makes killer compost for the garden where I grow my herbs."
13. Wear appropriate clothing
Sure, you want to look cute when you have your entire family over for a birthday celebration or host your high school graduating class at the park, but never put form over function when you're dealing with high heat. "Grilling is not the time for loose, flammable, or dramatically sleeved accessories," James Callery says. "That kimono is great on Instagram, but not when burning against the ribcage."
Instead, he says, wear cotton only. It won't melt the way synthetic materials can, potentially sticking to your skin and worsening burns. You should also avoid loose accessories. Lastly, he says, choose shoes that will stand up to renegade coals. That way, you don't lose the tip of a toe to burning coals, which is a price no one wants to pay in the name of fashion. "Trust me," he adds, "you don't need a flip-flop meltdown."
14. Protect your hands and arms
It's not enough to wear the right clothing. You must also protect your hands and arms from potential dangers. Even if you don't have to go to the emergency room, spitting grease and coals can cause painful burns that hurt, even if they are small, and sometimes scar. That's where gloves come in. Not only do they protect you from errant embers, they provide an extra layer of security if you accidentally brush against a grate or the side of the grill.
The answer? Gloves. "Sometimes you just need to get in the fire and move coals around and the best tool is your hands," Andre Barbero adds. "Gloves allow you to do that safely." This pair of Fire Resistant Leather Gloves is just one possibility.
15. Use the right tools
"Just like in the kitchen, the right tools have a huge impact on your success," Bob Bennett says. "For me, I like tongs or spatulas with longer necks that give me the right amount of reach to save myself from unnecessary burns." Jason Stoneburger recommends tools that are at least 18 inches long and tongs that have scalloped edges. The Oxo Good Grips Grilling Tongs and Turner Set is a good option, as is the Chef Craft Heavy Duty Spatula. A good thermometer is important too, Bennett adds.
In general, Andre Barbero says, you want to treat the grilling area like a professional cook would treat their restaurant station. "Be prepared with your cooking tools, ingredients, and safety tools prior to even lighting the grill," he advises. "Being organized allows for a more enjoyable and safe experience."
16. Have a spray bottle on hand
Another pro tip? Always have a spray bottle on hand when you grill. These are important for helping you to manage minor flare-ups, says Jason Stoneburger. Also, Andre Barbero adds, they are useful for reducing the heat level in areas that grow too hot and can burn your food or pose dangers. "A few sprays of water can tamp the heat down and allow you to keep moving," Barbero says.
Make sure you get a tough product that can stand up to the heat. You'll find any number of options online, of course, but JohnBee Empty Spray Bottles are sturdy and well-reviewed, and they come in sets of two so you have an extra. Just make sure to keep it somewhere safe until you need it.
17. Don't multitask or grill while hungry
Here is a tip few think of, courtesy of James Callery: "Never grill while hangry." Or, presumably, even while happy and hungry. "That is when good decisions go out the window." Similarly, you should avoid multitasking. "If you are flipping burgers and chasing the dog at the same time, then something, or someone, is getting burned." Whether it's your hot dog or your hand, you want to avoid both.
On a final note in the same vein, make sure you're staying hydrated, Andre Barbero advises. Grilling is sweaty, demanding work, especially if you're feeding more than a few people at a Fourth of July party or big birthday bash. In that case, make sure to drink about a cup (8 ounces) of water every 15 to 20 minutes to stay adequately hydrated.