10 Mistakes You're Making With Fresh Corn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing says "summer" like corn. On the cob, in soup, street-food-style ... you name it. "In-season corn, especially when it's freshly picked, still has all that natural sweetness and moisture," says Marissa Stevens, recipe creator and founder of Pinch and Swirl. "It's crisp, juicy, and just tastes more alive than what you get the rest of the year."

David Leite, James Beard Award-winning food writer and founder of Leite's Culinaria, agrees. "When corn is at its peak (ideally within 24 hours after picking), it's sweet, crisp, and bursting with flavor. That combination of sugar and snap is something you just can't replicate out of season. For me, it's deeply nostalgic and satisfying." Plus, he says, its seasonality is what makes it special. "I love that you have to wait a whole year for corn season to roll around again." That, he says, is part of the pleasure.

Plus, says Ken Tobby, food scientist and founder of Organic Solace, fresh corn is highly versatile. Roast it, boil it, grill it, or eat it raw from the cob; it's all good. "It isn't just about its taste, though," he adds. "It is about the experience — its smell on the grill as well as the joy of enjoying something straight from a nearby farm." That said, is fresh corn really necessary? Well, pretty much, because the substitutes (frozen, canned, pre-made creamed corn) are so much less appealing, explains Jon Buck, chef at Table 301 Hospitality. "If corn isn't in season, I typically just cook another dish and wait until next year," he says. In addition to buying out-of-season corn, here are 10 mistakes to stop making today.