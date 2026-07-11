Loaded Sweet Potatoes With Ras El Hanout Beef And Lemon Yogurt Recipe
Loaded baked potatoes are a classic and satisfying dinner that is easily adaptable and simple to put together. This recipe for loaded sweet potatoes with ras el hanout beef and lemon yogurt elevates the formula to a dish that is not just comforting, but also tastes like high-end takeout. Ras el hanout is a spice mix that offers sweet, savory, warm, earthy, citrusy, and spicy notes in one package, and when we mix this with ground beef and harissa paste, the result is saucy, savory, subtly spiced, and deeply delicious. Baker-sized orange flesh sweet potatoes are roasted until fork-tender, then slit open and filled with the savory ras el hanout beef, fresh pomegranate arils, and cooling and creamy lemon yogurt. The flavor and textural contrasts are both complex and comforting while being easy to prepare on a busy weeknight.
Several steps of this recipe can be done in advance so that summertime entertaining is easy and breezy. The sweet potatoes can be roasted and chilled up to 2 days in advance if you keep them tightly wrapped in foil after baking and cooling them. The baking process helps to caramelize the exterior of the potatoes while keeping the interior fluffy and soft. Next, the ras el hanout beef can be made up to 3 days in advance and reheated briefly on the stovetop with a bit of additional beef bone broth. The lemon yogurt sauce can also be made 3 days in advance. Reheating, filling, and topping your loaded sweet potatoes is easy to pull off last minute for guests or family on any night of the week!
Gather the loaded sweet potatoes with ras el hanout beef and lemon yogurt ingredients
While the ingredient list for this recipe might feel lengthy, note that you will be learning how to build the valuable ras el hanout spice blend, which should become a staple in your pantry. Once you test it out in this loaded sweet potatoes with ras el hanout beef and lemon yogurt dish, try making a double batch to keep on hand in an airtight jar. For this seasoning you will need the following ground spices: cumin, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, allspice, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, cayenne pepper, and some freshly cracked black pepper. This will be added to the lean ground beef, along with red onion and fresh garlic. You will need tomato paste and harissa paste, which will caramelize in the beef mixture to bring out a wonderful sweetness to contrast the spices. A bit of beef bone broth and fresh parsley will finish off your ras el hanout beef. Choose baker-sized sweet potatoes that are uniform in size. You will rub these with a small amount of olive oil and sea salt before baking. To make the lemon yogurt, you will need whole-milk plain Greek yogurt, lemon zest and juice, fresh mint leaves, and a bit more salt and garlic. To garnish your loaded sweet potatoes, use raw pine nuts and fresh pomegranate arils. If whole pomegranates are not in season, check the refrigerated section of your grocer's produce department to find individually packaged containers of the arils.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prick the sweet potatoes
Prick the sweet potatoes all over with a fork.
Step 3: Coat the sweet potatoes with olive oil and salt
Rub the olive oil into the sweet potato skins and sprinkle on ½ teaspoon sea salt.
Step 4: Bake the sweet potatoes
Place the sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until fork-tender and starting to caramelize (about 45 minutes).
Step 5: Make the ras el hanout spice mix
While the sweet potatoes are baking, make the ras el hanout spice mix by combining the cumin, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, pepper, allspice, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 6: Heat a large skillet
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Brown the ground beef
Add the beef and break it apart into crumbles to brown.
Step 8: Add the red onion and garlic
Add the red onion and all but ½ teaspoon of the minced garlic.
Step 9: Cook for 2 minutes
Cook and stir for 2 minutes.
Step 10: Add some of the ras el hanout
Add 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of the ras el hanout spice mix (keep the remainder stored in a jar for another use).
Step 11: Cook to activate the spices
Cook the beef mixture 2 minutes longer to activate the spices.
Step 12: Add the tomato and harissa pastes
Add the tomato and harissa pastes and cook until they're starting to change color and caramelize (about 1 minute).
Step 13: Add the broth and cook to reduce
Stir in the bone broth and simmer until the liquid has completely reduced (about 5 minutes).
Step 14: Stir in the parsley
Turn off the heat and stir in the fresh parsley.
Step 15: Make the lemon yogurt
In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt with the lemon zest, 2 teaspoons mint, and the remaining salt and garlic.
Step 16: Cut the sweet potatoes
Cut a lengthwise slit at the top of each sweet potato and press in the ends to expand the opening.
Step 17: Stuff the sweet potatoes with the beef
Stuff each sweet potato with the ras el hanout beef.
Step 18: Top the sweet potatoes with the lemon yogurt
Top the beef with some of the lemon yogurt sauce.
Step 19: Garnish and serve the loaded sweet potatoes with ras el hanout beef and lemon yogurt
Transfer the loaded sweet potatoes to a serving dish and garnish with the pomegranate arils, pine nuts, and the remaining mint before serving.
What pairs well with loaded sweet potatoes?
Loaded Sweet Potatoes With Ras el Hanout Beef and Lemon Yogurt Recipe
In this satisfying recipe, tender sweet potatoes are filled with a savory mix of ras el hanout ground beef and harissa and topped with a cooling lemon yogurt.
Ingredients
- 4 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed and rinsed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- ½ cup finely chopped red onion
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced, divided
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons harissa paste
- ½ cup beef bone broth
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley
- 1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons chopped lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint leaves, divided
- ¼ cup fresh pomegranate arils
- ¼ cup pine nuts
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Prick the sweet potatoes all over with a fork.
- Rub the olive oil into the sweet potato skins and sprinkle on ½ teaspoon sea salt.
- Place the sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until fork-tender and starting to caramelize (about 45 minutes).
- While the sweet potatoes are baking, make the ras el hanout spice mix by combining the cumin, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, pepper, allspice, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the beef and break it apart into crumbles to brown.
- Add the red onion and all but ½ teaspoon of the minced garlic.
- Cook and stir for 2 minutes.
- Add 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of the ras el hanout spice mix (keep the remainder stored in a jar for another use).
- Cook the beef mixture 2 minutes longer to activate the spices.
- Add the tomato and harissa pastes and cook until they’re starting to change color and caramelize (about 1 minute).
- Stir in the bone broth and simmer until the liquid has completely reduced (about 5 minutes).
- Turn off the heat and stir in the fresh parsley.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt with the lemon zest, 2 teaspoons mint, and the remaining salt and garlic.
- Cut a lengthwise slit at the top of each sweet potato and press in the ends to expand the opening.
- Stuff each sweet potato with the ras el hanout beef.
- Top the beef with some of the lemon yogurt sauce.
- Transfer the loaded sweet potatoes to a serving dish and garnish with the pomegranate arils, pine nuts, and the remaining mint before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|597
|Total Fat
|36.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.1 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|90.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|39.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.9 g
|Total Sugars
|11.8 g
|Sodium
|963.0 mg
|Protein
|29.7 g
Where did ras el hanout originate and what are some other uses for it?
Ras el hanout spice blends originated in North Africa, especially Morocco. Translating as "top shelf" or "best in the shop," ras el hanout can contain anywhere from 25 to 80 different spices, with specific blends and recipes kept closely guarded by individual vendors. The best ras el hanout is made with freshly ground spices which are then combined in very specific ratios that balance each flavor. Ras el hanout is not inherently spicy in terms of heat, unless cayenne pepper is used with a heavy hand.
Not only is ras el hanout a dynamic pairing with meats (especially beef and lamb), it makes sauteed mushrooms shine and gives soups and stews extra complexity and depth. I enjoy mixing ras el hanout with olive oil to use as a finishing drizzle with roasted or grilled vegetables or on toasted crusty bread. Consider spiking your Thanksgiving turkey with ras el hanout butter slipped under the skin of the breast, or sprinkle a bit atop creamy mashed potatoes.
What are some other toppings I could use on these loaded sweet potatoes?
Loaded sweet potatoes are especially good when they contain a creamy layer that plays against the savory filling. In this case, the lemon yogurt does exactly that, but if you are looking for an alternative topping, consider the power of cheese. Adding cheese to this spicy and savory filling gives a nutty or tangy contrast to the sweetness of the potatoes. For example, crumbled feta or goat cheese would give that tangy, assertive flavor that would be the perfect contrast to the acidity of the pomegranate arils and mellow flavor of the roasted sweet potatoes. Sharp cheddar would be another lovely pairing with the warm spices, nuts, and tender potatoes. Cheddar serves to enhance the savory profile of the dish, while having a perfect melting texture to make the potatoes feel extra decadent.
Beyond cheese, there are a variety of nuts and fruits that could be used as toppings. Walnuts, pecans, or toasted almonds each offer unique crunchy textures and flavors while adding a rich, fatty component on the palate. Plumped dried or fresh currants would also be delicious, as would a touch of fresh sage or cilantro. If you want an extra boost of spice, drizzle on extra harissa paste mixed with olive oil or throw on a crunchy sprinkle of chopped fresh jalapeño.