Loaded Sweet Potatoes With Ras el Hanout Beef and Lemon Yogurt Recipe

Loaded baked potatoes are a classic and satisfying dinner that is easily adaptable and simple to put together. This recipe for loaded sweet potatoes with ras el hanout beef and lemon yogurt elevates the formula to a dish that is not just comforting, but also tastes like high-end takeout. Ras el hanout is a spice mix that offers sweet, savory, warm, earthy, citrusy, and spicy notes in one package, and when we mix this with ground beef and harissa paste, the result is saucy, savory, subtly spiced, and deeply delicious. Baker-sized orange flesh sweet potatoes are roasted until fork-tender, then slit open and filled with the savory ras el hanout beef, fresh pomegranate arils, and cooling and creamy lemon yogurt. The flavor and textural contrasts are both complex and comforting while being easy to prepare on a busy weeknight.

Several steps of this recipe can be done in advance so that summertime entertaining is easy and breezy. The sweet potatoes can be roasted and chilled up to 2 days in advance if you keep them tightly wrapped in foil after baking and cooling them. The baking process helps to caramelize the exterior of the potatoes while keeping the interior fluffy and soft. Next, the ras el hanout beef can be made up to 3 days in advance and reheated briefly on the stovetop with a bit of additional beef bone broth. The lemon yogurt sauce can also be made 3 days in advance. Reheating, filling, and topping your loaded sweet potatoes is easy to pull off last minute for guests or family on any night of the week!