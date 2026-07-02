Sambal Matah-Ish Grilled Pork Chops Recipe
Warm days and summer nights call for fresh seasonal ingredients, minimal time cooking, and plenty of relaxing al fresco dining. If you want a dish that will check all these boxes, my sambal matah-ish grilled pork chops recipe is absolutely on point. Thin and flavorful brined bone-in pork chops are grilled in minutes, then topped with a spicy and aromatic sauce made with fresh lemongrass, chiles, sweet peppers, zesty ginger root, fragrant Thai basil, and crunchy roasted peanuts. We finish the dish with a colorful relish made from cucumbers, pineapple, shallots, chiles, lime, and lots of fresh mint. Why sambal matah-ish? Traditional sambal matah is a fresh and raw preparation featuring lemongrass and plenty of spicy chilies. It is finished with hot coconut oil, which gently blanches the ingredients and brings out the flavors. In my recipe, I take a reverse approach, briefly sauteeing the vegetables and aromatics in the coconut oil to soften and meld the flavors while still keeping everything tasting very fresh. This is a colorful and crowd-pleasing dish that is perfect for entertaining, as most steps can be done in advance.
The pork chops can be pre-brined and refrigerated a day ahead along with the relish, saving the fresh mint for a last-minute mix-in. The sambal matah-ish sauce is designed for advance preparation, as the flavors will just continue to develop while keeping a fresh profile. Grilling in minutes before serving will make hosting a breeze, but the complexity of flavors will create the appearance of hours slaving in the kitchen.
Gather the sambal matah-ish grilled pork chops ingredients
This recipe starts with a wet brine for bone-in, thin-cut pork chops. I always brine my pork chops before grilling, especially when they are thin. Brining helps to hydrate and "plump" the meat, along with tenderizing and imparting flavor. For the brine, you will need brown sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, fresh garlic cloves, a shallot, and black peppercorns. While your pork is in the brine, you will make a refreshing relish with English cucumber, fresh pineapple, more shallot, a Thai or serrano chile, fresh lime juice, fresh mint, granulated sugar to add a bit more sweetness, and sea salt to bring all of the flavors together. To make the sambal matah-ish sauce, you will need coconut oil, fresh lemongrass stalks, shallots, Thai or serrano chiles, mixed colors of sweet peppers, fresh ginger root, lime zest, sea salt, roasted and unsalted peanuts, and fresh Thai basil. You will use additional peanuts and basil for garnishing the finished dish.
Step 1: Dissolve the brown sugar in water
In a large measuring pitcher or bowl, combine 1 cup warm water with the brown sugar, stirring until completely dissolved.
Step 2: Add the remaining brine ingredients
Add the fish sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, shallot, and peppercorns.
Step 3: Combine the pork chops and brine
Add the pork chops to a large ziplock bag and carefully pour in the brine.
Step 4: Seal the ziplock bag
Seal the bag, pushing out any air, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (no more than 2).
Step 5: Make the relish
While the pork chops brine, combine all the relish ingredients in a glass bowl.
Step 6: Cover and marinate the relish
Cover with plastic and set aside at room temperature for the flavors to combine.
Step 7: Start the sambal
Start the sambal by melting the coconut oil in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 8: Saute the sambal vegetables and seasonings
Add the lemongrass, shallot, chiles, sweet peppers, ginger root, lime zest, and salt.
Step 9: Cook and stir until the vegetables have softened
Cook and stir for about 3 minutes until the vegetables have softened but are not browning.
Step 10: Add the peanuts and basil
Transfer the sambal to a heat-proof bowl and stir in the crushed peanuts and basil.
Step 11: Preheat the grill
Preheat a grill with well-oiled grates to 450 F.
Step 12: Remove the pork chops from the brine
Remove the pork chops from the brine and pat them completely dry with paper towels. Discard the brine.
Step 13: Grill the pork chops
Grill the chops for 2-3 minutes on each side.
Step 14: Check the internal temperature and rest the chops
Remove the chops to a platter to rest for 5 minutes. The internal temperature should be at 140 F.
Step 15: Garnish and serve the sambal matah-ish grilled pork chops
Serve the grilled pork chops topped with some of the sambal and the relish on the side. Garnish with the chopped peanuts and sliced basil.
What pairs well with grilled pork chops?
Sambal Matah-Ish Grilled Pork Chops Recipe
Pork chops brined in an umami-rich broth are quickly grilled and paired with a fruity relish and spicy sambal-style mix of lemongrass, peanuts, and chiles.
Ingredients
- For the brine
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon coarsely cracked black peppercorns
- 4 bone-in, thin-cut pork loin chops
- For the relish
- 1 cup peeled and seeded English cucumber, diced
- 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced
- 1 small shallot, chopped
- 1 Thai or serrano chili, stem and seeds removed, minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- For the sambal
- ¼ cup virgin coconut oil
- 2 stalks fresh lemongrass, minced
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 2 Thai or serrano chiles, stems and seeds removed, minced
- ½ cup mixed sweet peppers, stems and seeds removed, minced
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime zest
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ cup roasted and unsalted peanuts, crushed
- 2 tablespoons fresh Thai basil, thinly sliced
- For serving
- ¼ cup roasted and unsalted peanuts, finely chopped, for garnish
- ¼ cup Thai basil, thinly sliced, for garnish
Directions
- In a large measuring pitcher or bowl, combine 1 cup warm water with the brown sugar, stirring until completely dissolved.
- Add the fish sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, shallot, and peppercorns.
- Add the pork chops to a large ziplock bag and carefully pour in the brine.
- Seal the bag, pushing out any air, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (no more than 2).
- While the pork chops brine, combine all the relish ingredients in a glass bowl.
- Cover with plastic and set aside at room temperature for the flavors to combine.
- Start the sambal by melting the coconut oil in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the lemongrass, shallot, chiles, sweet peppers, ginger root, lime zest, and salt.
- Cook and stir for about 3 minutes until the vegetables have softened but are not browning.
- Transfer the sambal to a heat-proof bowl and stir in the crushed peanuts and basil.
- Preheat a grill with well-oiled grates to 450 F.
- Remove the pork chops from the brine and pat them completely dry with paper towels. Discard the brine.
- Grill the chops for 2-3 minutes on each side.
- Remove the chops to a platter to rest for 5 minutes. The internal temperature should be at 140 F.
- Serve the grilled pork chops topped with some of the sambal and the relish on the side. Garnish with the chopped peanuts and sliced basil.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|560
|Total Fat
|37.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|73.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|14.9 g
|Sodium
|1,569.9 mg
|Protein
|31.1 g
What is Sambal Matah and how can I use it?
Sambal matah hails from Bali, Indonesia, and is known for being spicy, colorful, and fresh. Traditional sambal matah is not cooked, other than by using hot coconut oil to gently soften the vegetables and activate the aromatics shortly before serving. In Balinese, matah translates to "fresh" or "raw," which applies both in terms of taste and preparation in this case. My sambal matah-ish sauce veers from the standard preparation by incorporating a brief cook, but the resulting sauce is still much the same, with just a slightly softer texture and more quickly developed flavor.
Traditional Balinese sambal matah often incorporates kaffir lime leaves and shrimp paste, both of which amp up the fresh and umami characteristics of the sauce. We also mix in tomatoes and a wide variety of chiles. The main goal is to keep the flavors fresh, spicy, and aromatic (lemongrass is a must). I love using sambal matah-ish sauce on grilled shrimp, as a topping for shredded chicken in lettuce cups, or as a fun way to jazz up leftover fried rice. It also makes a great condiment with chips or other dippers and is really a fun and unique addition to party fare.
What substitutions could I make in this pork chop recipe?
The beauty of a dish like this that has so many different ingredient elements is that it also leaves room for plenty of variations. Let's start with the relish. While cucumber and pineapple really shine together in terms of freshness, crunch, and acid, switching in some honeydew melon or mango for the fruit would be a delicious twist that is still in keeping with the overall flavors of the dish. Try red onion in place of the shallot, and add in some fresh cilantro with the mint. For the brine, if you don't have fish sauce on hand and need a quick fix, try using some Worcestershire sauce. Worcestershire typically contains small amounts of anchovy, which will give your brine the same umami and salty boost.
With your sambal matah-ish sauce, you can mix up the pepper colors or try different varieties of chiles for different levels of sweetness and heat. And if you don't care for peanuts or want to experiment with a different nutty flavor, raw or roasted cashews would be my top pick, with macadamia nuts as a close second. Cashews will bring in a rich, buttery element, while macadamias will pack some real crunch and meaty texture.