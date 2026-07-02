Warm days and summer nights call for fresh seasonal ingredients, minimal time cooking, and plenty of relaxing al fresco dining. If you want a dish that will check all these boxes, my sambal matah-ish grilled pork chops recipe is absolutely on point. Thin and flavorful brined bone-in pork chops are grilled in minutes, then topped with a spicy and aromatic sauce made with fresh lemongrass, chiles, sweet peppers, zesty ginger root, fragrant Thai basil, and crunchy roasted peanuts. We finish the dish with a colorful relish made from cucumbers, pineapple, shallots, chiles, lime, and lots of fresh mint. Why sambal matah-ish? Traditional sambal matah is a fresh and raw preparation featuring lemongrass and plenty of spicy chilies. It is finished with hot coconut oil, which gently blanches the ingredients and brings out the flavors. In my recipe, I take a reverse approach, briefly sauteeing the vegetables and aromatics in the coconut oil to soften and meld the flavors while still keeping everything tasting very fresh. This is a colorful and crowd-pleasing dish that is perfect for entertaining, as most steps can be done in advance.

The pork chops can be pre-brined and refrigerated a day ahead along with the relish, saving the fresh mint for a last-minute mix-in. The sambal matah-ish sauce is designed for advance preparation, as the flavors will just continue to develop while keeping a fresh profile. Grilling in minutes before serving will make hosting a breeze, but the complexity of flavors will create the appearance of hours slaving in the kitchen.