14 Fruits That Pair Perfectly With Chocolate

Fruit and chocolate have been paramours for as long as chefs have had their hands on both ingredients. These pairings have their roots in culinary history ever since cacao came to Europe in the 16th century. Since then, chefs and chocolatiers alike have been coming up with endless ways to serve chocolate and fruit together.

We've spoken with experts in the field about all their ideas to combine chocolate with fruit. "Anything goes," says Rachel McKinley, executive chocolatier at Winfield's Chocolate Bar. "It's an area ripe with creativity and imagination."

Each fruit and chocolate pairing can result in wildly different flavor profiles and mouthfeel. A tart berry can cut through the rich smoothness of a chocolate bar, while a vividly sweet fruit can accentuate a chocolate's innate aromatic qualities. According to Dawn Nita, founder and chocolatier of DWN Chocolate, the best fruit pairing "all depends on personal preference." However, some fruits seem tailor-made for chocolate, and with the help of our chocolate experts, we've put together a list of both crowd favorite fruit and chocolate pairings and underrated combinations worth your attention.