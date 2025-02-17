What is harissa?

Even if you've been cooking for a long time, you may occasionally stumble upon an ingredient that you've never heard of before, especially if you're cooking a recipe from a type of cuisine you don't usually make. For example, if you don't usually make pizza or pasta dough, you may have never heard of 00 flour. If you aren't Jewish, you may wonder what the heck an etrog is.

Harissa is an ingredient commonly used in North African and Middle Eastern dishes, but it isn't a super common ingredient outside of that. And that's a shame because harissa is a tasty spice blend that you can use in all sorts of ways, from marinating meat to adding a richer, spicier kick to your ramen noodles.

Whether you ran across it in a recipe or on the shelf at the grocery store, harissa is a great addition to any pantry, even if you don't usually cook North African or Middle Eastern cuisine. The best part is that harissa is incredibly easy to make, meaning you can tailor and tweak your recipe so it works perfectly for whatever dish you're making.