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Sesame chicken is synonymous with Chinese take-out. It is one of those dishes that seems complex, and is so incredibly satisfying, that it's hard to imagine recreating the balance of crunch, sticky sweetness, and rich umami flavor at home. Intimidating as it may seem, better-than-takeout sesame chicken is only a wok away. I find that when I am making Chinese dishes at home, I often end up using multiple pots and pans, leading to a mountain of cleanup at the end of the night. My take on this iconic dish uses just one wok to both fry the chicken and create the finishing sauce. The trick is to stay organized and make the time for your mise en place, which will speed up the cooking process and lead to better temperature and texture in your finished dish.

Although this 1-wok sesame chicken recipe calls for an array of sauces, condiments, and battering agents that you may not have lurking in your pantry or fridge, most are easy to come by at your local grocer in the Asian section (and certainly accessible on Amazon). Once you experiment with this dish and understand how each element contributes to the overall flavor dynamics, you can have fun incorporating these products into other dishes.