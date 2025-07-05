14 Expert-Approved Ingredients That Upgrade Fried Rice

Fried rice is a versatile dish beloved by many. An easy crowd pleaser, and a great way to utilize leftovers, this dish can easily be elevated from average to incredible with just a few simple ingredients. I've worked in kitchens for almost a decade and learned from the Chinese, Japanese, and Korean chefs I've worked under that, oftentimes, the key to making a simple dish incredible is in the seasoning. Using a few simple (but delicious) ingredients that bring a lot of flavor to the table will leave your dinner guests begging for your recipe.

Before you jump to throwing ingredients in a pan, make sure you understand the basics to cooking fried rice. It's not a complicated dish, but it requires a few simple techniques to make sure each bite has the consistency you're looking for.

Finally, fried rice is the perfect dish to utilize leftovers. Save that steamed rice until it's dry enough for the kernels to separate, and combine it with whatever shredded meat scraps or leftover vegetables you had from the night before. These basic leftovers will be given a second life when combined with any of the flavor-packed ingredients from this list.